Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Prediction

The Ireland tour to Zimbabwe is about to start very soon this year. The tour will commence with a T20 series. First match will be played on 12th January 2023 at Harare Sports Club. Both the teams have faced each other in T20 world cup warm up matches where Zimbabwe had the upper hand against Ireland. Ireland also shocked by beating West Indies and making them out of the world cup.

Bet on T20

The Ireland team is touring Zimbabwe for 3 T20s and 3 ODIs. All the matches will take place at Harare Sports Club. First T20 will be played on 12 Jan after that 2nd and 3rd T20 will be scheduled on 14th and 15 January followed by ODI series on18,20 and 23 January.

Both the T20 and ODI series have importance for both the teams, keeping eyes on the ODI world cup. Zimbabwe are out of direct qualification for ODI world cup 2023 so it becomes crucial for the team to win the series whereas Ireland is at 10th place out of thirteen and their series against Bangladesh is remaining.

Both the teams clashed with each other in August-September 2022 when Zimbabwe toured to Ireland and home team won the T20 series with 3-2 and ODI series tied with a level of 1-1.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Chance of winning

Zimbabwe lost their last 5 matches back to back. Ireland has a strong side as compared to Zimbabwe. If we talk about head to head records in T20 it's near about equal as Ireland won 5 and Zimbabwe won 4. But at home ground Zimbabwe has an upper hand over the visitors and has a 76% winning chance.

Our Prediction

Both the teams will give a tough competition to each other as it's more crucial looking at the upcoming World cup. Although Ireland has a strong side and their abilities can not be underestimated. But putting Zimbabwe as the favorite side at their home ground we predict a victory for Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe to win @ 1.68

Ireland to win @ 2.16

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

This series is not a part of World Cup Qualification. Ireland's team is in good form that we have seen in the recent T20 world where they challenged the Caribbean team. So Zimbabwe may not hope for a clean sweep of the visitors but it is expected to be a 2-1 victory for the home team.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Toss Prediction

Harare ground has a record in the favor of team batting first. Team batting first won 22 matches out of 34 here. It is a good track to bat on and batsmen will love to play here. Team winning the toss may choose to bat first and challenge the opponent with a decent total on the board.

Weather Report

On 5th Jan 2023 it is expected to be 26 degree celsius. Humidity will be around 60%. Rain chances are 20% and wind may blow at a speed of 11 kmph. Overall it is looking in good condition for a cricket match.

Zimbabwe Player List

Star Player Sikandar Raza is out of this series as he got the permission to play in the ILT20. Pace bowler Blessing Muzarabani is also missing as he continues to recover from injury.

Zimbabwe Probable Playing XI

Player Role W Madhevere Batsman Craig Ervine (C) Batsman R Chakabva Batsman Sean William All Rounder Clive Madande Batsman Tony Munyonga Batsman R Burl Bowler Wellington Masakadza Bowler Richard Ngarava Bowler Tendai Chatara All Rounder Victor Nyauchi Bowler

Zimbabwe squad for the T20 series:Craig Ervine (C), Gary Ballance, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sean Williams

Zimbabwe Team Form

Team lost their 5 matches back to back in the previous series but those matches they lost away from home. Now the team is at the local ground so we expect a tough challenge and good cricket by the team.

Ireland Player List

Ben White and Neil Rock will take the place of Paul Stirling and Josh Little. Simi Singh also left out from the T20 series.

Ireland Probable Playing XI

Player Role Andy Balbirnie (c) Batsman Stephen Doheny Batsman Nail Rock Batsman Gareth Delany All Rounder George Dockrell All Rounder Harry Tector All Rounder Curtis Campher All Rounder Fionn Hand All Rounder Lorcan Tucker (WC) Batsman Barry McCarthy Bowler Mark Adair Bowler

Irelandsquad for the T20 series:Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Tyrone Kane, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White.

Ireland Team Form

Ireland has been a tough side against Zimbabwe. Team showed fantastic form and was always competitive against the home team. In the T20 world cup the team had an impressive performance. In the T20 world cup they won against West indies, Scotland and England but they lost against Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Australia.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Head to Head

Zimbabwe and Ireland have faced each other in 9 matches in T20. Out of these 9 games, Zimbabwe have won 4 whereas Ireland have come out victorious on 5 occasions .

Total T20 Matches played – 9

Ireland won – 5

Zimbabwe won – 4

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Betting odds

Looking at the recent records both the teams have equal strength but at home ground Zimbabwe have the ability to do some magic with bat and bowl. So the home team has been given winning odds of 1.68 by the bookies. Ireland’s odds are a little high in their comparison.

Zimbabwe to win @ 1.68

Ireland to win @ 2.16

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Top Team Batsmen

SC Williams, CR Ervine, W Madhevere are the key batsmen for Zimbabwe as they have some good records in T20s. SC Williams scored 1429 runs in 66 matches with a strike rate of 126.68. CR Ervinemade 1132 runs in 56 matches. All rounder W Madhevere also smashed 901 runs in 44 innings.

Ireland Captain Andy Balbirnie has good T20 records, he smashed 1810 runs in 86 matches with a highest of 83. Wicket keeper batsman Lorcan Tucker made 875 runs in 49 matches with a high score of 84 runs.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Top Team Bowler

All rounder George Dockrell picked 93 wickets in 102 matches for Ireland. Paul stealing and J little are not playing in this series so the team may count on Barry McCarthy and Mark Adair also. On the other hand Zimbabwe had countable bowlers likeR Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava and Victor Nyauchi.