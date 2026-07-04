Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Prediction

In a bowler dominating first match of the T20 series, Zimbabve smashed Ireland by securing a 5 wickets victory against visitors. Zimbabwe takes the 1-0 lead in the series by winning this low scoring match at their home ground. Now the second T20 of the series will be played at the same venue Harare Sports club, on 14th January.

Bet on T20

In the 1st T20 Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bowl first. This decision became right as the visitors' half team reached the pavilion in just 58 runs. For Ireland only 3 batsmen reached the mark of 2 figures. Gareth Delany was the highest scorer with 24 runs. For Zimbabwe Ryan Burl was outstanding with the bowl, he picked 3 important Ireland wickets. Zimbabwe also struggled with the bat but they achieved the target with innings of Garry Ballance and Sean Williams 30 and 34 runs respectively.

In the next match we expect a thrilling encounter for a triumph between both the teams at the same ground in Harare. Zimbabwe will be seeking yet another victory to grab the series title, on the other hand the visitor Ireland team would like to level the series by winning the game.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Chance of winning

By winning the last match Zimbabwe has high confidence. As far as performance and form is concerned batting is a big concern for both the teams. After losing the last 5 matches, this victory will surely boost the enthusiasm for the home team. On the other hand Ireland may not be underestimated as they have all ability to come back into the series by winning this match. We expect a close match but Zimbabwe has 81% winning chances at their home ground.

Our Prediction

We hope a tough competition between both the teams because both the teams have equal situations in batting and bowling department. Although Ireland has a strong side and their abilities can not be underestimated. But putting Zimbabwe as the favorite side at their home ground we predict a victory for Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe to win @ 1.57

Ireland to win @ 2.38

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Zimbabwe vs Ireland Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Ireland's team performed well in the T20 world cup but in this series the team is not looking in a good touch. Their batsmen played irresponsible shots and lost their wickets. They failed to make a decent total to challenge the opponents. So we may expect a 2-1 series victory or a clean sweep for Zimbabwe.

Gareth Delany, Harry Tactor, Mark Adhir, Gary Ballance, Sean Williams and Ryan Burl are the good picks for fantasy lovers.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Toss Prediction

In the previous match Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bowl first and this decision was quite correct as Ireland bowled out on just 114 runs. Now the 2nd T20 will also be played at the same venue. Pitch looks pace friendly as the batsmen troubled here in previous encounters. We hope the team winning the toss may do the bowl first and like to chase the total.

Weather Report

Rain is going to be villain in the upcoming match as there is a 50% possibility of rain on 14 Jan at Harare, so it's not good news for both teams.Temperature is expected to be 25 degree celsius. Humidity will be around 65%. Wind may blow at a speed of 11 kmph. There would be some tough weather conditions in the 2nd T20 between Zimbabwe and Ireland.

Zimbabwe Player List

Zimbabwe is expected to play with the same players who played the previous game. Star Player Sikandar Raza is out of this series as he got the permission to play in the ILT20. Pace bowler Blessing Muzarabani is also missing as he continues to recover from injury.

Zimbabwe Probable Playing XI

Player Role W Madhevere Batsman Craig Ervine (C) Batsman Tadiwanashe Marumani Batsman Sean William All Rounder Gary Ballance Batsman R Burl All Rounder Clive Mandane Batsman Wellington Masakadza All Rounder Brad Evans Bowler Tendai Chatara Bowler Richard Ngarava Bowler

Zimbabwe squad for the T20 series:Craig Ervine (C), Gary Ballance, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sean Williams

Zimbabwe Team Form

Batting is a big concern for the team. Top order failed to give a good start to the team. Facing the target of just 114 teams never took it easy. Just 30 more runs could have a reason for their loss in the first T20. In the bowling section Chatara and Ryan Burl had some impressive spells.

Ireland Player List

No update and injury news from the team management yet. So we hope the same team in this match as well.

Ireland Probable Playing XI

Player Role Andy Balbirnie (c) Batsman Stephen Doheny Batsman Ross Adair Batsman Gareth Delany All Rounder George Dockrell All Rounder Harry Tector All Rounder Curtis Campher All Rounder Tyrone Kane Batsman Fionn Hand Bowler Barry McCarthy Bowler Mark Adair Bowler

Ireland squad for the T20 series:Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Tyrone Kane, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White.

Ireland Team Form

Team impressed with their performance in the recent T20 world cup. They shocked the cricket world by winning against West Indies, Scotland and England but in the previous match they played poorly against the home team. Batting totally failed to put a good total on the board. Bowling section was quite impressive as they challenged Zimbabwe in just 114 runs.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Head to Head

As far as head to head encounters have been concerned, both the teams have equal abilities against each other as both teams won 5-5 matches in total 10 matches they played.

Total T20 Matches played – 10

Ireland won – 5

Zimbabwe won – 5

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Betting odds

Both the teams have equal strength if we look at the records and previous encounters of both the matches. For both the teams bowling department is doing well and batting is a concern. Looking at the home ground and tremendous bowling attack, bookies are giving some extra marks to hosts with the winning odds of 1.57 whereas visitors are getting high odds from 2.38 to 2.45. These odds may vary from bookie to bookie.

Zimbabwe to win @ 1.57

Ireland to win @ 2.38

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Top Team Batsmen

In previous matches batsmen of both sides disappointed their teams. Looking at the records Gary Ballance, Sean Williams, Caption Craig Ervine, W Madhevere are the top team batsmen for Zimbabwe. Williams scored more than 1400 runs in 67 matches with a strike rate of 126.68. CR Ervinemade 1132 runs in 56 matches. All rounder W Madhevere also smashed 901 runs in 44 innings.

Andy Balbirnie, Ross Adair, Harry Tactor, Curtis Campher are the key batsmen for Ireland. Balbirnie smashed more than runs in 87 matches with a highest of 83.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Top Team Bowler

Ryan Burl really impressed in the previous match by picking 3 crucial wickets. Wellington Masakadza and Richard Ngarava were also impressive.

For Ireland all rounder George Dockrell has some good T20 bowling records as he picked 93 wickets in 102 matches. Barry McCarthy and Mark Adair are doing well. Harry Tector has the ability to perform well with bat and bowl as he grabbed 2 important wickets in the last game.