Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Prediction

Zimbabwe will take on Ireland in the 3rd T20 at the Harare Sports Club Ground on 15th January 2023. After winning the first T20 by 5 wickets Zimbabwe lost the last match with 6 wickets. Ireland came back into the series with a smashing inning of Ross Adair and got success in leveling the series by 1-1.

Bet on T20

After winning the toss Ireland took the same decision that Zimbabwe decided in the first match. Looking at the slow pitch they decided to bowl first and the Zimbabwe team Bowled out on 144 runs. Graham Hume picked 3 wickets for Ireland. Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine was the highest scorer with 42 runs. Ryan Burl again outstanding and picked 2 wickets. But star of the match was Ross Adair who smashed 65 in 47 deliveries with 4 sixes and secured a victory for the team.

Series is at the 1-1 level so in the next match we expect a thrilling encounter as both the teams would like to name the series with a brilliant performance.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Chance of winning

Victory of the last match will surely boost the enthusiasm of the visitors. On the other hand Zimbabwe want to win another series at their home ground. We expect a close but a thrilling match where Zimbabwe have 73% winning chances.

Our Prediction

We predict a match and series victory for Zimbabwe at the home ground. Both the teams have equal strength in the batting and bowling department. Although Ireland has shown their abilities by winning the last match by 6 wickets, Zimbabwe has a tough side, so we hope for a victory for the home team.

Zimbabwe to win @ 1.65

Ireland to win @ 2.15

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Zimbabwe vs Ireland Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

After the T20 world cup Ireland showed their class yet again in the 2nd T20 against Zimbabwe. Series is at a 1-1 level and it becomes more challenging in the next match. Ireland is looking to improve their away record and Zimbabwe would like to win yet another series at their home conditions. So we hope for a tough competition in the upcoming match and a 2-1 series victory for Zimbabwe.

Ross Adair, Gareth Delany, Harry Tactor, Mark Adhir, Gary Ballance, Sean Williams and Ryan Burl are the good picks for fantasy lovers.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Toss Prediction

Team winning the toss has decided to bowl first in the previous matches of the series. Pitch of Harare ground looks pace friendly as the batsmen troubled here in previous encounters. We hope the team winning the toss may do the bowl first and like to chase the total.

Weather Report

On 15th January the temperature is expected to be 26 degree celsius. Humidity will be around 68%. Wind may blow at a speed of 15 kmph. There is a 50% chance of rain so looking at the humidity and rain chances, there may be tough weather conditions.

Zimbabwe Player List

Zimbabwe is expected to play with the same players who played the previous game..

Zimbabwe Probable Playing XI

Player Role W Madhevere Batsman Craig Ervine (C) Batsman Tadiwanashe Marumani Batsman Sean William All Rounder Gary Ballance Batsman R Burl All Rounder Clive Mandane Batsman Wellington Masakadza All Rounder Brad Evans Bowler Tendai Chatara Bowler Richard Ngarava Bowler

Zimbabwe squad for the T20 series:Craig Ervine (C), Gary Ballance, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sean Williams

Zimbabwe Team Form

In the first match it became tough while facing the target of 115 runs and in the next match they just bowled out on 144 runs. So batting is a big concern for the team. Ryan Burl is outstanding throughout the series as he picked a total 6 wickets in the series.

Ireland Player List

Ireland team is also expected to play with the same XI who played in the previous match. No update and injury news from the team management yet.

Ireland Probable Playing XI

Player Role Andy Balbirnie (c) Batsman Stephen Doheny Batsman Ross Adair Batsman Gareth Delany All Rounder George Dockrell All Rounder Harry Tector All Rounder Curtis Campher All Rounder Tyrone Kane Batsman Fionn Hand Bowler Graham Hume Bowler Mark Adair Bowler

Irelandsquad for the T20 series:Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Tyrone Kane, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White.

Ireland Team Form

Team came back into form from the previous match and impressed with their performance. Andrew Balbirne and Ross Adair are in outstanding touch. In the bowling department the team consists of bowlers like Graham Hume, Mark Adair, Harry Tector who did fantastic work in the previous matches of the series.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Head to Head

Both the teams faced each other 11 times in T20s international where Ireland won 6 matches on the other hand Zimbabwe had the upper hand on 6 occasions. Both the teams have about equal strength.

Total T20 Matches played – 11

Ireland won – 6

Zimbabwe won – 5

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Betting odds

Victory in the previous match has improved the Odds for Ireland. They are getting winning odds of 2.15 but home team is the favorite side of bookies so they are giving Zimbabwe the odds of 1.65. These odds may vary from bookie to bookie.

Zimbabwe to win @ 1.65

Ireland to win @ 2.15

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Top Team Batsmen

Looking at the records Gary Ballance, Sean Williams, Caption Craig Ervine, W Madhevere are the top team batsmen for Zimbabwe. Williams scored more than 1400 runs in 67 matches with a strike rate of 126.68. CR Ervinemade 1132 runs in 56 matches. All rounder W Madhevere also smashed 901 runs in 44 innings.

Ross Adair impressed with his 65 runs inning in just 47 balls at the very needy time for Ireland. Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tactor, Curtis Campher are other key batsmen for Ireland.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Top Team Bowler

Ryan Burl is outstanding throughout the series as he picked 5 wickets in the series. Other countable bowlers for Zimbabwe are Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza and Richard Ngarava.

Graham Hume was impressive in the last match by picking 3 wickets. Harry Tector picked 4 wickets in the series. George Dockrell has some good T20 bowling records as he picked 93 wickets in 102 matches. Barry McCarthy and Mark Adair are also countable bowlers for Ireland.