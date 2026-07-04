Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Match Prediction

The seventh match of the ongoing International League T20 season will take place between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Desert Vipers on January 18 and the Dubai International cricket stadium in Dubai is set to host this fixture. The Knight Riders have so far lost both their matches while the Vipers have won their only game thus far.

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Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Chance of Winning

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, led by Sunil Narine, are struggling to make a mark in this tournament so far. They have lost both their games thus far and will be eager to earn their first points. They are languishing at the bottom of the points table with no points so far. On the other hand, Desert Vipers look quite a settled team already and are looking extremely strong.

Accordingly and as expected, even Melbet is backing the Desert Vipers to win this game with odds of 1.725.

Our Prediction

Our Prediction is for the Desert Vipers to win this game thanks to their settled unit in comparison to the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

Desert Vipers to win @1.725 (Melbet)

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to win @2.05 (Melbet)

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Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Tournament prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have so far lost two matches against Dubai Capitals and Gulf Giants. What will worry them the most is the kind of losses they have suffered that has hit their net run-rate as well. Their batting hasn’t clicked on both occasions scoring 114 runs each in two matches.

They have a star studded batting line-up comprising Paul Stirling, Colin Ingram, Brandon King, and Andre Russell among others. But they are yet to step up in unison. The bowling has also kind of suffered with only Sunil Narine leading the way. But there is no support from other bowlers at all.

The time has come for them to put their best foot forward or it will be too later for them to make it to the next round.

On the other hand, the Desert Vipers will be looking to continue their winning run after beating the Sharjah Warriors in their previous game. It was a convincing performance from them chasing down 146 with Alex Hales (83*) leading the way. The bowlers also did well and it will only be about being consistent for them.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Match Toss Prediction

Win the toss and bowl first. This has to be the mantra when a T20 match is played at Dubai in evening. Two clinical chases, with the latest one being of 183, prove that the normalcy has resumed at the venue. Expect the team winning the toss to opt to chase and in all three matches, the same thing has happened.

Weather Report

Sun will be out through the day on Wednesday in Dubai. The temperature will hover in the lower-20s during the match while there is no chance of rain during this encounter. Humidity will continue to soar and is expected to trouble the players.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Player List

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Squad:

Sunil Narine (C), Charith Asalanka, Ali Khan, Marchant de Lange, Dhananjaya de Silva, Connor Esterhuizen, Fahad Nawaz, Brandon Glover, Colin Ingram, Akeal Hosein, Lahiru Kumara, Kennar Lewis, Treveen Mathew, Matiullah Khan, Ravi Rampaul, Raymon Reifer, Andre Russell, Sabir Ali, Paul Stirling, Zawar Farid.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Predicted XI:

Colin Ingram Batsman Paul Stirling Batsman Brandon King Batsman Connor Esterhuizen Batsman and Wicketkeeper Akeal Hosein All-Rounder Andre Russell All-Rounder Sunil Narine (Captain) All-Rounder Zawar Farid All-Rounder Matiullah Khan Bowler Ravi Rampaul Bowler Ali Khan Bowler

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Team Form

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are not enjoying their time in the inaugural International League T20 it seems. The team has already lost two matches so far and it is their batting that needs immense improvement. They will need to pull up their socks quickly as they are at the bottom of the table and a win will definitely help the side in gaining some confidence.

Desert Vipers Player List

Desert Vipers squad:

Colin Munro (captain), Alex Hales, Adam Lyth, Ali Naseer, Gus Atkinson, Sam Billings, Dinesh Chandimal, Sheldon Cottrell, Tom Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Benny Howell, Jake Lintott, Tymal Mills, Ronak Panoly, Matheesha Pathirana, Rohan Mustafa, Sherfane Rutherford, Shiraz Ahmed, Mark Watt, Ruben Trumpelmann

Desert Vipers Predicted XI:

Colin Munro (Captain) Batsman Alex Hales Batsman Rohan Mustafa All-Rounder Sam Billings Wicketkeeper Benny Howell All-Rounder Sherfane Rutherford Batsman Tom Curran Bowler Ali Naseer Bowler Gus Atkinson Bowler Wanindu Hasaranga Bowler Sheldon Cottrell Bowler

Desert Vipers Team Form

Desert Vipers have played only one game thus far and have managed to win it easily. Alex Hales led for them with the bat while all the bowlers put up a decent show to restrict the opposition. It will be important for the side to show some consistency in order to earn two more valuable points from this game.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Head to Head

This is the first time the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Desert Vipers will be locking horns in the International league T20.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Betting Odds

Desert Vipers to score more runs than Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the first 10 overs

Desert Vipers have openers like Rohan Mustafa and Alex Hales who can churn out a lot of boundaries in the first few overs. Hales is coming off a match-winning 83-run knock and Rohan Mustafa is one of the best players in the UAE. On the contrary, the duo of Ingram and Stirling ahs struggled at the start for the ADKR. Hence, the Desert Vipers can be backed to score more runs after first 10 overs.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Top Team Batsmen

Andre Russell to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders top batter

Andre Russell is a swashbuckling hitter of the ball and can change the complexion of the game in minutes. He has done it previously and will be keen on taking over the mantle to improve Knight Riders’ batting soon. Given that he has scored 38 runs in two matches, Russell is a safe bet to become Abu Dhabi Knght Riders with 4.24 odds.

Alex Hales to be Desert Vipers top batter

Alex Hales is always a player to bank on and he will more often than not score quick runs upfront. He is coming off a match-winning knock of 83 runs in the last game and it is important for the Vipers that he remains consistent. With a quick turnaround between the matches, Hales seem to be a safe bet to become Desert Vipers’ top batter with odds of 3.2.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Top Bowlers

Wanindu Hasaranga to be Desert Vipers top bowler

Wanindu Hasaranga is coming off a tough ODI series against India and he will be hungry for success in this tournament. He has returned from India to join the Vipers’ campaign and will be looking to pick up wickets especially in the middle overs for the side. His addition will make the Vipers bowling attack even stronger.

Sunil Narine to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders top bowler

Hands down, Sunil Narine has to be the best bowler for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. The skipper has done his bit so far with the ball picking up three wickets. He has conceded only 49 runs in his 8 overs so far and has the ability to turn the game around with his bowling still. Narine is a safe bet to become Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ top bowler and has odds of 4.24.