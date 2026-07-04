Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Match Prediction

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Desert Vipers will lock horns against each other in the 9th match of International League T20 on January 20 (Friday). The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Knight Riders have lost all their games so far while the Vipers have emerged victorious in both the matchs they played.

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Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Chance of Winning

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are not performing as a unit. Their batting line-up has struggled in all three games with scores of 114, 114 and 133. The Desert Vipers, on the other hand, have been exceptional winning both their games comfortably so far.

As expected, Melbet is backing the Desert Vipers to emerge victorious in the second face-off between the two teams. The Vipers won the previous contest by seven wickets chasing down 134 easily. The odds for Desert Vipers to win this game are 1.688.

Our Prediction

Look at the form of Abu Dhabi Knight Riders side, we are also backing Desert Vipers to add two more points to their tally.

Desert Vipers to win @1.688 (Melbet)

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to win @2.17 (Melbet)

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Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Tournament prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Desert Vipers have faced each other before, in the seventh match of the International League T20. This is the second meeting between the two teams.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are languishing at the bottom of the points table with no wins to show in three matches. Time is running out for them in terms of making it to the knockouts now. Their batting has been the main problem which in turn is affecting their bowling as well. 114, 114 and 133 are their scores so far in the tournament with twice batting first. Hence, the bowlers are not getting enough scores to defend either.

As far as their recent game is concerned, only Brandon King’s form was a positive for them. But none of the other batters could pose a challenge to the opposition. Hence, they could only post 133 runs on the board. The target was not much for the Desert Vipers as Alex Hales an unbeaten half-century to take his team home in the 16th over itself.

Meanwhile, Desert Vipers are enjoying a great run with two wins over Sharjah Warriors and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders so far. They are at the second position in the points table. In both matches Alex Hales has showcased good form while bowlers like Wanindu Hasaranga and others are making sure they restrict the opposition to a decent score.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Match Toss Prediction

Win the toss, opt to bowl, restrict the opposition and chase down the score. This is a normal template in T20 cricket. And when it comes to playing in Abu Dhabi or Dubai, this has become a trend now. The Vipers opted to bowl in their previous game and restricted the opposition to 133 runs only.

Weather Report

Dew is expected to play a huge role in the evening in Abu Dhabi. There is no chance of rain at all while the temperature is expected to hover around 20-22 Degrees Celsius. The humidity will remain 60-70%.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Player List

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Squad:

Sunil Narine (C), Charith Asalanka, Ali Khan, Marchant de Lange, Dhananjaya de Silva, Connor Esterhuizen, Fahad Nawaz, Brandon Glover, Colin Ingram, Akeal Hosein, Lahiru Kumara, Kennar Lewis, Treveen Mathew, Matiullah Khan, Ravi Rampaul, Raymon Reifer, Andre Russell, Sabir Ali, Paul Stirling, Zawar Farid.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Predicted XI:

Brandon King Batsman Kennar Lewis Batsman and Wicketkeeper Dhananjaya de Silva All-Rounder Colin Ingram Batsman Charith Asalanka Batsman Andre Russell All-Rounder Sunil Narine (Captain) All-Rounder Akeal Hosein Bowler Matiullah Khan Bowler Sabir Rao Bowler Lahiru Kumara Bowler

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Team Form

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are going down quickly in this season of International league T20. They have lost all three matches so far in the tournament. The team has tried batting first twice and chased once but have not been able to change the result at all.

Desert Vipers Player List

Desert Vipers squad:

Colin Munro (captain), Alex Hales, Adam Lyth, Ali Naseer, Gus Atkinson, Sam Billings, Dinesh Chandimal, Sheldon Cottrell, Tom Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Benny Howell, Jake Lintott, Tymal Mills, Ronak Panoly, Matheesha Pathirana, Rohan Mustafa, Sherfane Rutherford, Shiraz Ahmed, Mark Watt, Ruben Trumpelmann

Desert Vipers Predicted XI:

Colin Munro (Captain) Batsman Alex Hales Batsman Rohan Mustafa All-Rounder Sam Billings Wicketkeeper Benny Howell All-Rounder Sherfane Rutherford Batsman Tom Curran Bowler Shiraz Ahmed Bowler Gus Atkinson Bowler Wanindu Hasaranga Bowler Sheldon Cottrell Bowler

Desert Vipers Team Form

Desert Vipers are certainly in good form in the inaugural edition of International League T20. They have played two games so far and have ended up winning both of them by seven wickets each. They will be keen on making it a hattrick of wins in the ongoing edition.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Head to Head

The two teams met in the seventh match of the season and the Desert Vipes won by seven wickets. They chased down 134 runs easily with Alex Hales leading the way with an unbeaten 64. It remains to be seen if the Vipers will be able to make it 2-0 for this season.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Betting Odds

Desert Vipers to have highest opening partnership

Desert Vipers’ openers are Alex Hales and Rohan Mustafa who have done a decent job so far for the side. In the previous game, they added 39 runs for the first wicket in 3.3 overs. On the other hand, Kennar Lewis and Brandon King could add only 4 runs for the Knight Riders. The team’s struggles begin from the top, hence, it is safe to bet on Desert Vipers to have the highest opening partnership

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Top Team Batsmen

Kennar Lewis to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders top batter

Kennar Lewis might not have scored many in the last game, but he is a talented T20 batter and is expected to take on the bowling attack soon. He is a player who changes the game soon and will look to give quickfire start to the Knight Riders. He has played 49 T20 matches and scored 877 runs at a strike-rate of 125 and seems like a decent bet to become Abu Dhabi Knight Riders top batter at 6.2 odds.

Alex Hales to be Desert Vipers top batter at 3.15 odds

Alex Hales has been extremely consistent so far in the two matches he has played. No wonder he will be the top pick to become the Desert Vipers top batter at 3.15 odds. He is yet to be dismissed in the tournament with scored 83* and 64* so far and will be looking to play yet another match-winning knock for the Vipers in the next game.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Top Bowlers

Wanindu Hasaranga to be Desert Vipers top bowler at 3.84 odds

Wanindu Hasaranga is a champion bowler when it comes to T20 cricket. He endured a tough ODI series against India recently but shined in his first game for the Desert Vipers. He nipped out wickets of Charith Asalanka, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine to return with the figures of 3/18 in four overs. He will be looking to take this momentum into the next game and pick more wickets. He is a safe bet to become Desert Vipers top bowler at 3.84 odds

Sunil Narine to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders top bowler at 3.84 odds

Sunil Narine cannot be kept out of the game at all, especially with the ball. The man is the magician with the ball and has kept the batters kept quiet so far with his bowling. He has so far conceded only 75 runs in his 12 overs in three matches and scalped four wickets. Clearly, he is the best bet to become Abu Dhabi Knight Riders top bowler at 3.84 odds.