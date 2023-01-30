Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Match Prediction ADKR 40 % Chance of Winning DCP 60 % Bet now! The 22nd match of the ongoing inaugural edition of the International League T20 will be played between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Dubai Capitals on January 30 (Monday). The match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and will commence at 7:30 PM IST. The two had clashed in the first game of the edition earlier in the season.

Facts Paul Stirling is back for the Knight Riders and announced himself with a brilliant 55 opening the innings in the previous game. He will be key for them in this must-win encounter.

Lahiru Kumara has extreme pace and is in decent form. He returned with the figures of 3/36 in the last game and overall, has scalped seven wickets so far in the tournament.

Rovman Powell, the skipper, has led from the front with the bat for the Dubai Capitals. He has so far scored 266 runs in seven matches at an average of more than 170.

Adam Zampa will be the key bowler for the Capitals. He returned with magical figures of 3/16 in the first game he played in the season against the Desert Vipers.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Chance of Winning

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have been poor, to say the least, in the seven matches they’ve played so far. They have only one point thanks to rain that led to the abandonment of their game against the Gulf Giants. Clearly, they aren’t the favourites to win this encounter.

Their opponents, on the other hand, the Dubai Capitals have managed to win a couple of matches. However, even they have lost their way with four losses and only five points to their name. At the moment, the Capitals are the favourites looking at the form of their opposition at 1.816 odds.

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Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Tournament prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Dubai Capitals faced each other in the first game of the inaugural International League T20. Dubai Capitals had registered a handsome 73-run win in that encounter. Things have gone completely off track for both sides since then.

The Knight Riders are languishing at the bottom of the table with no wins after playing seven matches. Their sole point is also courtesy of rain and they need big wins to have any chance of making it to the playoffs.

The Capitals, on the other hand, have registered only a solitary win since their victory over the Knight Riders in the first game. They are in the fifth position with five points to their name.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Match Toss Prediction

It has been a tough venue for teams to decide what to do after winning the toss. The venue has hosted six matches this season with the team chasing and batting first has won thrice each. Big wins have been registered after batting first. The side winning the toss is expected to bat first.

Weather Report

There is no chance of rain whatsoever in Abu Dhabi on Monday (January 30). The temperature will be around 19-20 Degrees Celsius during the game while there will be a lot of humidity.

Dubai Capitals Player List

Dubai Capitals squad:

Rovman Powell (C), Akif Raja, Fabian Allen, Ravi Bopara, Chirag Suri, Niroshan Dickwella, Jash Giyanani, Hazrat Luqman, Hazratullah Zazai, Chamika Karunaratne, Fred Klaassen, Dan Lawrence, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, George Munsey, Yusuf Pathan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Joe Root, Dasun Shanaka, Sikandar Raza, Isuru Udana, Robin Uthappa, Ollie White.

Dubai Capitals Predicted XI:

Hazratullah Zazai Batsman Robin Uthappa Batsman and Wicketkeeper Chirag Suri Batsman Rovman Powell (Captain) Batsman Yusuf Pathan All-Rounder Dasun Shanaka All-Rounder Sikandar Raza All-rounder Fred Klaasen Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler Akif Raja Bowler Jake Ball Bowler

Dubai Capitals Team Form

Dubai Capitals have not been in good form. They have won only two out of seven matches played so far and have 5 points to their name. In the last game, they lost to Desert Vipers by 12 runs failing to chase down 150 runs.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Player List

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders squad:

Sunil Narine (C), Charith Asalanka, Ali Khan, Marchant de Lange, Dhananjaya de Silva, Connor Esterhuizen, Fahad Nawaz, Brandon Glover, Colin Ingram, Akeal Hosein, Lahiru Kumara, Kennar Lewis, Treveen Mathew, Matiullah Khan, Ravi Rampaul, Raymon Reifer, Andre Russell, Sabir Ali, Paul Stirling, Zawar Farid.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Predicted XI:

Joe Clarke Batsman and Wicketkeeper Paul Stirling Batsman Dhananjaya de Silva Batsman Brandon King Batsman Sunil Narine (Captain) All-Rounder Andre Russell All-Rounder Charith Asalanka Batsman Akeal Hosein All-Rounder Zawar Farid Bowler Lahiru Kumara Bowler Sabir Rao Bowler

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Team Form

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are yet to win a single game in International League T20. The team has lost six matches while one of their games ended in No Result. They are in a must-win situation and need big wins to have any chance of making it to the playoffs.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Head to Head

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Dubai Capitals faced each other once before in International League T20. Dubai Capitals managed to win that game by a handsome margin of 73 runs.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Betting Odds

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to score more runs in the first six overs at 1.86 odds

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have one of their openers in form. Paul Stirling stroked 55 runs in the last game while Joe Clarke is another batter who can take the attack to the opposition in the powerplay overs. On the other hand, the likes of Robin Uthappa and Hazratullah Zazai are not in great touch for Dubai Capitals. So we predict the Knight Riders to score more than 45.5 runs in the first six overs at 1.86 odds.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Top Team Batsmen

Rovman Powell to be Dubai Capitals top batter at 4.3 odds

Rovman Powell has been carrying Dubai Capitals batting on his shoulders in the last few games. Even while chasing 150 against Desert Vipers, when other batters got out, the skipper made a valiant effort scoring an unbeaten 34 off 26 balls with two fours and a six to his name. Overall, he has amassed 266 runs in 7 matches at an SR of 171.61 and so we back him to become Dubai Capitals top batter at 5.9 odds.

Paul Stirling to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders top batter at 4.2 odds

Paul Stirling is a veteran when it comes to the T20 format. He scored a brilliant 55 in the previous outing against the Sharjah Warriors with five fours and a six to his name. He is one of the most consistent batters in the shortest format and we predict him to become Abu Dhabi Knight Riders top batter at 4.2 odds.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Top Bowlers

Adam Zampa to be Dubai Capitals top bowler at 4 odds

Adam Zampa is a top-level spinner and he proved his credentials in the first game he played itself. The Australian leggie returned with the figures of 3/16 against the Desert Vipers helping the side restrict them to only 149 runs in their 20 overs. So we predict him to become Dubai Capitals top bowler at 4 odds.

Lahiru Kumara to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders top bowler at 3.64 odds

Lahiru Kumara is the top wicket-taker for the Knight Riders so far this season. He picked up a sensational three-wicket haul in the last game returning with the figures of 3/36 and we predict him to become the team’s top bowler at 3.64 odds.