Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Match Prediction

The 16th match of the ongoing International League T20 is set to be played between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Gulf Giants on January 25 (Wednesday). The match is scheduled to commence at 7:30 PM IST at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The last time the two teams locked horns the Gulf Giants registered a comfortable win by six wickets.

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Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Chance of Winning

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are not in a great position in the tournament and time is running out for them. They have lost all five matches so far and are in a must-win situation in order to make it to the knockouts. On the other hand, Gulf Giants are also coming into this game on the back of a loss in their previous outing against Sharjah Warriors.

However, they are well placed at the top of the points table and are certainly the favourites to win this game. Hence, we predict the Gulf Giants to win this match and return to winning ways.

Our Prediction

We feel that the Gulf Giants will return to winning ways and continue to stay at the top of the points table.

Gulf Giants to win @1.63 (Melbet)

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to win @2.14 (Melbet)

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Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Tournament prediction & Betting Tips 2023

James Vince was the star batter in the meagre run-chase of 115 runs last time the Gulf Giants and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders locked horns. He scored 65 runs off 44 balls with four fours and as many maximums. Vince has come up with a couple of low scores in the last two games. But he will take confidence from his last outing against the Giants. He is our top-pick for the highest run-scorer for Gulf Giants in this match.

Chris Jordan is the top wicket-taker for the Giants scalping 10 wickets and we predict him to become the best bowler for his side in this game.

Andre Russell has been carrying the Knight Riders’ batting on his shoulders single-handedly. He has so far scored 108 runs in five matches at a strike-rate of more than 170. He has also smashed a half-century and hence, he can become the highest run-scorer for the Knight Riders in this match.

Sunil Narine’s mystery spin always keeps the batters on their toes and the same has happened in this tournament. He has accounted for five wickets thus far and hence, can become the top wicket-taker for his side in this game.

We again pick James Vince to be the Player of the Match for this encounter against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. He scored 65 runs in the previous face-off between the two teams and overall, has mustered 229 runs at an average of 57.25 and a strike-rate of more than 150.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Match Toss Prediction

Win the toss, bowl first and then chase down the score. This has been the template in Dubai thanks to the dew that makes the difference in the second half of the match. However, out of seven matches played at the venue this season, the team batting first has also won twice. Having said that, the captain winning the toss in this match will opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather will be humid on Wednesday evening during the match between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders an Gulf Giants. However, there is no chance of rain whatsoever and the fans will get to witness full 40 overs of action.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Player List

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders squad:

Sunil Narine (C), Charith Asalanka, Ali Khan, Marchant de Lange, Dhananjaya de Silva, Connor Esterhuizen, Fahad Nawaz, Brandon Glover, Colin Ingram, Akeal Hosein, Lahiru Kumara, Kennar Lewis, Treveen Mathew, Matiullah Khan, Ravi Rampaul, Raymon Reifer, Andre Russell, Sabir Ali, Paul Stirling, Zawar Farid.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Predicted XI:

Brandon King Batsman Kennar Lewis Batsman and Wicketkeeper Dhananjaya de Silva All-Rounder Raymon Reifer Batsman Sunil Narine (Captain) All-Rounder Andre Russell All-Rounder Charith Asalanka Batsman Akeal Hosein All-Rounder Lahiru Kumara Bowler Sabir Rao Bowler Zawar Farid Bowler

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Team Form

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are struggling right from the start of the inaugural edition of the International League T20. They have lost all of their five matches so far and the time has come for them to win all their remaining five matches in order to make it to the knockouts. They put up a better performance in the last game but couldn’t defend 170.

Gulf Giants Player List

Gulf Giants squad:

James Vince (C), Aayan Afzal Khan, Tom Banton, Liam Dawson, Dominic Drakes, Gerhard Erasmus, Richard Gleeson, Tom Helm, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Qais Ahmad, Rehan Ahmed, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Sanchit Sharma, David Wiese, Ashwant Valthapa

Gulf Giants Predicted XI:

James Vince (Captain) Batsman Rehan Ahmed All-Rounder Chris Lynn Batsman Tom Banton Batmsan and Wicketkeeper Shimron Hetmyer Batsman Aayan Afzal Khan All-Rounder David Wiese All-rounder Liam Dawson All-Rounder Richard Gleeson Bowler Sanchit Sharma Bowler Chris Jordan Bowler

Gulf Giants Team Form

Gulf Giants have more or less sealed their position in the top four thanks to their exceptional show in the tournament. So far they have won four matches out of five and are at the top of the points table with 8 points to their name.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Head to Head

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Gulf Giants faced each other previously once in the tournament. Gulf Giants won that game by six wickets and they are the favourites yet again to go 2-0 up in the head to head contest.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Betting Odds

Gulf Giants to score more than 47.5 runs in first six overs

Gulf Giants have been thriving on a brilliant start in the International League T20 so far. Their openers Rehan Ahmed and James Vince have more often got them off to brilliant starts. Once again, they are expected to take the bowlers on and score a lot of runs in the powerplay overs. Hence, it is safe to bet on Gulf Giants to score more runs in the first six overs.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Top Team Batsmen

Dhananjaya de Silva to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders top batter at 5 odds

Dhananjaya de Silva was one of the reasons why the Knight Riders managed to post 170 runs in the last game. He scored 65 runs batting at number three and once again, is expected to score a lot of runs for his side. His strike-rate of 143.85 in three matches is also one of the best in the team.

James Vince to be Gulf Giants top batter at 3.15 odds

James Vince is due for a big knock after a couple of failures. He has scored 229 runs so far in five matches at a strike-rate of 150.65 and an average of 57. Having scored a half-century in the previous face-off against the Knight Riders, he will be confident of scoring runs in this encounter as well.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Top Bowlers

Sunil Narine to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders top bowler at 4.2 odds

Sunil Narine has been the top wicket-taker for the Knight Riders with five scalps to his name so far. He has been the most economical bowler for them as well conceding runs at 6.6 economy. His four overs will be crucial once again if Abu Dhabi team are to register their first win of the season.

Richard Gleeson to be Gulf Giants top bowler at 3.7 odds

Richard Gleeson has kept the batters on the tenterhook right from the word go. He is Gulf Giants most economical bowler conceding runs at 5.63 economy. He has also picked up six wickets and will be keen on adding more wickets to his tally.