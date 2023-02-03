Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Match Prediction ADKR 30 % Chance of Winning MIE 70 % Bet Now! The 26th match of the ongoing International League T20 will see Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and MI Emirates locking horns on February 3 (Friday). The match is scheduled to be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and will start at 6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST). MI Emirates had emerged victorious by five wickets when the two teams met earlier in the season.

Facts Joe Clarke of Abu Dhabi Knight Riders scored a sparkling half-century in the last game against Dubai Capitals. He scored 52 runs off 27 deliveries with 8 fours and 2 sixes.

Nicholas Pooran scored 42 runs off 29 balls in the last game against Dubai Capitals. He is in good form at the moment and will be key for the MI Emirates in this game.

Kieron Pollard is having a blast this season with the bat. He has scored 294 runs so far at a strike-rate of close to 190 and would be looking to lead from the front for his side in this crucial game.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Chance of Winning

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are still winless in the inaugural edition of the International League T20. They are already out of the playoffs race but could spoil the party for the MI Emirates who are in a must-win situation at the moment.

While the Knight Riders will look to play without much pressure, the MI Emirates are certainly the favourites to win this match. Melbet has offered 1.58 odds in the favour of the Kieron Pollard-led side.

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Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Tournament prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and MI Emirates will be facing off against each other for the second time this season. The MI Emirates had chased down 171 runs in the previous face-off between the two teams. Najibullah Zadran had made a 17-ball 35* while Andre Fletcher slammed a brilliant half-century in the chase.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are in a sorry situation at the moment having lost all their seven matches while one game was washed out. They are out of the reckoning for the playoffs of the tournament and will be looking to bow out of the competition on high.

On the other hand, MI Emirates are at the third position in the points table with four wins from eight matches and seven points to their name. This is a must-win game for them and a win will more or less seal their place in the top four.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Match Toss Prediction

Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi has hosted eight matches this season so far and the home team featured in five of them losing all of those. The team batting second has won five matches thus far and the pattern of bowling first after winning the toss looks set to continue.

Weather Report

Sun will be shining bright throughout the day in Abu Dhabi on Friday. There is no chance of rain whatsoever while the temperature is expected to be in the range of 19-21 Degrees Celsius during the match. However, humidity will be on the higher side and will only increase as the game progresses.

MI Emirates Player List

MI Emirates Squad:

Kieron Pollard (C), Will Smeed, Najibullah Zadran, Bas de Leede, Muhammad Waseem, Basil Hameem, Tom Lammonby, Dwayne Bravo, Samit Patel, Jordan Thompson, Craig Overton, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher, Vriitya Aravind, Lorcan Tucker, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir, Zahir Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Brad Wheal, Zahoor Khan, Dan Mousley, McKenny Clarke

MI Emirates Predicted XI:

Muhammad Waseem Batsman Andre Fletcher Batsman Kieron Pollard (Captain) All-Rounder Nicholas Pooran Batsman and Wicketkeeper Najibullah Zadran Batsman Basil Hameed Batsman Dwayne Bravo All-rounder Trent Boult Bowler Jordan Thompson Bowler Imran Tahir Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler

MI Emirates Team Form

MI Emirates are coming into this game having faced a five-wicket defeat at the hands of Gulf Giants. However, they defeated the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the earlier face-off and have overall won four matches so far in the season.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Player List

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders squad:

Sunil Narine (C), Charith Asalanka, Ali Khan, Marchant de Lange, Dhananjaya de Silva, Connor Esterhuizen, Fahad Nawaz, Brandon Glover, Colin Ingram, Akeal Hosein, Lahiru Kumara, Kennar Lewis, Treveen Mathew, Matiullah Khan, Ravi Rampaul, Raymon Reifer, Andre Russell, Sabir Ali, Paul Stirling, Zawar Farid.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Predicted XI:

Joe Clarke Batsman and Wicketkeeper Paul Stirling Batsman Dhananjaya de Silva Batsman Brandon King Batsman Sunil Narine (Captain) All-Rounder Andre Russell All-Rounder Charith Asalanka Batsman Akeal Hosein All-Rounder Zawar Farid Bowler Lahiru Kumara Bowler Matiullah Bowler

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Team Form

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have lost seven out of eight matches so far. They are yet to register a win this season with one game ending in No Result. The team is already knocked out of the inaugural edition of ILT20.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Head to Head

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and MI Emirates have faced each other once before and the latter side emerged victorious comfortably in that game.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Betting Odds

MI Emirates to score more runs in powerplay at 1.725 odds

MI Emirates opening duo of Andre Fletcher and Muhammad Waseem like to go all out from the word go. Though they have been a bit inconsistent, both players have time and again got the team off to a good start. Also, even if wickets fall early, the likes of Pooran and Pollard can come out and attack. So we predict MI Emirates to score more runs than Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in powerplay at 1.725 odds.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Top Team Batsmen

Joe Clarke to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders top batter at 4.32 odds

Joe Clarke joined the team after his stint in the Big Bash League and has provided a fresh lease of life to the Knight Riders. He smashed a brilliant fifty in the previous game and has overall mustered 59 runs in two matches thus far. His attacking instinct from the start of the innings should bode well for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in this game as well. Clarke himself will be looking to get the team off to a good start and in the process, become the top batter for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders at 4.32 odds.

Muhammad Waseem to be MI Emirates top batter at 4.74 odds

Muhammad Waseem has surprisingly been one of the top batters for the MI Emirates opening the innings. Rubbing shoulders with some of the greatest in T20 cricket, the UAE batter has certainly improved leaps and bounds. So far, he has scored 243 runs in seven innings at a strike-rate of 143.78 and an average of 34.71. So we predict him to be MI Emirates top batter at 4.74 odds for this match against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Top Bowlers

Sunil Narine to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders top bowler at 3.74 odds

Sunil Narine, the skipper of the Knight Riders has undoubtedly been the best bowler for his side. He is the most economical bowler and has picked up five wickets. Clearly, he would love to strike frequently in the remaining two games of the season. With no pressure of qualification now, the bowler might experiment with his lines and could reap fruits of his efforts. So we predict him Abu Dhabi Knight Riders top bowler at 3.74 odds.

Trent Boult to be MI Emirates top bowler at 5.5 odds

Trent Boult is a big-match player and given the importance of this encounter for MI Emirates, the left-arm pacer is expected to stand tall for his side. Boult has been the most economical bowler for MI this season conceding only at economy of 6.76. But he has only five wickets to show for his efforts. However, this could be the game where he picks a cluster of wickets and become MI Emirates’ top bowler at 5.5 odds.