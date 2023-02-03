Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Match Prediction
ADKR
30%
Chance of Winning
MIE
70%
United Arab Emirates
Sheikh Zayed Stadium
Facts
- Joe Clarke of Abu Dhabi Knight Riders scored a sparkling half-century in the last game against Dubai Capitals. He scored 52 runs off 27 deliveries with 8 fours and 2 sixes.
- Nicholas Pooran scored 42 runs off 29 balls in the last game against Dubai Capitals. He is in good form at the moment and will be key for the MI Emirates in this game.
- Kieron Pollard is having a blast this season with the bat. He has scored 294 runs so far at a strike-rate of close to 190 and would be looking to lead from the front for his side in this crucial game.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Chance of Winning
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are still winless in the inaugural edition of the International League T20. They are already out of the playoffs race but could spoil the party for the MI Emirates who are in a must-win situation at the moment.
While the Knight Riders will look to play without much pressure, the MI Emirates are certainly the favourites to win this match. Melbet has offered 1.58 odds in the favour of the Kieron Pollard-led side.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Tournament prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and MI Emirates will be facing off against each other for the second time this season. The MI Emirates had chased down 171 runs in the previous face-off between the two teams. Najibullah Zadran had made a 17-ball 35* while Andre Fletcher slammed a brilliant half-century in the chase.
Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are in a sorry situation at the moment having lost all their seven matches while one game was washed out. They are out of the reckoning for the playoffs of the tournament and will be looking to bow out of the competition on high.
On the other hand, MI Emirates are at the third position in the points table with four wins from eight matches and seven points to their name. This is a must-win game for them and a win will more or less seal their place in the top four.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Match Toss Prediction
Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi has hosted eight matches this season so far and the home team featured in five of them losing all of those. The team batting second has won five matches thus far and the pattern of bowling first after winning the toss looks set to continue.
Weather Report
Sun will be shining bright throughout the day in Abu Dhabi on Friday. There is no chance of rain whatsoever while the temperature is expected to be in the range of 19-21 Degrees Celsius during the match. However, humidity will be on the higher side and will only increase as the game progresses.
MI Emirates Player List
MI Emirates Squad:
Kieron Pollard (C), Will Smeed, Najibullah Zadran, Bas de Leede, Muhammad Waseem, Basil Hameem, Tom Lammonby, Dwayne Bravo, Samit Patel, Jordan Thompson, Craig Overton, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher, Vriitya Aravind, Lorcan Tucker, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir, Zahir Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Brad Wheal, Zahoor Khan, Dan Mousley, McKenny Clarke
MI Emirates Predicted XI:
|
Muhammad Waseem
|
Batsman
|
Andre Fletcher
|
Batsman
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Kieron Pollard (Captain)
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All-Rounder
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Nicholas Pooran
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Batsman and Wicketkeeper
|
Najibullah Zadran
|
Batsman
|
Basil Hameed
|
Batsman
|
Dwayne Bravo
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All-rounder
|
Trent Boult
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Bowler
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Jordan Thompson
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Bowler
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Imran Tahir
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Bowler
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Fazalhaq Farooqi
|
Bowler
MI Emirates Team Form
MI Emirates are coming into this game having faced a five-wicket defeat at the hands of Gulf Giants. However, they defeated the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the earlier face-off and have overall won four matches so far in the season.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Player List
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders squad:
Sunil Narine (C), Charith Asalanka, Ali Khan, Marchant de Lange, Dhananjaya de Silva, Connor Esterhuizen, Fahad Nawaz, Brandon Glover, Colin Ingram, Akeal Hosein, Lahiru Kumara, Kennar Lewis, Treveen Mathew, Matiullah Khan, Ravi Rampaul, Raymon Reifer, Andre Russell, Sabir Ali, Paul Stirling, Zawar Farid.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Predicted XI:
|
Joe Clarke
|
Batsman and Wicketkeeper
|
Paul Stirling
|
Batsman
|
Dhananjaya de Silva
|
Batsman
|
Brandon King
|
Batsman
|
Sunil Narine (Captain)
|
All-Rounder
|
Andre Russell
|
All-Rounder
|
Charith Asalanka
|
Batsman
|
Akeal Hosein
|
All-Rounder
|
Zawar Farid
|
Bowler
|
Lahiru Kumara
|
Bowler
|
Matiullah
|
Bowler
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Team Form
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have lost seven out of eight matches so far. They are yet to register a win this season with one game ending in No Result. The team is already knocked out of the inaugural edition of ILT20.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Head to Head
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and MI Emirates have faced each other once before and the latter side emerged victorious comfortably in that game.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Betting Odds
MI Emirates to score more runs in powerplay at 1.725 odds
MI Emirates opening duo of Andre Fletcher and Muhammad Waseem like to go all out from the word go. Though they have been a bit inconsistent, both players have time and again got the team off to a good start. Also, even if wickets fall early, the likes of Pooran and Pollard can come out and attack. So we predict MI Emirates to score more runs than Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in powerplay at 1.725 odds.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Top Team Batsmen
Joe Clarke to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders top batter at 4.32 odds
Joe Clarke joined the team after his stint in the Big Bash League and has provided a fresh lease of life to the Knight Riders. He smashed a brilliant fifty in the previous game and has overall mustered 59 runs in two matches thus far. His attacking instinct from the start of the innings should bode well for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in this game as well. Clarke himself will be looking to get the team off to a good start and in the process, become the top batter for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders at 4.32 odds.
Muhammad Waseem to be MI Emirates top batter at 4.74 odds
Muhammad Waseem has surprisingly been one of the top batters for the MI Emirates opening the innings. Rubbing shoulders with some of the greatest in T20 cricket, the UAE batter has certainly improved leaps and bounds. So far, he has scored 243 runs in seven innings at a strike-rate of 143.78 and an average of 34.71. So we predict him to be MI Emirates top batter at 4.74 odds for this match against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Top Bowlers
Sunil Narine to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders top bowler at 3.74 odds
Sunil Narine, the skipper of the Knight Riders has undoubtedly been the best bowler for his side. He is the most economical bowler and has picked up five wickets. Clearly, he would love to strike frequently in the remaining two games of the season. With no pressure of qualification now, the bowler might experiment with his lines and could reap fruits of his efforts. So we predict him Abu Dhabi Knight Riders top bowler at 3.74 odds.
Trent Boult to be MI Emirates top bowler at 5.5 odds
Trent Boult is a big-match player and given the importance of this encounter for MI Emirates, the left-arm pacer is expected to stand tall for his side. Boult has been the most economical bowler for MI this season conceding only at economy of 6.76. But he has only five wickets to show for his efforts. However, this could be the game where he picks a cluster of wickets and become MI Emirates’ top bowler at 5.5 odds.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: MI Emirates
We predict MI Emirates to win this match against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and go 2-0 up in the head to head face-off. MI Emirates to win @1.58 (Melbet) Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to win @2.384 (Melbet)Bet Now!