Afghanistan vs Ireland Match Prediction AFG 70 % Chance of Winning IRL 30 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.389 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR After a one off Test and a three match ODI series, Afghanistan and Ireland will now go head to head in the shortest format of the game. The match slated to begin at 9:30 PM IST on March 12 with the Sharjah Cricket Stadium acting as the battlefield.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Chance of Winning

The tour started with a one off Test in Abu Dhabi. Mark Adair’s eight wicket haul allowed Ireland to gain an upper hand in the game. However, Afghanistan, while defending 111 runs in the fourth innings, made a game of it reducing Ireland to 39/4 early on. However, Andrew Balbirnie’s unbeaten 58 ensured that Ireland walked away with the bragging rights.

Come the limited overs, Afghanistan showcased their strength by riding on a Gurbaz 121 in the first match to seal a 35 run win. After the second game was washed out due to rains, a Mohammad Nabi fifer secured the game and series for the Asian minnows. Moving to the shortest format, Afghanistan will fancy their chances on a Sharjah track known for big scores.

Afghanistan's chance of winning: 70%

Ireland' chance of winning: 30%

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Afghanistan vs Ireland Betting Tips

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to score over 21.5 runs (1.87@Parimatch)

Let us start off with his career average of 26.28 which gives us around five runs to play around with. Against Ireland, the wicketkeeper averages 26.62 which basically gives us the same difference. Now coming to form. Gurbaz scored a century and a fifty in the two ODI games showcasing his ability to deal with the Irish bowlers which keeps us in the green. Sharjah is a wicket where once you understand the surface, it is very difficult to stop someone from scoring runs. 21.5 might be a score that he surpasses in the powerplay itself so at odds of 1.87, this is a simple pick for any punter.

Match Prediction Best Odds Ireland's score before 1st dismissal Over 25.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Afghanistan 1.70 Bet on Parimatch Most fours: Afghanistan 1.42 Bet on Parimatch

Afghanistan vs Ireland Toss Prediction

There is no score that cannot be chased down at Sharjah. Any captain that wins the toss will opt to field first owing to the dew factor that will come into play later on. It would be a shock if the team decides to bat first, even if you have a terrible chasing record like Ireland do at the moment.

Weather Report

While the temperature in Sharjah is expected to be around 23C, the humidity will be around 60%. We should definitely get a full game this time around.

Afghanistan Player List

Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Mohammad Nabi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Wafadar Momand

Predicted Playing XI

Mohammad Ishaq Batter Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai All-rounder Ibrahim Zadran Batter Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Noor Ahmed Bowler Rashid Khan All-rounder Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan lost the test series against Ireland but managed to bounce back in the ODIs, they won the series 2-0 and would be hoping for a similar performance in the three game T20 bilateral series against Ireland.

Ireland Player List

Ross Adair, Andy Balbirnie, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Paul Stirling, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Ben White, Craig Young

Predicted Playing XI

Andy Balbirnie Batter Harry Tector Batter Paul Striling (c) All-rounder Mark Adair All-rounder Lorcan Tucker Wicket-keeper Craig Young Bowler Curtis Campher All-rounder George Dockrell All-rounder Graham Hume Bowler Barry McCarthy Bowler Josh Little Bowler

Ireland Team Form

Ireland had a dismal showing in the ODIs against Afghanistan as they lost the series 2-0. In the last game against Afghanistan, Afghanistan registered a comprehensive win as Ireland lost the game by 117 runs.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Head-to-Head Record

Ireland and Afghanistan have met 23 times in the T20 format. Afghanistan leads the tally by 16-6.

Afghanistan Won: 16

Ireland Won: 6

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Afghanistan vs Ireland Betting Odds

Azmatullah Omarzai has struggled to score well in this tour. He heads into this series after an underwhelming performance in the ODI format. In the two games between the two sides, he has scored 19 and 4. Omarzai has played seven T20 games in 2024 and in five of the seven matches, he has scored under 16.5 which makes us believe he would struggle to score in the upcoming game and would score below 16.5 once again in the upcoming game.

Andrew Balbirnie has had a dismal showing against Afghanistan in ODI format. In the two games, Balbirnie scored four and one which clearly showcases his struggles as they head into T20 format. In four of the last six games, Balbirnie has scored under 16.5 and looking at his form, we believe he would struggle in the upcoming game against Afghanistan and would score under 16.5.

Afghanistan vs Ireland T20i Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah Afghanistan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.45 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Ireland Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.966 Bet Now!

Afghanistan vs Ireland Top Batters

Paul Stirling to be the top batter for Ireland

It would be hard not to pick the top run scorer in T20 cricket for Ireland. Paul Stirling averages 27.95 in T20 format which is great for an opening batsman. Stirling had an underwhelming ODI series against Afghanistan but in the last game scored a brilliant half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be the top batter for Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has scored 203 runs this year in T20 format which makes him the highest run scorer for Afghanistan in 2024. Gurbaz was exceptional in the ODI format against Ireland as he scored a century and a half century in two matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Top Bowlers

Mark Adair to be the top bowler for Ireland

Mark Adair has been exceptional in the T20 format for Ireland. Adair has bagged 102 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for Ireland in this format. In the last game against Afghanistan, Adair ended the game with the best bowling figures for Ireland (3/51) which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rashid Khan to be the top bowler for Afghanistan

There aren’t that many bowlers in the world better than Rashid Khan in the T20 format. With 130 wickets in this format he is the leading wicket taker for Afghanistan and what's more impressive is the fact his economy is 6.16 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.