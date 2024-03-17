Afghanistan vs Ireland Match Prediction AFG 70 % Chance of Winning IRL 30 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.43 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.452 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Afghanistan and Ireland will clash in the second T20I of the current series between the teams. The match will take place at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on March 17. The match will commence from 9:30 PM IST.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Chance of Winning

After losing the one-off test against Ireland, Afghanistan did a great job in the ODI series. They registered a 2-0 win. Ireland registered a victory in the first T20I and currently lead the series by 1-0.

Afghanistan did well in limiting Ireland at a low total in the first match. However, the batting order did not do justice as they bundled out for a low score. The team is 0-1 in the current series. They will be eager to make a comeback in the next game. Ibrahim Zadran led the team before but Rashid Khan is back from a break and will be looking to lead his side to the victory line.

Ireland, under the experienced Paul Stirling, managed to win the first game of the series. The team was not very good with their batting but they came back with a strong bowling order. Both teams have strengthened their squads with a substantial number of players, and an exciting competition is expected between them.

Afghanistan's chance of winning: 70%

Ireland' chance of winning: 30%

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Afghanistan vs Ireland Betting Tips

Afghanistan to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Afghanistan has a good experience in the format. They have a good mix of batters in the team starting from their openers. Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz opened for the team in the ODI series and posted the scores of 150 & 62 runs before one of them lost their wickets. Sediqullah Khan opened alongside Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the 1st game. However, the openers faced unfortunate dismissals in the game. The team could not post any run before losing their first wicket in the game. The batters are used to the conditions at Sharjah. They did well in the ODIs and will look to make a return in the next game.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Toss Prediction

The wicket prepared at Sharjah is expected to offer help to the spinners. With short boundaries on both the sides, the batsmen will be looking to score runs on this surface. Both the sides will be keen to win the toss, bowl first and restrict the opposition to a low score. The previous couple of matches played at Sharjah have been won by side batting second.

Weather Report

It will be great weather over Sharjah, but the heat and humidity will test the players. The track will be a good one to bat on where the ball will come to the bat.

Afghanistan Player List

Rashid Khan (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediq Atal, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Ishaq Rahimi (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Nangyal Kharotai, Azmat Omarzai, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Wafadar Momand, Farid Malik, Naveen Ul Haq, Fazal Haq Farooqi

Predicted Playing XI

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c) Batter Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai All-rounder Ibrahim Zadran Batter Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Mohammad Ishaq Wicket-keeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batter Rashid Khan (c) All-rounder Nangeyalia Kharote Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan experimented with a lot of new faces in the last game. The result was not in their favour. They failed miserably in the batting order and must get back in the next game.

Ireland Player List

Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Paul Stirling (c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young

Predicted Playing XI

Andy Balbirnie Batter Harry Tector Batter Paul Striling (c) All-rounder Mark Adair All-rounder Lorcan Tucker Wicket-keeper Neil Rock Batter Curtis Campher All-rounder Josh Little Bowler Ben White Bowler Andy McBrine Bowler Gareth Delany Bowler

Ireland Team Form

Ireland were pumped after a win in the 1st match. Most of the fans call it a fluke. The team will have a tough challenge repeating it and establishing dominance against Afghanistan.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Head-to-Head Record

Ireland and Afghanistan have met 24 times in the ODI format. Afghanistan leads the tally by 16-8 in the T20Is.

Afghanistan Won: 16

Ireland Won: 8

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Afghanistan vs Ireland Betting Odds

In the first T20I of the three-match series between Ireland and Afghanistan in Sharjah, Ireland secured a 38-run victory. Ben White and Josh Little excelled with the ball for Ireland, while Harry Tector's unbeaten half-century propelled them to a 1-0 series lead. Afghanistan faced a daunting task of chasing 150 runs. However, their innings started poorly with Mark Adair dismissing Rahmanullah Gurbaz on the first ball. Sediqullah Atal soon followed, caught off Tector for just one run. White further troubled Afghanistan by taking four crucial wickets, including that of top-scorer Mohammad Ishaq. Consequently, Afghanistan could only manage 111 runs before being all out in 18.4 overs. Tector's stellar innings of 56 off 34 balls guided Ireland to a total of 149-6, securing their victory in the match.

Not only did star-spinner and captain Rashid Khan return to Afghanistan’s XI for the last game, there were also debuts for Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai and Nageyalia Kharote. We expect both debutants to get another opportunity in this match in spite of the defeat in the opening T20I.

With all of their bowlers coming through Friday’s contest without injuries and plenty of strong performances across the side, no changes are expected for Ireland who very rarely adjust their side and instead opt to give their core players as much experience as possible.

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Afghanistan vs Ireland Top Batters

Harry Tector to be the top batter for Ireland

Harry Tector has been very aggressive in the format. He scored 56* in the last T20I. The number four batter has been Ireland’s standout player across all formats on this tour and will look to carry on where he left off in Friday’s game in this T20I.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be the top batter for Afghanistan

The 22 year old was dismissed from the first ball of Afghanistan’s innings on Friday but this will be his 95th international and he has the experience to bounce back. He averages 25.79 in the format and will strike back in the next game.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Top Bowlers

Ben White to be the top bowler for Ireland

Ben White, 25 year old leg-spinner, came on as third change in the first T20I and found himself on a hat-trick at one point before ending with 4/20. He will be looking to perform the same in the next game.

Rashid Khan to be the top bowler for Afghanistan

Rashid Khan is a world renowned spinner.The skipper looked like he had never been away as he picked 3 important wickets in the last game.