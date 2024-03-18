Afghanistan vs Ireland Match Prediction AFG 70 % Chance of Winning IRL 30 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.42 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.36 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.371 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Afghanistan and Ireland are set to enter the final T20I fixture of the series on March 18, 2024, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Their clash will begin at 9:30 P.M IST.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Chances of Winning

Afghanistan lost to Ireland in uncharacteristic fashion in their first T20I fixture of the series. Ireland batted first and amassed a score of 149 runs which, under normal circumstances, Afghanistan would chase down with ease. This time, though, they faltered in their chase and gifted their wickets to Ireland early in the innings. Afghanistan’s batting order was dismissed with one over to go and lost by a 38-run margin.

Prior to that, Afghanistan and Ireland engaged in an ODI series against each other. Afghanistan was rather dominant during the series and, in the first match, they secured a total of 310 runs which Ireland was unable to chase down. Harry Tector was the only Irishman to have made an impact in the game with a solid knock of 138 runs. While the second match was abandoned without a ball bowled, Afghanistan asserted their dominance in the third outing as well wherein they set up a target of 236 runs. Ireland, once again, received the short end of the straw and conceded defeat in an intensely humiliating manner by 117 runs.

Afghanistan chance of winning - 70%

Ireland chance of winning - 30%

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Afghanistan vs Ireland Betting Tips

Ireland to score low before first dismissal

Ireland’s opening duo of Andy Balbirnie and skipper Paul Stirling worked out in the first T20I match where they scored 38 runs together before the fall of the former’s wicket. However, their performance could also be ascribed to Afghanistan’s negligence in the bowling department as they were quite lax in allowing runs. This was not the case in the ODI series where Ireland’s openers were limited to ten runs and four runs before their first wicket was taken. The team’s opening pair are expected to be dismissed cheaply in the next game.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Toss Prediction

The pitch at Sharjah is great for securing big totals due to the dimensions of the stadium which makes boundary-hitting quite easy. Batting first is a massive advantage here and it is evidenced by the matches played between Afghanistan and Ireland across both the formats where the teams batting first won both the ODI matches and the first T20 match. The team that wins the toss will want to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather at Sharjah is likely to witness overcast conditions but rain is not expected to pose a threat. The temperature will hover around 29 degrees Celsius.

Afghanistan Player List

Rashid Khan (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Mohammad Nabi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Wafadar Momand.

Predicted Playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batter Sediqullah Atal Batter Ibrahim Zadran Batter Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Mohammad Ishaq Wicket-keeper Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai Batter Nangeyalia Kharote Bowler Rashid Khan (C) Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan brought their A-game to the ODI series and bested Ireland incredibly well. They are expected to showcase better form in the next match.

Ireland Player List

Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Andy Balbirnie, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delaney, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Ben White, Craig Young.

Predicted Playing XI

Andy Balbirnie Batter Paul Stirling (C) Batter Lorcan Tucker Wicket-keeper Harry Tector Batter Curtis Campher Batter Neil Rock Batter Gareth Delaney All-rounder Mark Adair Bowler Barry McCarthy Bowler Josh Little Bowler Ben White Bowler

Ireland Team Form

Ireland’s squad has been in convincing form lately but their intense dependance on Harry Tector on the batting side could cause trouble, especially if the rest of them cannot rise to the occasion when needed.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Head-to-Head

Afghanistan and Ireland have faced each other 24 times in the T20 format, with the former having registered 16 wins while the latter has 7 victories.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Afghanistan - 16

Ireland - 7

Abandoned - 2

Afghanistan vs Ireland Betting Odds

Afghanistan to have a better opening partnership than Ireland

In their initial T20I match, Afghanistan’s first wicket came crashing down with the dismissal of Rahmanullah Gurbaz on the very first ball of the innings while Ireland kicked off their innings with an opening stand of 38 runs. However, Afghanistan’s situation seemed like an outlier considering the fact that they outperformed Ireland’s openers on both occasions in the ODI format, having scored 150 runs and 62 runs. Ireland’s opening pair were bid adieu for ten runs and four runs during those same encounters. Despite the outcome of the first match, Afghanistan will look to recoup this time.

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Afghanistan vs Ireland Best Batters

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be Afghanistan’s Best Batter

Rahmanullah Gurbaz was unfortunate enough to get out on a golden duck in the first match against Ireland. However, he can bounce back with ease as his T20 figures are a testament to his skills - in 53 innings, he has amassed 1367 runs. He is the top pick for the upcoming game.

Harry Tector to be Ireland’s Best Batter

Harry Tector scored an exceptional unbeaten 56 runs in the first T20I encounter between the sides which made him the top run scorer of the team. He has been in splendid form lately, evidenced by his brilliant ton against Afghanistan during the ODI series. He will be expected to come out on top once again.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Best Bowlers

Rashid Khan to be Afghanistan's Best Bowler

Rashid Khan emerged as Afghanistan’s top bowler against Ireland in the first match of the tour. During his four-over spell, he allowed a mere 19 runs and claimed three wickets which earned him an economy rate of 4.75. He is the leading choice for the next game as well.

Josh Little to be Ireland’s Best Bowler

Josh Little delivered an impressive spell against Afghanistan in their first T20I encounter, where he conceded just 18 runs in four overs and bagged three wickets which translated to an economy rate of 4.50. In his T20 career so far, he has claimed 75 wickets in 63 innings. He will be the top pick for the next match.