Afghanistan vs Ireland Match Prediction
AFG
70%
Chance of Winning
IRL
30%
T20i
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Afghanistan lead their T20I tally against Ireland by 16-7.
- Afghanistan won the One Day International series against Ireland by a scoreline of 2-0 before the start of the T20I series.
Afghanistan vs Ireland Chances of Winning
Afghanistan lost to Ireland in uncharacteristic fashion in their first T20I fixture of the series. Ireland batted first and amassed a score of 149 runs which, under normal circumstances, Afghanistan would chase down with ease. This time, though, they faltered in their chase and gifted their wickets to Ireland early in the innings. Afghanistan’s batting order was dismissed with one over to go and lost by a 38-run margin.
Prior to that, Afghanistan and Ireland engaged in an ODI series against each other. Afghanistan was rather dominant during the series and, in the first match, they secured a total of 310 runs which Ireland was unable to chase down. Harry Tector was the only Irishman to have made an impact in the game with a solid knock of 138 runs. While the second match was abandoned without a ball bowled, Afghanistan asserted their dominance in the third outing as well wherein they set up a target of 236 runs. Ireland, once again, received the short end of the straw and conceded defeat in an intensely humiliating manner by 117 runs.
- Afghanistan chance of winning - 70%
- Ireland chance of winning - 30%
Afghanistan vs Ireland Betting Tips
Ireland to score low before first dismissal
Ireland’s opening duo of Andy Balbirnie and skipper Paul Stirling worked out in the first T20I match where they scored 38 runs together before the fall of the former’s wicket. However, their performance could also be ascribed to Afghanistan’s negligence in the bowling department as they were quite lax in allowing runs. This was not the case in the ODI series where Ireland’s openers were limited to ten runs and four runs before their first wicket was taken. The team’s opening pair are expected to be dismissed cheaply in the next game.
Afghanistan vs Ireland Toss Prediction
The pitch at Sharjah is great for securing big totals due to the dimensions of the stadium which makes boundary-hitting quite easy. Batting first is a massive advantage here and it is evidenced by the matches played between Afghanistan and Ireland across both the formats where the teams batting first won both the ODI matches and the first T20 match. The team that wins the toss will want to bat first.
Weather Report
The weather at Sharjah is likely to witness overcast conditions but rain is not expected to pose a threat. The temperature will hover around 29 degrees Celsius.
Afghanistan Player List
Rashid Khan (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Mohammad Nabi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Wafadar Momand.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|
Batter
|
Sediqullah Atal
|
Batter
|
Ibrahim Zadran
|
Batter
|
Azmatullah Omarzai
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Ishaq
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mohammad Nabi
|
All-rounder
|
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai
|
Batter
|
Nangeyalia Kharote
|
Bowler
|
Rashid Khan (C)
|
Bowler
|
Naveen-ul-Haq
|
Bowler
|
Fazalhaq Farooqi
|
Bowler
Afghanistan Team Form
Afghanistan brought their A-game to the ODI series and bested Ireland incredibly well. They are expected to showcase better form in the next match.
Ireland Player List
Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Andy Balbirnie, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delaney, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Ben White, Craig Young.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Andy Balbirnie
|
Batter
|
Paul Stirling (C)
|
Batter
|
Lorcan Tucker
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Harry Tector
|
Batter
|
Curtis Campher
|
Batter
|
Neil Rock
|
Batter
|
Gareth Delaney
|
All-rounder
|
Mark Adair
|
Bowler
|
Barry McCarthy
|
Bowler
|
Josh Little
|
Bowler
|
Ben White
|
Bowler
Ireland Team Form
Ireland’s squad has been in convincing form lately but their intense dependance on Harry Tector on the batting side could cause trouble, especially if the rest of them cannot rise to the occasion when needed.
Afghanistan vs Ireland Head-to-Head
Afghanistan and Ireland have faced each other 24 times in the T20 format, with the former having registered 16 wins while the latter has 7 victories.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Afghanistan - 16
Ireland - 7
Abandoned - 2
Afghanistan vs Ireland Betting Odds
Afghanistan to have a better opening partnership than Ireland
In their initial T20I match, Afghanistan’s first wicket came crashing down with the dismissal of Rahmanullah Gurbaz on the very first ball of the innings while Ireland kicked off their innings with an opening stand of 38 runs. However, Afghanistan’s situation seemed like an outlier considering the fact that they outperformed Ireland’s openers on both occasions in the ODI format, having scored 150 runs and 62 runs. Ireland’s opening pair were bid adieu for ten runs and four runs during those same encounters. Despite the outcome of the first match, Afghanistan will look to recoup this time.
Afghanistan vs Ireland
T20i
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
Afghanistan vs Ireland Best Batters
Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be Afghanistan’s Best Batter
Rahmanullah Gurbaz was unfortunate enough to get out on a golden duck in the first match against Ireland. However, he can bounce back with ease as his T20 figures are a testament to his skills - in 53 innings, he has amassed 1367 runs. He is the top pick for the upcoming game.
Harry Tector to be Ireland’s Best Batter
Harry Tector scored an exceptional unbeaten 56 runs in the first T20I encounter between the sides which made him the top run scorer of the team. He has been in splendid form lately, evidenced by his brilliant ton against Afghanistan during the ODI series. He will be expected to come out on top once again.
Afghanistan vs Ireland Best Bowlers
Rashid Khan to be Afghanistan's Best Bowler
Rashid Khan emerged as Afghanistan’s top bowler against Ireland in the first match of the tour. During his four-over spell, he allowed a mere 19 runs and claimed three wickets which earned him an economy rate of 4.75. He is the leading choice for the next game as well.
Josh Little to be Ireland’s Best Bowler
Josh Little delivered an impressive spell against Afghanistan in their first T20I encounter, where he conceded just 18 runs in four overs and bagged three wickets which translated to an economy rate of 4.50. In his T20 career so far, he has claimed 75 wickets in 63 innings. He will be the top pick for the next match.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Afghanistan
- Afghanistan to win @ 1.42 (Parimatch)
- Ireland to win @ 2.87 (Parimatch)
Parimatch