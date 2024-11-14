Australia vs Pakistan Match Prediction AUS 65 % Chance of Winning PAK 35 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.515 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Australia will clash against Pakistan in the first T20I of the Pakistan tour of Australia 2024/25. The game will be hosted at Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane on November 14. The match will begin from 1:30 AM IST. Have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Australia vs Pakistan Chance of Winning

Australia boasted an impeccable form in the T20Is. The team has won three of their last five T20I games. The team will be disappointed after a loss in the ODI series by 2-1. Pakistan took over the control and flushed out Australia with their bowling. The teams will now clash in the T20Is. Australia has a decent team and will be looking to exploit the home conditions.

Pakistan did astonishingly well in the ODI series against Australia. The team won the last ODI by a spectacular bowling performance. The team will now contest in the T20s. Pakistan have won only two of their last five games in the format. That said, the team will enter confident after a tussle against the home side in the ODIs.

Pakistan’s chance of winning: 35%

Australia’s chance of winning: 65%

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Australia vs Pakistan Betting Tips

Australia to score under 20.5 runs before their first dismissal (1.86@PARIMATCH)

Australia faced a huge loss in the previous ODI series. The team featured Matthew Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk in the opening order of the ODI series. The pair has scored 19, 21 & 20 runs before their first dismissal in the three games. The opening order is facing a tough time against the Pakistani pacers. Shaheen Shah Afridi is terrific with the new ball and will be looking to exploit the bouncy wicket of Perth. Australia is still struggling to find the best opening pair after Warner retired from the format. That said, Australia will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership: Australia 1.76 Bet on Parimatch Australia’s score before 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Pakistan’s score before 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Australia vs Pakistan Toss Prediction

The toss at Brisbane Cricket Ground (The Gabba) is inherently unpredictable, as it depends on the coin flip. However, captains who win the toss at The Gabba often choose to bowl first in T20s and ODIs due to favourable conditions for pace bowlers early on. The Gabba’s pitch traditionally offers good pace and bounce, which can help seamers in the first innings. Additionally, chasing teams tend to benefit as evening conditions can sometimes assist batting under lights. Nonetheless, the actual decision is influenced by the specific match-day weather, pitch conditions, and team strategies.

Weather Report

In Brisbane on November 14, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy with mild conditions. The temperature should range between 21°C (70°F) and 26°C (78°F) throughout the day, with a chance of rain in the afternoon or evening.

Australia Player List

Josh Inglis (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Philippe, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Short Batter Tim David Batter Aaron Hardie All-rounder Jake-Fraser McGurk Batter Josh Inglis (c) Wicket-keeper Sean Abbott Bowler Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Nathan Ellis Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler Spencer Johnson Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia bundled out for 140 runs in the last ODI. The bowlers also could not do much to defend the low target. The team lost the ODI series by 2-1. Australia will introduce a few new names in the squad for this T20I series.

Pakistan Player List

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Abbas Afridi, Agha Salman, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Uman Khan Batter Salman Ali Agha Batter Haseebullah Khan Batter Babar Azam Batter Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk) Wicket-keeper Omair Yousef Batter Irfan Khan Batter Shaheen Shah Afridi Bowler Sufiyan Muqeem Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan stepped out of their comfort zone to face Australia at their home. The team bowled very well in the ODI series. The team began with a loss but bounced back with two consecutive wins in the ODIs. The team won the series by 2-1. They will now focus on the T20Is. Pakistan has a strong bowling order and will exploit that in the next game.

Australia vs Pakistan Head-to-Head Record

Australia and Pakistan have faced each other 25 times where Pakistan holds a marginal lead of 12-11.

Australia won- 11

Pakistan won- 12

No result/ Abandoned- 2

Australia vs Pakistan Betting Odds

Pakistan won the toss in the last game and decided to field first. Australia came in to bat first but were struck down with early wickets in the game. Matthew Short scored 22 runs while Sean Abbott smashed 30 runs from the lower order. Pakistan were phenomenal with the ball and kept putting pressure on the Australian side. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah picked 3 wickets each in the game. Australia were disappointed with their batting performance.

Chasing the target, Pakistan were pretty determined. They scored 143/2, winning the game by 8 wickets and 139 balls to spare. Saim Ayub smashed 42 runs while Abdullah Shafique scored 37 runs in the game. Babar Azam (28*) and Mohammad Rizwan (30*) took Pakistan through the finish line. The Australian bowling order were helpless and could not pick many wickets in the game. Lance Morris took the only 2 wickets in the game. Pakistan were extremely happy after their ODI series win. They will be now against Australia in the next T20I series.

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Australia vs Pakistan Top Batters

Babar Azam to be the top batter for Pakistan

Babar Azam is likely to be Pakistan's standout performer with the bat, considering his recent form and technique. Azam averages 41.03 in his T20I career. He remained unbeaten at 28 runs in the last ODI of this series. Azam is expected to score well in the upcoming game against Australia.

Josh Inglis to be the top batter for Australia

Josh Inglis is an aggressive batter in the squad. He averages at 32.33 in the format. Inglis faced England in his last T20I series where he scored 37 & 42 runs in the two games. That said, Inglis will be expected to bat well in the next game of the competition.

Australia vs Pakistan Top Bowlers

Shaheen Afridi to be the top bowler for Pakistan

Shaheen Afridi's left-arm pace could trouble Australia's top-order batsmen, especially under cloudy conditions. Afridi has picked 8 wickets in the ODI series. He took 3 wickets for 32 runs in the last ODI and will be a huge asset to the team in the upcoming T20I series.

Adam Zampa to be the top bowler for Australia

One of the world’s spin bowlers, Zampa has been excellent with the ball in home conditions. He will be expected to pick many wickets in the next game against Pakistan in Brisbane.