Australia vs Pakistan Match Prediction AUS 67 % Chance of Winning PAK 33 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.50 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.38 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.41 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Australia will clash against Pakistan in the second T20I of the Pakistan tour of Australia 2024/25. The game will be hosted at Sydney Cricket Ground on November 16. The match will begin from 1:30 PM IST. Have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Australia vs Pakistan Chance of Winning

Australia boasted an impeccable form in the T20Is. The team has won three of their last five T20I games. The team will be disappointed after a loss in the ODI series by 2-1. Pakistan took over the control and flushed out Australia with their bowling. Coming into the first T20I, Australia won the rain-struck game. They have a 1-0 lead in the series and will be expected to do well in the next game as well.

Pakistan did astonishingly well in the ODI series against Australia. The team won the last ODI by a spectacular bowling performance. The team could not bring the same form in the T20Is. Pakistan lost the first game and are 0-1 behind in the current series. Pakistan has a good bowling order and will be looking to return in the next game.

Pakistan’s chance of winning: 33%

Australia’s chance of winning: 67%

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Australia vs Pakistan Betting Tips

Australia to score under 20.5 runs before their first dismissal (1.86@PARIMATCH)

Australia faced a huge loss in the previous ODI series. The team featured Matthew Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk in the opening order of the ODI series. The pair has scored 19, 21 & 20 runs before their first dismissal in the three games.

Coming into the T20I series, the pair scored 16 runs for the opening partnership in the first game. The opening order is facing a tough time against the Pakistani pacers. Shaheen Shah Afridi is terrific with the new ball and will be looking to exploit the bouncy wicket of Sydney. Australia is still struggling to find the best opening pair after Warner retired from the format. That said, Australia will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership: Australia 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Australia’s score before 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Pakistan’s score before 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Australia vs Pakistan Toss Prediction

The SCG pitch usually favours batters, with a reputation for being flat and true. However, spinners often find assistance due to the surface’s tendency to grip and offer turn, especially as the game progresses. The SCG has relatively short square boundaries, which can be advantageous for batters, making it an ideal ground for high scores in T20s. In T20s, teams winning the toss at the SCG often prefer to bowl first. This strategy lets them assess the conditions and target a specific chase, especially with the SCG’s history of favouring chasing teams in T20Is.

Weather Report

In Sydney on November 16, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy with mild conditions. The temperature should range between 18°C (70°F) and 21°C (78°F) throughout the day, with a chance of rain in the afternoon or evening.

Australia Player List

Josh Inglis (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Philippe, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Short Batter Tim David Batter Aaron Hardie All-rounder Jake-Fraser McGurk Batter Josh Inglis (c) Wicket-keeper Xavier Bartlett Bowler Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Nathan Ellis Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler Spencer Johnson Bowler

Australia Team Form

It was a rainstruck game in the previous fixture of the series. The game was reduced to 7 overs where Australia scored 93 runs. The bowlers made sure to keep Pakistan at bay, winning the game by a huge margin.

Pakistan Player List

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Abbas Afridi, Agha Salman, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Usman Khan Batter Salman Ali Agha Batter Haseebullah Khan Batter Babar Azam Batter Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk) Wicket-keeper Sahibzada Farhan Batter Irfan Khan Batter Shaheen Shah Afridi Bowler Abbas Afridi Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan stepped out of their comfort zone to face Australia at their home. The team bowled very well in the ODI series and won the series by 2-1. They lost focus in the last game as the team failed to chase the target, leading to a defeat. They are 0-1 behind in the series and will look to bounce back.

Australia vs Pakistan Head-to-Head Record

Australia and Pakistan have faced each other 26 times where Pakistan holds a marginal lead of 12-12.

Australia won- 12

Pakistan won- 12

No result/ Abandoned- 2

Australia vs Pakistan Betting Odds

Pakistan won the toss in the last game and decided to field first. The game was interrupted by rain and was reduced to 7 overs. Australia came in to bat first but were struck down with early wickets in the game. Glenn Maxwell scored 43 runs while Marcus Stoinis remained unbeaten at 21 runs. Abbas Afridi was the best bowler from the side and picked 2 wickets for his team.

Chasing the target, Pakistan were outwitted by the Australian bowling attack. They kept losing cheap wickets in the game and settled for 64/9 in 7 overs, losing the game by 29 runs. Xavier Bartlett and Nathan Ellis picked 3 wickets each in the game. Adam Zampa picked 2 wickets for the side and helped his side win the game.

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Australia vs Pakistan Top Batters

Babar Azam to be the top batter for Pakistan

Babar Azam is likely to be Pakistan's standout performer with the bat, considering his recent form and technique. Azam averages 41.03 in his T20I career. He struck out early in the last game. Azam is expected to score well in the upcoming game against Australia.

Josh Inglis to be the top batter for Australia

Josh Inglis is an aggressive batter in the squad. He averages at 32.33 in the format. Inglis faced England in his last T20I series where he scored 37 & 42 runs in the two games. That said, Inglis will be expected to bat well in the next game of the competition.

Australia vs Pakistan Top Bowlers

Shaheen Afridi to be the top bowler for Pakistan

Shaheen Afridi's left-arm pace could trouble Australia's top-order batsmen, especially under cloudy conditions. Afridi has picked 8 wickets in the ODI series. He was wicketless in the last game and set to return in the next game.

Xavier Bartlett to be the top bowler for Australia

Xavier Bartlett was phenomenal in the last game. He picked 3 wickets for 13 runs in the last T20I. He will be confident with the ball and expected to pick many wickets in the next outing.