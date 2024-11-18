Australia vs Pakistan Match Prediction AUS 68.3 % Chance of Winning PAK 31.700000000000003 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.44 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.42 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Australia will clash against Pakistan in the third and the final T20I of the Pakistan tour of Australia 2024/25. The game will be hosted at Bellerive Oval, Hobart on November 18. The match will begin from 1:30 PM IST. Have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Facts: Australia and Pakistan have faced each other 26 times, the tally is led by Australia by 13-12.

Australia won the last T20I by 13 runs and will be confident in the next game.

Australia vs Pakistan Match Prediction

Australia will clash against Pakistan in the third and the final T20I of the Pakistan tour of Australia 2024/25. The game will be hosted at Bellerive Oval, Hobart on November 18. The match will begin from 1:30 PM IST. Have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Australia vs Pakistan Chance of Winning

Australia boasted an impeccable form in the T20Is. The team was disappointed after the series loss. After a few changes, the team managed to pull through in the T20Is. They won both the T20Is of this series and have sealed the series in their name. They have a 2-0 lead and will look for a clean sweep here.

Pakistan did astonishingly well in the ODI series against Australia. However, their form fell through the hole in the T20Is as the team lost both the games so far. Their batting order could not withstand the Australian attack and gave away a potential victory from their hands. They have lost the series and will pray for pride in the final T20I of this series.

Pakistan’s chance of winning: 28%

Australia’s chance of winning: 72%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Australia vs Pakistan Betting Tips

Pakistan to score under 24.5 runs before their first dismissal (1.86@PARIMATCH)

Pakistan performed astonishingly well in the ODIs and won the series. However, the team failed to replicate that in the T20Is. The team opened with Sahibzada Farhan and Mohammad Rizwan in the first game. The pair scored 8 runs for their opening partnership in the fixture. Babar Azam replaced Farhan in the opening order of the second T20I but it failed to make an impact as the team posted 12 runs before Azam took an exit. Australia have highly skilled bowlers in the squad and are enjoying bowling in home conditions. That said, Pakistan will be expected to lose an early wicket in the final T20I of this series.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership to be Australia 2.08 Bet on Parimatch Australia’s score before 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Pakistan’s score before 1st dismissal Over 24.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Australia vs Pakistan Toss Prediction

The pitch at Bellerive Oval is known to be true and balanced, offering something for both batters and bowlers. In the first innings, the pitch usually provides good pace and bounce, making it conducive to stroke play. As the game progresses, it remains consistent, although spinners may find some grip if the surface is dry. The ground’s dimensions make it favourable for chasing teams who can leverage the short boundaries and adjust their pace during the innings.

Weather Report

There is a rain prediction on November 18 at Hobart. The temperature should range between 19°C and 24°C (78°F) throughout the day.

Australia Player List

Josh Inglis (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Philippe, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Short Batter Tim David Batter Aaron Hardie All-rounder Jake-Fraser McGurk Batter Josh Inglis (c) Wicket-keeper Xavier Bartlett Bowler Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Nathan Ellis Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler Spencer Johnson Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia were impeccable in the last fixture of the competition. The team raised a score of 147 runs in the game and managed to defend the target to secure a victory.

Pakistan Player List

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Abbas Afridi, Agha Salman, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Usman Khan Batter Salman Ali Agha Batter Haseebullah Khan Batter Babar Azam Batter Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk) Wicket-keeper Sahibzada Farhan Batter Irfan Khan Batter Shaheen Shah Afridi Bowler Abbas Afridi Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan stepped out of their comfort zone to face Australia at their home. The team bowled very well in the ODI series and won the series by 2-1. They lost focus in the last game as the team failed to chase the target, leading to a defeat. They are 0-2 behind in the series and will look to prevent a white wash.

Australia vs Pakistan Head-to-Head Record

Australia and Pakistan have faced each other 27 times where Australia holds a marginal lead of 13-12.

Australia won- 13

Pakistan won- 12

No result/ Abandoned- 2

Australia vs Pakistan Betting Odds

Australia won the toss in the last game and decided to bat first. Australia scored 147/9 in the game. The team started off well with Matthew Short scoring 32 runs while Jake Fraser-McGurk chipped in 20 runs. Aaron Hardie added 28 runs in the end. Haris Rauf picked 4 wickets for Pakistan while Abbas Afridi picked 3 wickets. It was a low target. Chasing the target, Pakistan were outwitted by the Australian bowling attack. They kept losing cheap wickets in the game and bundled out for 134 runs, losing the game by 13 runs. Xavier Bartlett and Nathan Ellis picked 3 wickets each in the game. SPencer Johnson was excellent with the ball and picked 5 wickets in the game. Adam Zampa picked 2 wickets in the game.

In the batting department, Australia will be relying on the likes of openers Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short, captain Jos Inglis, all-rounder trio of Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Tim David to deliver the bulk of the runs. Spencer Johnson was excellent with the ball in the last game and will be backed by Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa and Nathan Ellis.

In the batting department, Pakistan will be relying on the likes of captain Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Usman Khan, Agha Salman, Sahibzada Farhan and Irfan Khan to deliver the bulk of the runs. Abbas Afridi and Haris Rauf did well with the ball and will lead the bowling order.

Australia vs Pakistan T20i Blundstone, Bellerive Australia Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.44 Bet Now! Pakistan Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.90 Bet Now!

Australia vs Pakistan Top Batters

Usman Khan to be the top batter for Pakistan

Usman Khan is likely to be Pakistan's standout performer with the bat, considering his recent form and technique. He averages pretty low in the format but scored 52 runs in the last game. He will be expected to score well in the next game.

Matthew Short to be the top batter for Australia

Matthew Short is an aggressive batter in the squad. He scored 7 runs in the first game but smashed 32 runs in the next game. He was the top scorer from the side in the last game and will be expected to bat well in the next game as well.

Australia vs Pakistan Top Bowlers

Haris Rauf to be the top bowler for Pakistan

Haris Rauf was pretty impressive in the ODI series. He picked a wicket in the first game followed by 4 picks in the previous fixture. With his form, he shall give trouble to the Aussie batters in the next game.

Spencer Johnson to be the top bowler for Australia

Spencer Johnson was impeccable in the last game. He recovered pretty well from his expensive first over and picked 5 wickets to flush out the Pakistani batting order. The bowler will be ready for the next game.