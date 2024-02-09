AUS (Australia) vs WI (West Indies) Match Prediction
AUS
74%
Chance of Winning
WI
26%
T20i
Blundstone
Facts:
- Australia leads the tally by 4-1 in their last five meetings against West Indies.
- Australia is coming from a 3-0 ODI series win against WI.
Australia vs West Indies Chance of Winning
Australia wiped out West Indies in the ODI series by winning it by 3-0. They won the last ODI by 8 wickets. Australia is placed 4th in the ICC T20I rankings. Australia has many in-form players and will be the stronger team in the next game. Their bowling order has been exceptional and will aim to replicate it in the shortest format as well.
West Indies, ranked 7th in the ICC rankings, will be the underdogs in the next game. West Indies are not doing so well in their Australia visit. Their hopes were high after the 1-1 Test draw. However, losing the ODI series by 0-3 will not bring much motivation into the squad. West Indies will bring in explosive power in the format that is more suited to their play-style. We expect a cracking contest between two quality sides with the T20I World Cup round the corner in June 2024.
West Indies's chance of winning: 36%
Australia' chance of winning: 74%
Australia vs West Indies Betting Tips
West Indies to score low before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
West Indies are having a hard time in the current series. They lost the ODI series by 0-3. They lack severely in their batting strength and are unable to cope up against the aggressive Aussie bowling attack. Alick Athanaze and Justin Greaves opened for the team in the two matches whereas Kjorn Ottley replaced Greaves in the 3rd game. They scored 6, 19 & 13 runs before one of them lost their wicket in the game. No batter managed to sustain their innings in the series. In their last meeting in 2022, West Indies discord 6 runs before losing their first wicket. That said, the aggressive Aussie bowlers should be able to pick an early wicket in the next game against West Indies.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Australia’s score before 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs
Best Opening Partnership: Australia
Most Sixes: West Indies
Australia vs West Indies Toss Prediction
Bellerive Oval, Hobart is an amazing cricket ground for both bowlers and batters but especially for batters. The pitch is well-maintained, offering a good surface for batting. However, the toss winning captain must choose 2nd batting due to his past pitch record. On the other hand, pace and spin bowlers have really good opportunities, especially in the start of the game and can take some wickets for the team.
Weather Report
Canberra would see overcast skies on February 9, and the batting conditions would be challenging. The maximum temperatures will be in the 23°C and the venue may experience showers on the day of the game.
Australia Player List
Steven Smith (C), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lance Morris, Matt Short, Adam Zampa.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Josh Inglis
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ben McDermott
|
Batter
|
Cameron Green
|
All-rounder
|
Aaron Hardie
|
All-rounder
|
Steve Smith (c)
|
Batter
|
Adam Zampa
|
Bowler
|
Jake Fraser McGurk
|
Batter
|
Sean Abbott
|
Bowler
|
Will Sutherland
|
Bowler
|
Xavier Bartlett
|
Bowler
|
Marnus Labuschagne
|
Batter
Australia Team Form
Australia have won two ODIs in a row and have won the series already. They have cut-throat bowlers in the team and their batters also performed well in the last two games.
West Indies Players List
Shai Hope (Captain), Alzarri Joseph, Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Keacy Carty
|
Batter
|
Kjorn Ottley
|
Batter
|
Romario Shepherd
|
Batter
|
Alick Athanaze
|
Batter
|
Roston Chase
|
All-rounder
|
Justin Greaves
|
All-rounder
|
Shai Hope (c)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Gudakesh Motie
|
Bowler
|
Alzarri Joseph
|
Bowler
|
Oshane Thomas
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Forde
|
Bowler
West Indies Recent Form
West Indies made an impressive leap after winning the last Test. However, they did not respond well in the limited overs games. They lost both the ODIs of the series and will play for pride in the last ODI of the series.
Australia vs West Indies Head-to-Head Record
Both teams have competed in 19 matches in the ODIs where the tally looks pretty close reading 10-9, in favour of West Indies.
West Indies Won: 10
Australia Won: 9
No Result/ Abandoned:
Australia vs West Indies Betting Odds
Australia certainly got everything they needed out of the ODI series, integrating new players into their midst, many of whom made a positive impact and have certainly given the selectors food for thought moving forward. Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sean Abbott and Xavier Bartlett are all players that fall under this umbrella following strong respective showings. They won the last ODI by 31 runs and displayed a very dominant side throughout the series.
To be bowled out for just 86 in 24.1 overs summed up an utterly miserable ODI series from West Indies’ point of view. No batter has been able to handle the relentless Australian bowling attack and the same can be said for their bowlers against the home batters. Matthew Forde going for 40 runs off his two overs bowler emphasised that in the third ODI, although defending 87 runs was always going to be an impossible task anyway. West Indies will have to put in a lot of effort coming into the next game against Australia.
Australia vs West Indies
T20i
Blundstone, Bellerive
Australia vs West Indies Top Batters
Jake Fraser-McGurk to be the top batter for Australia
Jake Fraser-McGurk is a talented batter in the mix. He scored 41 runs in the last ODI of the series. He is coming from playing in the ILT20 where he averaged at 36.33 in 3 games.
Nicholas Pooran to be the top batter for West Indies
Nicholas Pooran took his entry in the T20I series. He is the top scorer of the currently happening ILT20 and averages over 40 in the competition. Pooran is an explosive batter and will be expected to bat well in the next game.
Australia vs West Indies Top Bowlers
Xavier Bartlett to be the top bowler for Australia
Xavier Bartlett was rested for the 2nd ODI following his dream debut in the series opener where he picked up a 4-fer which earned him the Player of the Match award. He went on to pick another 4 wickets in the last ODI. He will be the bowling pick for the next game.
Gudakesh Motie to be the top bowler for West Indies
Gudakesh Motie is a wily left arm spinner who doesn't leak runs and also bowls accurately enough to pick up wickets regularly. He has picked 4 wickets for the team in the ODI series. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Australia
West Indies to win the match @ 3.10 (Parimatch)
Australia to win the match @ 1.36 (Parimatch)
Parimatch