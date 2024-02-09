AUS (Australia) vs WI (West Indies) Match Prediction AUS 74 % Chance of Winning WI 26 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.36 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Megapari 1.358 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.33 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Australia and West Indies will meet in the first game of the T20I series of the three games of the current West Indies tour of Australia 2024. The game is scheduled to be played at Bellerive Oval, Hobart on February 9, 2024. The game will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Australia vs West Indies Chance of Winning

Australia wiped out West Indies in the ODI series by winning it by 3-0. They won the last ODI by 8 wickets. Australia is placed 4th in the ICC T20I rankings. Australia has many in-form players and will be the stronger team in the next game. Their bowling order has been exceptional and will aim to replicate it in the shortest format as well.

West Indies, ranked 7th in the ICC rankings, will be the underdogs in the next game. West Indies are not doing so well in their Australia visit. Their hopes were high after the 1-1 Test draw. However, losing the ODI series by 0-3 will not bring much motivation into the squad. West Indies will bring in explosive power in the format that is more suited to their play-style. We expect a cracking contest between two quality sides with the T20I World Cup round the corner in June 2024.

West Indies's chance of winning: 36%

Australia' chance of winning: 74%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Australia vs West Indies Betting Tips

West Indies to score low before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

West Indies are having a hard time in the current series. They lost the ODI series by 0-3. They lack severely in their batting strength and are unable to cope up against the aggressive Aussie bowling attack. Alick Athanaze and Justin Greaves opened for the team in the two matches whereas Kjorn Ottley replaced Greaves in the 3rd game. They scored 6, 19 & 13 runs before one of them lost their wicket in the game. No batter managed to sustain their innings in the series. In their last meeting in 2022, West Indies discord 6 runs before losing their first wicket. That said, the aggressive Aussie bowlers should be able to pick an early wicket in the next game against West Indies.

Match Prediction Best Odds Australia’s score before 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Australia 1.67 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: West Indies 1.97 Bet on Parimatch

Australia vs West Indies Toss Prediction

Bellerive Oval, Hobart is an amazing cricket ground for both bowlers and batters but especially for batters. The pitch is well-maintained, offering a good surface for batting. However, the toss winning captain must choose 2nd batting due to his past pitch record. On the other hand, pace and spin bowlers have really good opportunities, especially in the start of the game and can take some wickets for the team.

Weather Report

Canberra would see overcast skies on February 9, and the batting conditions would be challenging. The maximum temperatures will be in the 23°C and the venue may experience showers on the day of the game.

Australia Player List

Steven Smith (C), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lance Morris, Matt Short, Adam Zampa.

Predicted Playing XI

Josh Inglis Wicket-keeper Ben McDermott Batter Cameron Green All-rounder Aaron Hardie All-rounder Steve Smith (c) Batter Adam Zampa Bowler Jake Fraser McGurk Batter Sean Abbott Bowler Will Sutherland Bowler Xavier Bartlett Bowler Marnus Labuschagne Batter

Australia Team Form

Australia have won two ODIs in a row and have won the series already. They have cut-throat bowlers in the team and their batters also performed well in the last two games.

West Indies Players List

Shai Hope (Captain), Alzarri Joseph, Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Predicted Playing XI

Keacy Carty Batter Kjorn Ottley Batter Romario Shepherd Batter Alick Athanaze Batter Roston Chase All-rounder Justin Greaves All-rounder Shai Hope (c) Wicket-keeper Gudakesh Motie Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler Oshane Thomas Bowler Matthew Forde Bowler

West Indies Recent Form

West Indies made an impressive leap after winning the last Test. However, they did not respond well in the limited overs games. They lost both the ODIs of the series and will play for pride in the last ODI of the series.

Australia vs West Indies Head-to-Head Record

Both teams have competed in 19 matches in the ODIs where the tally looks pretty close reading 10-9, in favour of West Indies.

West Indies Won: 10

Australia Won: 9

No Result/ Abandoned:

Australia vs West Indies Betting Odds

Australia certainly got everything they needed out of the ODI series, integrating new players into their midst, many of whom made a positive impact and have certainly given the selectors food for thought moving forward. Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sean Abbott and Xavier Bartlett are all players that fall under this umbrella following strong respective showings. They won the last ODI by 31 runs and displayed a very dominant side throughout the series.

To be bowled out for just 86 in 24.1 overs summed up an utterly miserable ODI series from West Indies’ point of view. No batter has been able to handle the relentless Australian bowling attack and the same can be said for their bowlers against the home batters. Matthew Forde going for 40 runs off his two overs bowler emphasised that in the third ODI, although defending 87 runs was always going to be an impossible task anyway. West Indies will have to put in a lot of effort coming into the next game against Australia.

Australia vs West Indies T20i Blundstone, Bellerive Australia Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.36 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.358 Bet Now! West Indies Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 3.30 Bet Now!

Australia vs West Indies Top Batters

Jake Fraser-McGurk to be the top batter for Australia

Jake Fraser-McGurk is a talented batter in the mix. He scored 41 runs in the last ODI of the series. He is coming from playing in the ILT20 where he averaged at 36.33 in 3 games.

Nicholas Pooran to be the top batter for West Indies

Nicholas Pooran took his entry in the T20I series. He is the top scorer of the currently happening ILT20 and averages over 40 in the competition. Pooran is an explosive batter and will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Australia vs West Indies Top Bowlers

Xavier Bartlett to be the top bowler for Australia

Xavier Bartlett was rested for the 2nd ODI following his dream debut in the series opener where he picked up a 4-fer which earned him the Player of the Match award. He went on to pick another 4 wickets in the last ODI. He will be the bowling pick for the next game.

Gudakesh Motie to be the top bowler for West Indies

Gudakesh Motie is a wily left arm spinner who doesn't leak runs and also bowls accurately enough to pick up wickets regularly. He has picked 4 wickets for the team in the ODI series. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.