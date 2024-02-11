AUS (Australia) vs WI (West Indies) Match Prediction AUS 68 % Chance of Winning WI 32 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.38 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.4 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.41 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Australia and the West Indies are set to face off in their second T20 match during the West Indies Tour of Australia on February 11, 2024. The game is slated to take place at Adelaide Oval, kicking off at 2:00 P.M IST.

Australia vs West Indies Chances of Winning

Australia and West Indies engaged in their first match of the T20 series wherein the latter won the toss and opted to field first, allowing Australia to secure the target. In hindsight, this turned out to be rather terrible for West Indies as the home team amassed an incredible total of 213/7. West Indies had their work cut out for them as chasing scores upwards of 200 in a T20 match is a monumental achievement, and a rare one at that. Ultimately, they failed in their endeavor but not without putting up a tough fight considering they accumulated 202 runs and lost eight wickets along the way. They ran out of overs and lost by a meager 11 runs in the end.

Prior to this series, Australia and West Indies competed in a One Day International series which ended in a dominant 3-0 victory for the former on home soil. They have been absolutely invincible for a considerable period of time and it does not seem likely that they could falter anytime soon. West Indies could offer decent competition but given their track record in the ODI series where they lost by eight wickets twice and by 83 runs on one occasion, they do not appear to be in promising shape.

Australia chance of winning - 68%

West Indies chance of winning - 32%

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Australia vs West Indies Betting Tips

Right off the bat David Warner managed to achieve a half-century against the West Indies with a knock of 70 runs. He laid down the foundation for the rest of the team to build on as Josh Inglis, their opener, and Tim David also made valuable contributions of 39 and 37 runs, respectively. On the bowling front, Adam Zampa led the attack with three wickets in four overs and trailing closely behind was Marcus Stoinis with two wickets to his credit in three overs.

Brandon King and Johnson Charles opened the innings for West Indies and performed exceptionally well as the former amassed a half-century with 53 runs while Johnson Charles narrowly missed out on one and ended his stint with 42 runs off 25 deliveries. Jason Holder also managed to contribute 34 runs from 15 balls. In the bowling department, Andre Russell went on to bag three wickets and Alzarri Joseph followed closely behind with two wickets.

Match Prediction Best Odds Australia Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch West Indies Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Australia 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

Australia vs West Indies Toss Prediction

The match is scheduled to be played at Adelaide Oval, where a total of 18 T20 matches have been hosted in the past. The pitch seems to offer assistance to batsmen as it supports high totals. Both strategies appear to work at the venue since teams batting first have emerged victorious nine times while the chasing side has won on eight occasions. However, given the high scoring nature of the pitch, the toss winner could be prompted to bat first and secure a total.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests mostly sunny conditions on the day of the match with no chance of rainfall. The temperature is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.

Australia Player List

Mitchell Marsh (c), Tim David, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Matthew Short, Sean Abbott, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.

Predicted Playing XI

David Warner Batter Josh Inglis Batter Mitchell Marsh (C) Batter Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Tim David Batter Matthew Wade Wicket-keeper Sean Abbott Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler Jason Behrendorff Bowler Josh Hazlewood Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia looks unstoppable at the moment and do not seem likely to be dethroned in a hurry.

West Indies Player List

Rovman Powell (c), Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Oshane Thomas.

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Johnson Charles Batter Nicholas Pooran Wicket-keeper Rovman Powell (C) All-rounder Shai Hope Batter Andre Russell All-rounder Sherfane Rutherford Batter Romario Shepherd Bowler Jason Holder Bowler Akeal Hosein Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler

West Indies Team Form

Although West Indies showcased an improvement in form in their previous match, it would take a monumental effort to overcome Australia.

Australia vs West Indies Head-to-Head

Australia and West Indies have been neck and neck in their T20 matches against each other. However, in their previous five encounters, Australia has been rather dominant with four consecutive victories.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 19

Australia - 9

West Indies - 10

Australia vs West Indies Betting Odds

Australia to have a better opening partnership than West Indies @ 1.76 (Parimatch)

In their previous encounter against each other, Brandon King and Johnson Charles achieved a remarkable opening stand of 89 runs for West Indies. They kept their partnership alive for 8.3 overs when the latter’s wicket was taken. Australia’s opening duo, David Warner and Josh Inglis, collaborated for 93 runs and sustained their partnership for 7.6 overs, at which point the latter’s wicket fell. Although Australia and West Indies had a comparable first wicket partnership, the former achieved it at an earlier stage and could be anticipated to outdo their opposition once again.

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Australia vs West Indies Best Batters

David Warner to be Australia’s Best Batter

David Warner, serving as Australia’s opening batsman, showcased an incredible knock against West Indies in their first match, having scored 70 runs off a mere 36 deliveries, resulting in an exceptional strike rate of 194.44. He smashed four boundaries and one six during his innings. Given his major contribution, he could be anticipated to remain their leading batsman.

Brandon King to be West Indies’ Best Batter

Brandon King, West Indies’ opener, amassed a half-century for the team in their first encounter against Australia, wherein he scored 53 runs from 37 balls, striking at 143.24. During his innings, he also knocked seven boundaries and a six. Given his recent performance, he could be relied upon to continue as their standout batter.

Australia vs West Indies Best Bowlers

Adam Zampa to be Australia’s Best Bowler

Adam Zampa delivered a remarkable spell against West Indies in their previous encounter. In a full quota of four overs, he allowed just 26 runs and captured three wickets, translating to an economy rate of 6.50. He was highly economical and displayed immense wicket-taking prowess, making it likely that he could emerge as their top bowler once again.

Andre Russell to be West Indies’ Best Bowler

Andre Russell emerged as West Indies’ leading wicket-taker against Australia in their last match against each other. During his spell, he bowled four overs, conceded 42 runs and bagged three wickets. Although he had a rather expensive economy rate of 10.50, it was offset by his wicket-taking ability and there appears to be a good possibility that he could be their premier bowler in the next game as well.