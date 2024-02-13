AUS (Australia) vs WI (West Indies) Match Prediction AUS 72 % Chance of Winning WI 28 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.40 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.42 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.462 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Australia will take on West Indies in the third and final T20I at Perth Stadium on Tuesday, Australia are leading the series 2-0. The match will kick start from 11 AM IST.

Australia vs West Indies Chance of Winning

Australia are the favourites to beat West Indies. They won the first T20I by 11 runs, and the second by 34 runs. Both the teams have scored over 200 runs in both the matches but Australia have looked the better unit.

The last match saw them score 241/4 on the back of a Glenn Maxwell hundred. The match also witnessed Marcus Stoinis pick three wickets. Spencer Johnson and Josh Hazlewood also picked two wickets apiece.

The West Indies batting unit has not scored as a unit. Australia batters have scored collectively, with their middle-order also giving the much-needed impetus in the final overs. The bowling unit of Australia is also world-class with the likes of Hazlewood, Stoinis, Jason Behrendorff and Adam Zampa.

Australia chance of winning - 72%

West Indies chance of winning - 28%

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Australia vs West Indies Betting Tips

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has scored 231 runs in his last five matches at an average of 77 and a strike rate of 184.8. Marsh has scored 16 and 29 in the first two games, and he would be aiming to end the series with a high score. Overall, he has scored 1317 runs in 51 T20Is at an average of 32.92 and a strike rate of 134.38.

Nicholas Pooran has failed to fire with the bat in both the matches against West Indies. He scored 18 runs in each of the two T20Is. Overall, he has played 87 T20I matches and scored 1847 runs at an average of 26.01 and. strike rate of 134.91.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership: Australia 1.73 Bet on Parimatch Australia total runs before first dismissal Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch West Indies total runs before first dismissal Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

aAustralia vs West Indies Toss Prediction

West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl in the first T20I. They took the same decision in the second game. In the last T20I match at Perth Stadium India won the toss and elected to bat first but lost the match against South Africa. The team winning the toss is expected to bowl once again.

Weather Report

No chances of rain in Perth on Tuesday, February 12. With a humidity level of 22 percent, the temperature will hover around 34 degree celsius. The wind speed will be close to 21 km/h at the ground.

Australia Player List

David Warner, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Jason Behrendorff, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Wes Agar, Jake Fraser-McGurk

Australia Playing XI

David Warner Batter Josh Inglis Batter Mitchell Marsh All-rounder Glenn maxwell All-rounder Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Tim David Batter Matthew Wade (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Sean Abbott Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler Jaosn Behrendorff Bowler Josh Hazlewood Bowler

Australia Recent Form

Australia have won their last two T20Is against West Indies by 34 and 11 runs respectively. They lost two T20I games against India prior to that. Overall, they have won three of their last five T20Is.

West Indies Player List

Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shai Hope, Rovman Powell(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Oshane Thomas, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie

West Indies Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Johnson Charles Batter Nicholas Pooran Wicketkeeper-batter Rovam Powell (CAP) All-rounder Shai Hope Batter Andre Russell All-rounder Sherfane Rutherford All-rounder Romario Shepherd All-rounder Jason Holder All-rounder Akeal Hosein Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler

West Indies Recent Form

West Indies lost the first T20I by 11 runs, and the second T20I by 34 runs. They have lost four of their last five T20I matches.

Australia vs West Indies Head-to-Head Record

Australia and West Indies played 21 T20I matches against each other. Australia have 11 and West Indies 10.

Australia vs West Indies Betting Odds

Australia opening partnership to be over 19.5

The Australia opening pair of David Warner and Josh Inglis partnered for 93 runs for the first wicket in the first T20I. Warner scored 70, while Inglis scored 39. In the second T20I, the duo managed to score 14 runs together. Warner scored 22 and Inglis four. The two batters look in good touch and we can expect them to fire big against West Indies in the final T20I. With no pressure of losing the series, Australia openers are expected to express themselves freely and score over 19 runs together.

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Australia vs West Indies Top Batters

Glenn Maxwell to be the top batter for Australia

Australian star Genn Maxwell scored a blazing hundred against West Indies in the second T20I. His 55-ball innings for unbeaten 120 runs consisted of 12 fours and eight sixes. Maxwell has scored 246 runs in his last four matches at an average of 123 and a strike rate of 202..72. Overall, the right-hand batter has featured in 102 T20I matches and scored 2405 runs at an average of 30.83 and a strike rate of 155.26.

Brandon King to be the top batter for West Indies

West Indies opener Brandon King has scored 318 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 39.75 and a strike rate of 135.89. The 29-year-old scored a fifty in the first T20I, but could manage to score only five in the second innings. He is expected to bounce back with a strong score in the third and final T20I. Overall, he has featured in 47 T20Is and scored 1150 runs at an average of 28.04 and a strike rate of 131.42.

Australia vs West Indies Top Bowlers

Adam Zampa to be the top bowler for Australia

Adam Zampa picked three wickets in the first T20I and followed it up with figures of 1/39 in the second T20I. The leg-spinner has performed very decently in the high-scoring T20I series and Australia will be counting on him once again. Zampa has featured in a total of 76 T20I and picked 86 wickets at an economy rate of 7.04 and an average of 22.33.

Alzarri Joseph to be the top bowler for West Indies

Alzarri Joseph picked two wickets in the first innings and one in the second. The right-arm pacer picked three wickets each in his fourth and fifth last T20I outings. Joseph has picked 11 wickets in his last seven T20Is at an economy rate of 14.45. His 21-match T20I career has seen him pick 35 wickets at an average of 20.37 and an economy rate of 8.85.