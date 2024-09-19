AUS (Australia Women) vs NEW (New Zealand Women) Match Prediction AUS 84 % Chance of Winning NEW 16 % Place a bet Batery 1.19 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.12 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.154 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Australia Women and New Zealand Women will be locking horns in the first WT20I of the New Zealand Women tour of Australia 2024. The game will be played at Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay on September 19. The match will begin from 2:40 PM IST.

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Chances of Winning

Australia Women are doing very well in the T20Is. The team is at the top of the ICC rankings. Australia is coming from a series victory against Bangladesh where they won all the games. The team has an impeccable balance between the batters and the bowlers. The team has had good practice with WBBL in the country. Australia Women will be looking to win the first game of this series.

The visitors had a terrible tour of England earlier in July this year losing all the 5 T20Is and 3 ODIs. Led by Sophie Devine, New Zealand will not feel particularly confident against Australia Women. The team has a poor record playing against Australia. The team is lacking form and will be hoping to turnaround their year with a win in the next game.

Australia Women chance of winning - 84%

New Zealand Women chance of winning - 16%

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Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Betting Tips

New Zealand Women to score under 16.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87 @Batery)

The New Zealand Women had a poor series against England recently. New Zealand had a poor batting outing. The team opened with Suzie Bates and Georgia Plimmer in those five T20Is against England but could not bat very efficiently. The team scored 12, 11, 5, 33 & 13 runs before their first dismissal in those games. In their last clash against Australia Women, NZ-W scored 5 runs before they lost their first wicket. Australia Women has a very strong bowling order and will be confident to pick an early wicket in the first ODI.

Match Prediction Best Odds New Zealand Women’s score before their first dismissal Over 16.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Most fours: Australia Women 1.36 Bet on Batery Australia Women’s score before their first dismissal Over 25.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Toss Prediction

It is a well-balanced pitch at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. There is enough help for both batters and bowlers allowing for an even contest. The average 1st innings score here in the last 10 T20s is 159 runs. Teams batting first have won 9 of the last 10 T20 matches played on this ground. It should be no surprise if the captain winning the toss opts to bat first. Teams chasing a total have rarely come close to the target in the recent matches at this venue.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 24°C with 72% humidity. Cloud cover is expected, so expect some movement to aid the pace bowlers. There is no prediction of rain on the day of the game.

Australia Women Player List

Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Heather Graham, Phoebe Litchfield and Darcie Brown.

Predicted Playing XI

Alyssa Healy © Wicket-keeper Beth Mooney Batter Grace Harris All-rounder Sophie Molineux All-rounder Tahlia McGrath All-rounder Ellyse Perry All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner All-Rounder Georgia Wareham Bowler Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Tayla Vlaeminck Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

The team is in terrific form. Australia Women is coming after a 3-0 win over Bangladesh Women in a T20I series. Australia women will be confident with their squad in the next game.

New Zealand Women Player List

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze (wk), Maddy Green, Mikaela Greig, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, , Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates Batter Isabella Gaze Wicket-keeper Georgia Plimmer Batter Amelia Kerr All-rounder Maddy Green Batter Brooke Halliday All-rounder Sophie Devine (c) All-rounder Lea Tahuhu Bowler Jess Kerr Bowler Eden Carson Bowler Fran Jones Bowler

New Zealand Women Recent Form

New Zealand Women look in poor form. They have lost all their last five T20I outings. They are coming after a 0-5 defeat against England Women.

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Head-to-Head

The sides have met 48 times before. Australia has won 25 games whereas New Zealand has managed to win 21 matches.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

New Zealand Women - 21

Australia Women - 25

No Result/Abandoned - 2

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Betting Odds

Alyssa Healey will captain the Australian Women's team in the 3-match T20I series against New Zealand. With top-order batters like Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney and Ellyse Perry, Australia looks strong in batting. All-rounders Ashleigh Gardner and Georgia Wareham provide depth in the lower middle order. Megan Schutt will lead the bowling attack, supported by Annabel Sutherland and Tayla Vlaeminck.

New Zealand's T20I squad boasts several star players who regularly compete in global T20 leagues, including The Hundred. Key batters Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, and captain Sophie Devine are expected to deliver big runs and form game-changing partnerships. Brook Halliday and Maddy Green will aim to make an impact in the lower middle order. Lea Tahuhu and Jess Kerr will lead the Kiwi pace attack, while 20-year-old left-arm spinner Fran Jonas, who has impressed in recent games, will be a huge bowling asset for the side.

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Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Best Batters

Alyssa Healy to be Australia Women’s Best Batter

Alysa Healy is a fantastic top order batter from Australia. She averages 25.26 in her WT20I career. Healy struck 55 runs in her last meeting with NZ-W. She batted in the last series against Bangladesh where she knocked 65* & 45 runs in the game. Healy will be expected to score high in the first T20I.

Amelia Kerr to be New Zealand Women’s Best Batter

Amelia Kerr was pretty tough in the last T20I against England Women where she struck 43 runs. She will be playing after July and will be thrilled to strike again. Averaging at nearly 30, Amelia Kerr will be looking to score high in the next game.

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Best Bowlers

Ashleigh Gardner to be Australia Women’s Best Bowler

Ashleigh Gardner is a huge threat for the New Zealand batters in the T20Is. She was fantastic in the Women’s Hundred 2024. Gardner picked 5 wickets in her last meeting with England women. Looking at her form, she will emerge as the best bowler in the next game.

Lea Tahuhu to be New Zealand Women’s Best Bowler

Lea Tahuhu picked 3 wickets in her last meeting with Australia Women. She will be the first bowling pick from the side against Australia in the upcoming series. Tahuhu will be expected to bowl well in the next game.