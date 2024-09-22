AUS (Australia Women) vs NEW (New Zealand Women) Match Prediction AUS 88 % Chance of Winning NEW 12 % Bet now! Australia Women and New Zealand Women will be locking horns in the second WT20I of the New Zealand Women tour of Australia 2024. The game will be played at Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay on September 22. The match will begin from 2:40 PM IST. Have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Chances of Winning

Australia Women are doing very well in the T20Is. The team is at the top of the ICC rankings. Australia is coming from a series victory against Bangladesh where they won all the games. The team has an impeccable balance between the batters and the bowlers. Coming into this series, they won the first T20I of the series and are 1-0 ahead.

The visitors had a terrible tour of England earlier in July this year losing all the 5 T20Is and 3 ODIs. The team were hoping to change things coming into this series against Australia. However, the team lost the first WT20I and are 0-1 behind in the current series. The visitors have a strong squad but will be the underdogs against the strong squad of Australia Women.

Australia Women chance of winning - 88%

New Zealand Women chance of winning - 12%

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Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Betting Tips

New Zealand Women to score under 16.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87 @Batery)

The New Zealand Women had a poor series against England recently. New Zealand had a poor batting outing. The team opened with Suzie Bates and Georgia Plimmer in those five T20Is against England but could not bat very efficiently. The team scored 12, 11, 5, 33 & 13 runs before their first dismissal in those games. In their last clash against Australia Women, NZ-W scored 18 runs before they lost their first wicket. Australia Women has a very strong bowling order and will be confident to pick an early wicket in the next T20I.

Match Prediction Best Odds New Zealand Women’s score before their first dismissal Over 16.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Most fours: Australia Women 1.27 Bet on Batery Australia Women’s score before their first dismissal Over 26.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Toss Prediction

It is a well-balanced pitch at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. There is enough help for both batters and bowlers allowing for an even contest. The average 1st innings score here in the last 10 T20s is 159 runs. Teams batting first have won 9 of the last 10 T20 matches played on this ground. It should be no surprise if the captain winning the toss opts to bat first. Teams chasing a total have rarely come close to the target in the recent matches at this venue.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 27°C with 45% humidity. There is no prediction of rain on the day of the game. It will be a clear day and suitable for a game of cricket.

Australia Women Player List

Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Heather Graham, Phoebe Litchfield and Darcie Brown.

Predicted Playing XI

Alyssa Healy © Wicket-keeper Beth Mooney Batter Phoebe Litchfield Batter Sophie Molineux All-rounder Tahlia McGrath All-rounder Ellyse Perry All-rounder Heather Graham All-Rounder Georgia Wareham Bowler Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Tayla Vlaeminck Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

The team is in terrific form. Australia Women is coming after a 3-0 win over Bangladesh Women in a T20I series. Australia women won the first T20I and are leading the series by 1-0. The team will be very confident in the next game with their bat and ball.

New Zealand Women Player List

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze (wk), Maddy Green, Mikaela Greig, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, , Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates Batter Isabella Gaze Wicket-keeper Georgia Plimmer Batter Amelia Kerr All-rounder Maddy Green Batter Brooke Halliday All-rounder Leigh Kasperek Bowler Lea Tahuhu Bowler Jess Kerr Bowler Molly Penfold Bowler Fran Jones Bowler

New Zealand Women Recent Form

New Zealand Women look in poor form. They have lost all their last five T20I outings. They are coming after a 0-5 defeat against England Women. The team opened the series with a loss in the first game of the series.

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Head-to-Head

The sides have met 49 times before. Australia has won 26 games whereas New Zealand has managed to win 21 matches.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

New Zealand Women - 21

Australia Women - 26

No Result/Abandoned - 2

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Betting Odds

Alyssa Healy is leading the Australian side in the current series. Australia Women and New Zealand Women met in the first T20I where the hosts won the game by 5 wickets. New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first in the game. They scored 143/7 in the game. Suzie Bates scored 33 runs while Maddy Green posted 35 runs in the game. Every Australian bowler got a wicket in the game. Sophie Molineux boasted the best bowling figures of 1/19.

Chasing the target, Australia Women were confident with their batting order. Australia scored 145/5, winning the game by 5 wickets and 8 balls to spare. Phoebe Litchfield played a spectacular innings of an unbeaten 64 runs. Georgia Wareham also scored 26 runs in the game. Molly Penfold took 2 wickets for New Zealand. Australia Women lead the tally by 1-0 after their win in the first game.

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Best Batters

Phoebe Litchfield to be Australia Women’s Best Batter

Phoebe Litchfield had a fantastic run in the RHF Trophy recently. She was one of the top scorers of the team. Coming into this series, Litchfield smashed an unbeaten 64 runs in the game off43 balls in the game. She will walk in as the best batter from AUS-W.

Suzie Bates to be New Zealand Women’s Best Batter

Suzie Bates is a terrific batter from the side. She scored 33 runs in the last game against Australia Women. Bates will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Best Bowlers

Sophie Molineux to be Australia Women’s Best Bowler

Sophie Molineux is a huge threat for the New Zealand batters in the T20Is. She was fantastic in the previous series against Bangladesh where she took 6 wickets in the game. She picked a wicket for 19 runs in the last game.

Molly Penfold to be New Zealand Women’s Best Bowler

Lea Tahuhu picked a wicket in her last meeting with Australia Women. She will be the first bowling pick from the side against Australia in the upcoming series. Tahuhu took 5 wickets in her last series against England women.