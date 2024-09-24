AUS (Australia Women) vs NEW (New Zealand Women) Match Prediction AUS 88 % Chance of Winning NEW 12 % Place a bet Batery 1.14 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.16 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.126 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Australia Women and New Zealand Women will be clashing in the third WT20I of the New Zealand Women tour of Australia 2024. The game will be played at Allan Border Field, Brisbane on September 24. The match will begin from 2:40 PM IST. Have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Chances of Winning

Australia Women are doing very well in the T20Is. The team is at the top of the ICC rankings. The team is continuing to dominate this series against the New Zealand Women. They won both the games so far and have sealed the series in their name with a game yet to play. Australia Women will be at it again in the final match of this series.

The visitors had a terrible tour of England earlier in July this year losing all their games. This series against Australia is not going well either. They lost both the T20Is in the series so far and are 0-2 behind. The team bowled well in the last game but lacked in their batting order. They will be looking to do better and prevent a white wash here.

Australia Women chance of winning - 88%

New Zealand Women chance of winning - 12%

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Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Betting Tips

New Zealand Women to score over 15.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87 @Batery)

The New Zealand Women had a poor series against England recently. New Zealand had a poor batting outing. The team opened with Suzie Bates and Georgia Plimmer in those five T20Is against England but could not bat very efficiently. The team scored 12, 11, 5, 33 & 13 runs before their first dismissal in those games. In their current series against Australia Women, NZ-W scored 18 & 37 runs before they lost their first wicket. The team has surpassed the target on both the occasions. The team will be ready for a good opening partnership in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds New Zealand Women’s score before their first dismissal Over 15.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Most fours: Australia Women 1.38 Bet on Batery Australia Women’s score before their first dismissal Over 25.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at this venue isn't particularly favourable for batters, with totals around 130 often proving competitive. The surface offers decent pace for fast bowlers and sharp turn for spinners who like to attack. Out of eight WT20Is played here, teams batting first and second have each won four, suggesting the toss doesn’t heavily sway the outcome. New Zealand’s strategy might involve batting first to post a challenging total and put pressure on Australia, but the hosts likely won't be concerned about the toss, focusing instead on maintaining their winning momentum.

Weather Report

Weather-wise, the forecast looks clear so we have an exciting match on the cards. The temperature will remain under 26 degrees Celsius.

Australia Women Player List

Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Heather Graham, Phoebe Litchfield and Darcie Brown.

Predicted Playing XI

Alyssa Healy © Wicket-keeper Beth Mooney Batter Phoebe Litchfield Batter Sophie Molineux All-rounder Tahlia McGrath All-rounder Ellyse Perry All-rounder Heather Graham All-Rounder Georgia Wareham Bowler Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Tayla Vlaeminck Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

The team is in terrific form. Australia Women is coming after a win in both the games in this series. AUS-W won the last outing by 29 runs. The team looks extremely strong in both the departments.

New Zealand Women Player List

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze (wk), Maddy Green, Mikaela Greig, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, , Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates Batter Isabella Gaze Wicket-keeper Georgia Plimmer Batter Amelia Kerr All-rounder Maddy Green Batter Brooke Halliday All-rounder Leigh Kasperek Bowler Lea Tahuhu Bowler Jess Kerr Bowler Molly Penfold Bowler Fran Jones Bowler

New Zealand Women Recent Form

New Zealand Women look in poor form. They have lost all their last five T20I outings. They are coming after a defeat in the last WT20I and are 0-2 behind in the current series. New Zealand Women batted very poorly in the last game.

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Head-to-Head

The sides have met 50 times before. Australia has won 27 games whereas New Zealand has managed to win 21 matches.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

New Zealand Women - 21

Australia Women - 27

No Result/Abandoned - 2

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Betting Odds

Alyssa Healy is leading the Australian side in the current series. Australia Women and New Zealand Women met again in the second WT20I. Australia Women went in to bat first after winning the toss. The team was decent with the bat. Alyssa Healy scored 38 runs while Ashleigh Gardner smashed 34 runs. The kiwi women were good with bowling. Amelia Kerr picked 4 wickets while Brooke Halliday bagged 2 wickets in the game. Australia Women bundled out at 142 runs in the game.

It was not a huge score for the team. However, the Aussie bowling was terrific right from the beginning. Chasing the target, NZ-W lost quick wickets in the game. They managed to score 113/7 in the game, losing the match by 29 runs. Suzie Bates scored 34 runs while Maddy Green chipped in 21 runs from the lower order. Ashleigh Gardner was the top bowler from Australia Women and picked 3 wickets in the game.

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Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Best Batters

Alyssa Healy to be Australia Women’s Best Batter

Alysa Healy is a fantastic top order batter from Australia. She averages 25.29 in her WT20I career. Healy struck 38 runs in her last meeting with NZ-W, highest from the side. Healy will be expected to score high in the final T20I.

Suzie Bates to be New Zealand Women’s Best Batter

Suzie Bates is a terrific batter from the side. She is the top scorer from the side and scored 33 & 34 runs in the last two games against Australia Women. Bates will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Best Bowlers

Ashleigh Gardner to be Australia Women’s Best Bowler

Ashleigh Gardner made her appearance after missing out on the first T20I. She took 3 wickets in the last game for 16 runs in the game. Coming into the next game, she will go in as the best bowler from Australia women.

Amelia Kerr to be New Zealand Women’s Best Bowler

Amelia Kerr played a huge role in pushing the Aussie batting order back in the last T20I of the series. She picked 4 wickets for 20 runs in the last game. Amelia Kerr will be looking to bowl well in the last WT20I of this series.