AUS (Australia Women) vs RSA (South Africa Women) Match Prediction AUS 92 % Chance of Winning RSA 8 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.09 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.15 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.154 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Australia and South Africa Women will be locking horns again in the first T20I of the South Africa Women tour of Australia 2023/24. The game is scheduled to be played at Manuka Oval, Canberra on January 27 and will begin from 5:15 AM IST.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Chances of Winning

South Africa start their long tour of Australia with the T20 series, followed by the ODI and then the single test. This promises to be a mouthwatering tour as both the sides consist of some of the best in women cricket.

Australia Women are currently placed at the 1st position on ICC Women's Team Rankings with a rating of 297. They are in fabulous form currently. They have recently won a 3 match T20I series against India by 2-1 away from home. Australia have arguably been the best side in the women’s division for a really long time.They will be looking forward to the South African challenge and will want to dominate them as they are at home.

South Africa Women are currently placed at the 5th position on ICC Women's Team Rankings with a rating of 243. They are in an ordinary form lately. South Africa Women managed to tie a 5 match T20I series against New Zealand Women at 1-1 and also ended up at 1-1 against Bangladesh Women at home. South Africa on the other hand will be wanting to break that Australian dominance and have a successful tour down under. They will hope to build momentum from the T20 series and carry it forward.

Australia Women chance of winning - 92%

South Africa Women chance of winning - 8%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Betting Tips

Australia Women to score high before 1st dismissal

Australia Women is currently the best T20I team in the world right now. They went against India in their last WT20I series where they managed to win the series by 2-1. Their batters were exquisite in the series and displayed top notch form. Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney opened for the team and posted the scores of 28, 51 & 85 runs before their first dismissal. The batters look in form and will be expected to bat similarly in the next clash against South Africa. Healy and Mooney average at 24.41 & 39.95 respectively in their T20I career and will be leading their side in the upcoming clash.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Manuka Oval, Canberra is a balanced pitch. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 146 runs. The pitch at the Manuka Oval, Canberra is a balanced one with decent assistance for both batters and bowlers on offer. The team winning the toss may decide to bat or bowl depending on the ground conditions.

Weather Report

The weather will be very pleasant and perfect for cricket. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be in the 28°C - 23°C range.

Australia Women Player List

Alyssa Healy (C), Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (VC), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Predicted Playing XI

Alyssa Healy © Wicket-keeper Beth Mooney Batter Phoebe Litchfield Batter Grace Harris Batter Tahlia McGrath All-rounder Ellyse Perry All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner All-Rounder Georgia Wareham Bowler Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Kim Garth Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

The team is in terrific form. They won two of their last three T20Is and will be confident going into this next game.

South Africa Women Players List

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mieke de Ridder (wk), Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Chloé Tryon, Delmi Tucker

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt © Batter Sinalo Jafta Wicket-keeper Tazmin Brits Batter Anneke Bosch All-rounder Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Nadine de Klerk All-rounder Ayanda Hlubi Bowler Masabata Klaas Bowler Ayabonga Khaka Bowler Chloe Tryon All-rounder Sune Luus All-rounder

South Africa Women Recent Form

South Africa Women has a well rounded line-up of batters but need to work on their bowling. The team relies on Matthews to do all the work.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Head-to-Head

Australia has a 13-2 win-loss record over South Africa in T20Is

T20 Head-to-Head Records

South Africa Women - 2

Australia Women - 13

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Betting Odds

Australia are defending T20 champions and will want to perform in that manner too. They will look to dominate the series and will want to have a flawless series. Alyssa Healy will be leading the batting charge for the Aussies and will count on her. She will be assisted by the likes of Darcie Brown, Heather Graham and co. They might have the best bowling line up in world cricket at this point. Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland and Ashleigh Gardner will be in charge of the bowling and will want to put on a great display.

Coming into this series, South Africa will be looking to put up a fight against the mighty Aussies. Laura Wolvaardt will lead the batting and will have to spearhead this batting line up. The bowling department will look to be at their best form in order to dominate their tour. Marizanne Kapp, Chloé Tryon, Delmi Tucker and the rest will have huge responsibility on their shoulders for this tour.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women T20i Manuka Oval, Canberra Australia Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.09 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.15 Bet Now! South Africa Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 5.07 Bet Now!

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Best Batters

Phoebe Litchfield to be Australia Women’s Best Batter

Phoebe Litchfield is a young raw talent who has been in fabulous form lately. She scored immensely in her last series with India. She averages 61.00 in her T20I career.

Laura Wolvaardt to be South Africa Women’s Best Batter

Laura Wolvaardt will be leading her side with her bat. She scored 49* in her last T20I match (vs Bangladesh). She then struck fantastic scores in the ODI series against Bangladesh and looks in great form. The batter averages 34.05 in her T20I career.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Best Bowlers

Georgia Wareham to be Australia Women’s Best Bowler

Georgia Wareham was the top bowler in the series against India Women. She picked 5 wickets in 3 games and possessed an economy rate of 5.22 in the three games. She will go in as the best bowler from the side.

Chloe Tryon to be South Africa Women’s Best Bowler

Tryon is making a comeback into the team after missing out on the T20I series against Bangladesh Women. Tryon is a fine bowler and will be expected to pick timely wickets in the next game for SA-W