AUS (Australia Women) vs RSA (South Africa Women) Match Prediction
AUS
92%
Chance of Winning
RSA
8%
T20i
Manuka Oval
Facts:
- Australia has defeated South Africa in all their T20I clashes and lead the tally by 7-0.
- AUS-W are placed at the top position of the ICC rankings in the format whereas SA-W are placed at 5th place.
Australia Women vs South Africa Women Chances of Winning
South Africa start their long tour of Australia with the T20 series, followed by the ODI and then the single test. This promises to be a mouthwatering tour as both the sides consist of some of the best in women cricket.
Australia Women are currently placed at the 1st position on ICC Women's Team Rankings with a rating of 297. They are in fabulous form currently. They have recently won a 3 match T20I series against India by 2-1 away from home. Australia have arguably been the best side in the women’s division for a really long time.They will be looking forward to the South African challenge and will want to dominate them as they are at home.
South Africa Women are currently placed at the 5th position on ICC Women's Team Rankings with a rating of 243. They are in an ordinary form lately. South Africa Women managed to tie a 5 match T20I series against New Zealand Women at 1-1 and also ended up at 1-1 against Bangladesh Women at home. South Africa on the other hand will be wanting to break that Australian dominance and have a successful tour down under. They will hope to build momentum from the T20 series and carry it forward.
Australia Women chance of winning - 92%
South Africa Women chance of winning - 8%
Australia Women vs South Africa Women Betting Tips
Australia Women to score high before 1st dismissal
Australia Women is currently the best T20I team in the world right now. They went against India in their last WT20I series where they managed to win the series by 2-1. Their batters were exquisite in the series and displayed top notch form. Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney opened for the team and posted the scores of 28, 51 & 85 runs before their first dismissal. The batters look in form and will be expected to bat similarly in the next clash against South Africa. Healy and Mooney average at 24.41 & 39.95 respectively in their T20I career and will be leading their side in the upcoming clash.
Australia Women vs South Africa Women Toss Prediction
The pitch at the Manuka Oval, Canberra is a balanced pitch. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 146 runs. The pitch at the Manuka Oval, Canberra is a balanced one with decent assistance for both batters and bowlers on offer. The team winning the toss may decide to bat or bowl depending on the ground conditions.
Weather Report
The weather will be very pleasant and perfect for cricket. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be in the 28°C - 23°C range.
Australia Women Player List
Alyssa Healy (C), Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (VC), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham
Predicted Playing XI
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Alyssa Healy ©
|
Wicket-keeper
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Beth Mooney
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Batter
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Phoebe Litchfield
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Batter
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Grace Harris
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Batter
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Tahlia McGrath
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All-rounder
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Ellyse Perry
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All-rounder
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Ashleigh Gardner
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All-Rounder
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Georgia Wareham
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Bowler
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Annabel Sutherland
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All-rounder
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Kim Garth
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Bowler
|
Megan Schutt
|
Bowler
Australia Women Team Form
The team is in terrific form. They won two of their last three T20Is and will be confident going into this next game.
South Africa Women Players List
Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mieke de Ridder (wk), Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Chloé Tryon, Delmi Tucker
Predicted Playing XI
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Laura Wolvaardt ©
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Batter
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Sinalo Jafta
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Wicket-keeper
|
Tazmin Brits
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Batter
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Anneke Bosch
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All-rounder
|
Marizanne Kapp
|
All-rounder
|
Nadine de Klerk
|
All-rounder
|
Ayanda Hlubi
|
Bowler
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Masabata Klaas
|
Bowler
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Ayabonga Khaka
|
Bowler
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Chloe Tryon
|
All-rounder
|
Sune Luus
|
All-rounder
South Africa Women Recent Form
South Africa Women has a well rounded line-up of batters but need to work on their bowling. The team relies on Matthews to do all the work.
Australia Women vs South Africa Women Head-to-Head
Australia has a 13-2 win-loss record over South Africa in T20Is
T20 Head-to-Head Records
South Africa Women - 2
Australia Women - 13
No Result/Abandoned - 0
Australia Women vs South Africa Women Betting Odds
Australia are defending T20 champions and will want to perform in that manner too. They will look to dominate the series and will want to have a flawless series. Alyssa Healy will be leading the batting charge for the Aussies and will count on her. She will be assisted by the likes of Darcie Brown, Heather Graham and co. They might have the best bowling line up in world cricket at this point. Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland and Ashleigh Gardner will be in charge of the bowling and will want to put on a great display.
Coming into this series, South Africa will be looking to put up a fight against the mighty Aussies. Laura Wolvaardt will lead the batting and will have to spearhead this batting line up. The bowling department will look to be at their best form in order to dominate their tour. Marizanne Kapp, Chloé Tryon, Delmi Tucker and the rest will have huge responsibility on their shoulders for this tour.
Australia Women vs South Africa Women
T20i
Manuka Oval, Canberra
Australia Women vs South Africa Women Best Batters
Phoebe Litchfield to be Australia Women’s Best Batter
Phoebe Litchfield is a young raw talent who has been in fabulous form lately. She scored immensely in her last series with India. She averages 61.00 in her T20I career.
Laura Wolvaardt to be South Africa Women’s Best Batter
Laura Wolvaardt will be leading her side with her bat. She scored 49* in her last T20I match (vs Bangladesh). She then struck fantastic scores in the ODI series against Bangladesh and looks in great form. The batter averages 34.05 in her T20I career.
Australia Women vs South Africa Women Best Bowlers
Georgia Wareham to be Australia Women’s Best Bowler
Georgia Wareham was the top bowler in the series against India Women. She picked 5 wickets in 3 games and possessed an economy rate of 5.22 in the three games. She will go in as the best bowler from the side.
Chloe Tryon to be South Africa Women’s Best Bowler
Tryon is making a comeback into the team after missing out on the T20I series against Bangladesh Women. Tryon is a fine bowler and will be expected to pick timely wickets in the next game for SA-W
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Australia Women
Australia Women to win @ 1.09 (PARIMATCH)
South Africa Women to win @ 6.55 (PARIMATCH)
Parimatch