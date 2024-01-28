AUS (Australia Women) vs RSA (South Africa Women) Match Prediction AUS 90 % Chance of Winning RSA 10 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.11 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Megapari 1.105 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.11 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Australia Women and South Africa Women take centre stage in the second T20 game of the three game bilateral series at Manuka Oval, Canberra. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 28 at 05:15 AM IST.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Chance of Winning

Australia Women headed into this series as clear favourites and they took no time to showcase their dominance in the opening game against South Africa Women. In the first game, Australia Women won the toss and opted to bowl first. South Africa Women got off to a decent start as Tazmin Brits scored a brilliant half century but the middle order failed to show up as South Africa Women posted 147 runs in 20 overs. South Africa Women’s bowlers had no reply to Australia women as they won the game with eight wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Australia Women are firm favourites in the upcoming game.

Australia Women’s chances of winning - 90%

South Africa Women’s chances of winning - 10%

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Australia Women vs South Africa Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

It would be hard to bet against Australia Women in this series as they are playing at home and they have dominated every single game against South Africa in T20 cricket. Looking at the line Australia Women have tremendous fire power to outplay South Africa Women once again. In the first game, Australia Women Scored 49 runs in the powerplay and conceded just 33 runs in first six overs which makes us believe they would outscore South Africa Women in the powerplay in the upcoming game.

Sune Luus had a solid 2023 campaign for South Africa Women in T20 cricket. Luus scored 280 runs in 15 innings with an average of 28 which is pretty decent in this format. In each of the last three games, Luus got off to a good start but could not convert it into a big score. Looking at her past record, we believe Luus would score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Africa Women to win 6.00 Bet on Parimatch Australia Women to win 1.10 Bet on 1xBet South Africa Women to win 6.80 Bet on Dafabet

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the team batting first has had a slight edge at the venue, the last two games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions, we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

Australia Women News & Player List

Australia Women Player List

Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Jess Jonassen

Predicted Playing XI

Beth Mooney Batter Tahlia McGrath Batter Ellyse Perry Batter Phoebe Litchfield Batter Alyssa Healy Wicket-keeper Ashleigh Gardner Batter Grace Harris Bowler Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Georgia Wareham Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler Darcie Brown Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

Australia Women headed into this series after back to back series wins against West Indies Women and India Women. They won the first game and are 1-0 up in the three game bilateral series.

South Africa Women News & Player List

South Africa Women Player List

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Anneke Bosch, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Delmi Tucker, Eliz-mari Marx

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt Batter Tazmin Brits Batter Marizanne Kapp Batter Sune Luus Batter Sinalo Jafta Wicket-keeper Anneke Bosch Batter Chloe Tryon Bowler Nadine de Klerk All-rounder Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler Masabata Klaas Bowler Ayabonga Khaka Bowler

South Africa Women Team Form

South Africa Women have recently struggled in the T20 format as they have two wins in the last ten games. Since they have lost the first game in this series, the next two games are a must win game for South Africa Women if they aspire to win the series.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Head to Head

Australia Women have dominated South Africa Women in the T20 format. As they have a 100% record against them. In the opening game of the series, Australia Women beat South Africa Women with eight wickets to spare.

Head to Head:

Australia Women Win: 8

South Africa Women win: 0

Draw/NR: 0

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Betting Odds

Australia Women to have a better opening partnership than South Africa Women

Games between Australia Women and South Africa Women haven’t been a contest in T20 cricket as Australia Women have eight wins in eight games in this format. Considering the fact Australia Women are playing at home, this could once again be a one sided affair. In the opening game, Australia Women dominated the game from the start and eventually won the game with eight wickets to spare. Aussie’s openers were dominant on the day as they managed to have a 72 run opening stand in the game and had a better opening partnership on the day. Considering the fact Australia Women have dominated this fixture and the quality they possess at the top, we believe they would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Australia Women vs South Africa Women Top Team Batters

Beth Mooney to be Australia Women’s top batter

Beth Mooney has been brilliant for Australia Women in 2024. In four matches, Mooney has scored 161 with an average of 80.50. In the opening game, Mooney had a solid game as she scored 72 off 57 balls which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tazmin Brits to be South Africa Women’s top batter

Tazmin Brits had a brilliant 2023 in T20 format as she scored 489 runs in 15 innings with an average of 37.61. Brits was sensational in the opening game as she scored a brilliant half century which helped South Africa reach a par score on the day which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Top Team Bowlers

Megan Schutt to be Australia Women’s top bowler

Megan Schutt did not have a great outing in the last game against South Africa Women. Regardless, we are going to stick with her in the upcoming game. Schutt was phenomenal in T20 cricket in 2023 as she ended up with 21 wickets with an average of 15.57 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Marizanne Kapp to be South Africa Women’s top bowler

Marizanne Kapp has been sensational for South Africa in T20 cricket. In the last game, South Africa Women’s bowlers failed to show up and she was the standout bowler on the day as she ended up with bowling figures of 1/25 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.