AUS (Australia Women) vs RSA (South Africa Women) Match Prediction
AUS
90%
Chance of Winning
RSA
10%
T20i
Manuka Oval
Facts:
- Marizanne Kapp has taken the most wickets for South Africa Women in T20 cricket.
- Australia Women are unbeaten against South Africa Women in T20 cricket.
Australia Women vs South Africa Women Chance of Winning
Australia Women headed into this series as clear favourites and they took no time to showcase their dominance in the opening game against South Africa Women. In the first game, Australia Women won the toss and opted to bowl first. South Africa Women got off to a decent start as Tazmin Brits scored a brilliant half century but the middle order failed to show up as South Africa Women posted 147 runs in 20 overs. South Africa Women’s bowlers had no reply to Australia women as they won the game with eight wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Australia Women are firm favourites in the upcoming game.
- Australia Women’s chances of winning - 90%
- South Africa Women’s chances of winning - 10%
Australia Women vs South Africa Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
It would be hard to bet against Australia Women in this series as they are playing at home and they have dominated every single game against South Africa in T20 cricket. Looking at the line Australia Women have tremendous fire power to outplay South Africa Women once again. In the first game, Australia Women Scored 49 runs in the powerplay and conceded just 33 runs in first six overs which makes us believe they would outscore South Africa Women in the powerplay in the upcoming game.
Sune Luus had a solid 2023 campaign for South Africa Women in T20 cricket. Luus scored 280 runs in 15 innings with an average of 28 which is pretty decent in this format. In each of the last three games, Luus got off to a good start but could not convert it into a big score. Looking at her past record, we believe Luus would score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
South Africa Women to win
Australia Women to win
South Africa Women to win
Australia Women vs South Africa Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the team batting first has had a slight edge at the venue, the last two games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions, we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.
Australia Women News & Player List
Australia Women Player List
Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Jess Jonassen
Predicted Playing XI
|
Beth Mooney
|
Batter
|
Tahlia McGrath
|
Batter
|
Ellyse Perry
|
Batter
|
Phoebe Litchfield
|
Batter
|
Alyssa Healy
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ashleigh Gardner
|
Batter
|
Grace Harris
|
Bowler
|
Annabel Sutherland
|
All-rounder
|
Georgia Wareham
|
Bowler
|
Megan Schutt
|
Bowler
|
Darcie Brown
|
Bowler
Australia Women Team Form
Australia Women headed into this series after back to back series wins against West Indies Women and India Women. They won the first game and are 1-0 up in the three game bilateral series.
South Africa Women News & Player List
South Africa Women Player List
Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Anneke Bosch, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Delmi Tucker, Eliz-mari Marx
Predicted Playing XI
|
Laura Wolvaardt
|
Batter
|
Tazmin Brits
|
Batter
|
Marizanne Kapp
|
Batter
|
Sune Luus
|
Batter
|
Sinalo Jafta
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Anneke Bosch
|
Batter
|
Chloe Tryon
|
Bowler
|
Nadine de Klerk
|
All-rounder
|
Nonkululeko Mlaba
|
Bowler
|
Masabata Klaas
|
Bowler
|
Ayabonga Khaka
|
Bowler
South Africa Women Team Form
South Africa Women have recently struggled in the T20 format as they have two wins in the last ten games. Since they have lost the first game in this series, the next two games are a must win game for South Africa Women if they aspire to win the series.
Australia Women vs South Africa Women Head to Head
Australia Women have dominated South Africa Women in the T20 format. As they have a 100% record against them. In the opening game of the series, Australia Women beat South Africa Women with eight wickets to spare.
Head to Head:
Australia Women Win: 8
South Africa Women win: 0
Draw/NR: 0
Australia Women vs South Africa Women Betting Odds
Australia Women to have a better opening partnership than South Africa Women
Games between Australia Women and South Africa Women haven’t been a contest in T20 cricket as Australia Women have eight wins in eight games in this format. Considering the fact Australia Women are playing at home, this could once again be a one sided affair. In the opening game, Australia Women dominated the game from the start and eventually won the game with eight wickets to spare. Aussie’s openers were dominant on the day as they managed to have a 72 run opening stand in the game and had a better opening partnership on the day. Considering the fact Australia Women have dominated this fixture and the quality they possess at the top, we believe they would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Australia Women vs South Africa Women
T20i
Manuka Oval, Canberra
Australia Women vs South Africa Women Top Team Batters
Beth Mooney to be Australia Women’s top batter
Beth Mooney has been brilliant for Australia Women in 2024. In four matches, Mooney has scored 161 with an average of 80.50. In the opening game, Mooney had a solid game as she scored 72 off 57 balls which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Tazmin Brits to be South Africa Women’s top batter
Tazmin Brits had a brilliant 2023 in T20 format as she scored 489 runs in 15 innings with an average of 37.61. Brits was sensational in the opening game as she scored a brilliant half century which helped South Africa reach a par score on the day which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Australia Women vs South Africa Women Top Team Bowlers
Megan Schutt to be Australia Women’s top bowler
Megan Schutt did not have a great outing in the last game against South Africa Women. Regardless, we are going to stick with her in the upcoming game. Schutt was phenomenal in T20 cricket in 2023 as she ended up with 21 wickets with an average of 15.57 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Marizanne Kapp to be South Africa Women’s top bowler
Marizanne Kapp has been sensational for South Africa in T20 cricket. In the last game, South Africa Women’s bowlers failed to show up and she was the standout bowler on the day as she ended up with bowling figures of 1/25 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Australia Women
- Australia Women to win @ 1.11 (PariMatch)
- South Africa Women to win @ 6.00 (PariMatch)
Parimatch