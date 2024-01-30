AUS (Australia Women) vs RSA (South Africa Women) Match Prediction AUS 86 % Chance of Winning RSA 14 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.16 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.14 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.21 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Australia and South Africa Women will be locking horns again in the third T20I of the South Africa Women tour of Australia 2023/24. The game is scheduled to be played at Bellerive Oval, Hobart on January 30 and will begin from 1:35 PM IST.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Chances of Winning

South Africa Women have bounced back in the series by defeating Australia Women in the second T20I by 6 wickets.The series is now levelled at 1-1. The third T20I will now serve as the decider for the series.

Australia Women are currently placed at the 1st position on ICC Women's Team Rankings. They started this series with a win but were astonished by a loss in their last outing of the current series. With that, the tally reads 1-1 in the current series. Australia have arguably been the best side in the women’s division for a really long time. They will be looking forward to seal the series in their favour to win the WT20I series.

South Africa Women are currently placed at the 5th position on ICC Women's Team Rankings. They are coming from a fantastic win against the home side and will be looking to win this game and with that, the series. The side did particularly well in their batting order and secured a successful win in the last game.

Australia Women chance of winning - 86%

South Africa Women chance of winning - 14%

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Australia Women vs South Africa Women Betting Tips

Australia Women to score high before 1st dismissal

Australia Women is currently the best T20I team in the world right now. They went against India in their last WT20I series where they managed to win the series by 2-1. Their batters were exquisite in the series and displayed top notch form. Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney opened for the team and posted the scores of 28, 51 & 85 runs before their first dismissal. The batters continued their form coming into this series and posted the scores of 72 & 27 runs before their first dismissal in the first two outings. Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy have been in great form recently and will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most sixes: Australia W 1.29 Bet on Parimatch Most fours: Australia W 1.28 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Australia W 1.74 Bet on Parimatch

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Toss Prediction

This isn’t a pitch where batters can freely hit through the line. Seamers find lateral movement and bounce consistently here. Batters will have to apply themselves to get big runs. The best phase for batting will be in the second inning, when the wicket tends to flatten a bit. The average first innings score in women’s T20Is here is just 131. In domestic cricket, that score increases to 138. We feel the team winning the toss is likely to field here.

Weather Report

The weather in Hobart on the day of the match will be clear and pleasant. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be in the 9 - 23°C range.

Australia Women Player List

Alyssa Healy (C), Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (VC), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Predicted Playing XI

Alyssa Healy © Wicket-keeper Beth Mooney Batter Phoebe Litchfield Batter Grace Harris Batter Tahlia McGrath All-rounder Ellyse Perry All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner All-Rounder Georgia Wareham Bowler Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Heather Graham All-rounder Megan Schutt Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

The team is in terrific form. They lost the last game and will be expected to return strongly in the next game.

South Africa Women Players List

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mieke de Ridder (wk), Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Chloé Tryon, Delmi Tucker

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt © Batter Sinalo Jafta Wicket-keeper Tazmin Brits Batter Anneke Bosch All-rounder Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Nadine de Klerk All-rounder Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler Masabata Klaas Bowler Ayabonga Khaka Bowler Chloe Tryon All-rounder Sune Luus All-rounder

South Africa Women Recent Form

South Africa Women has a well rounded line-up of batters but need to work on their bowling. The side did well in the last game and won the game by 6 wickets.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Head-to-Head

Australia has a 8-1 win-loss record over South Africa in T20Is

T20 Head-to-Head Records

South Africa Women - 1

Australia Women - 8

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Betting Odds

In the second T20I, Australia Women batted first and they posted a total of 142 for 6 in 20 overs. The start was stable but very slow as both Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney took their team to get going. The middle order struggled as well and did not score much against the tight bowling deliveries from the South African side. AUS-W settled for a score of 142 runs in 20 overs. Grace Harris was the top scorer with an unbeaten 31 in the game. Pace bowler Masabata Klaas proved to be a formidable force, claiming figures of 2 for 16 from three overs. Meanwhile, the spin pair of Nonkululeko Mlaba and Chloe Tryon exerted control during the crucial middle overs.

During the chase, Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits took the responsibility of taking their team over the line. Brits made 41 off 28 balls while Wolvaardt played a match winning innings of 58 not out to take South Africa Women home with 6 wickets in hand. Australia Women had too many options in the bowling end and must derive at definite bowling figures to do their bid. Ashleigh Gardner was the most successful in the lot with 2 wickets in the game.

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Australia Women vs South Africa Women Best Batters

Beth Mooney to be Australia Women’s Best Batter

The top run scorer for Australia Women in the series is Beth Mooney with 85 runs to her name. She scored 72* & 13 runs in the two games so far. She will be expected to bat well in the next game too.

Laura Wolvaardt to be South Africa Women’s Best Batter

Laura Wolvaardt will be leading her side with her bat. She scored 16 runs in the first T20I but returned in the second game to deliver a match winning innings of an unbeaten 58 runs in the game. She will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Best Bowlers

Ashleigh Gardner to be Australia Women’s Best Bowler

Ashleigh Gardner is a terrific bowler in the Australian squad. She picked 2 wickets in the last game for 26 runs. She will be expected to pick the timely wickets in the next game.

Marizanne Kapp to be South Africa Women’s Best Bowler

The top wicket taker for South Africa Women in the series is Marizanne Kapp with 2 scalps under her belt. She will be the top bowling pick from the side.