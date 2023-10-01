AUS (Australia Women) vs WI (West Indies Women) Match Prediction AUS 95 % Chance of Winning WI 5 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.03 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.03 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.03 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Australia and West Indies Women will be clashing in a T20I and ODI series starting from their first T20I match of the series taking place on October 1. The game is scheduled to be played at North Sydney Oval, Sydney and will commence from 6:50 AM IST.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Chances of Winning

Both the sides are coming into this series after a brief international break. However, their players have been actively participating in the domestic leagues across the globe.

The Australian Women’s cricket team enters this series with the wind at their backs, having recently retained the coveted 2023 Ashes title. However, they faced a defeat in the T20I series by 2-1. While they started on a high note, claiming victory in the first match, they faced a tough challenge in the subsequent encounters. In a closely contested manner, they eventually succumbed to defeat in the remaining two matches. The team was excellent in terms of batting but had major potholes in their bowling order. However, various players have had well conditioned domestic tournaments in England and Australia mainly that widened their skill set in the sport.

On the flip side, the West Indies Women’s cricket team is riding high on a wave of success. They secured a resounding 3-0 series triumph against a depleted Ireland Women’s side earlier this year. Under the leadership of Hayley Matthews, the Women in Maroon have displayed impeccable form, recording five consecutive victories, and appear to be in sublime rhythm as they gear up to face the mighty Australian team.

Nevertheless, the odds will go in favour of Australia Women to win this contest. AUS-W are a very strong and dominating team in world cricket. They are ranked at top position of the ICC rankings whereas WI-W are placed a few places below.

Australia Women chance of winning - 95%

West Indies Women chance of winning - 5%

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Australia Women vs West Indies Women Betting Tips

Australia Women has the likes of Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Alyssa Healy and more in the batting unit. Whereas Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham have been pretty handy with the ball lately in the domestic leagues. This makes them a formidable team against the WI-W.

West Indies will be led by Hayley Matthews who excels with the bat and the ball too. Aaliyah Alleyne is another capable all-rounder in the team. Rashada Williams will be expected to bat well whereas Shabika Gajnabi & Karishma Ramharack have had a lot of practice with the ball recently.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Toss Prediction

The surface at the North Sydney Oval has not been used this season at all. However, the pitch has been one of the better surfaces to bat on in the past. The team winning the toss might be inclined to bat first at this venue, as spin is likely to play its part in the latter stages of the match.

Weather Report

The skies will be partly cloudy with immense heat up to 34 degree Celsius during the day.

Australia Women Player List

Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Predicted Playing XI

Alyssa Healy (c) Wicket-keeper Tahlia McGrath All-rounder Phoebe Litchfield Batter Ellyse Perry All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Georgia Wareham Bowler Beth Mooney Batter Grace Harris All-rounder Jess Jonassen Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler Annabel Sutherland All-rounder

Australia Women Team Form

The team had an abysmal outing in the 20 over format in their last game. However, the team is well seasoned and prepared for the upcoming game.

West Indies Women Players List

Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Hayley Matthews (c) All-rounder Shemaine Campbelle Wicket-keeper Chinelle Henry Batter Rashada Williams Batter Aaliyah Alleyne All-rounder Shabika Gajnabi Bowler Stefanie Taylor All-Rounder Shamilia Connell Bowler Afy Fletcher Bowler Zaida James All-rounder Karishma Ramharack Bowler

West Indies Women Recent Form

West Indies Women has a well rounded line-up of batters and bowlers but suffer from inconsistency and only a few players doing most of the work.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Head-to-Head

In the last five clashes between the sides, AUS-W leads the tally by 4-1.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

West Indies Women - 1

Australia Women - 4

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Betting Odds

Australia Women to score higher before their first dismissal

West Indies Women don't have a set opening line-up. They scored 7 runs for the 1st wicket against Ireland Women in their last T20I. Whereas AUS-W has many options for the openers in the team. Alyssa Healy is a strong presence in the opening line-up and can be paired with Beth Mooney to open for the team. In their last clash, WI-W scored 6 runs whereas AUS-W scored 45 runs for the 1st wicket.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Best Batters

Ellyse Perry to be Australia Women’s Best Batter

Ellyse Perry is an experienced batter from Australia. She averages 31.28 in the format and scored 57* in her last game at Sydney. Her last three scores in the WT20Is are - 7, 51* & 34 runs.

Hayley Matthews to be West Indies Women’s Best Batter

Hayley Matthews, the team skipper, averages 21.18 in the format. However, her current form has been pretty fantastic. She was the second highest scorer in the recently concluded WCPL with 191 runs in 5 games, averaging at 38.20. Her last three scores in the WT20I are - 37, 50 & 48 runs.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Best Bowlers

Georgia Wareham to be Australia Women’s Best Bowler

Georgia Wareham picked 3 wickets in her last meeting with the WI-W. She averages 14.58 and holds an economy of 6.03 in her WT20I career.

Hayley Matthews to be West Indies Women’s Best Bowler

Hayley Matthews is stunning with the ball as well. In the last T20I against Ireland Women, she picked 4 wickets. She was one of the top wicket takers in the WCPL with 7 scalps to her name.