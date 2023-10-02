AUS (Australia Women) vs WI (West Indies Women) Match Prediction AUS 95 % Chance of Winning WI 5 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.05 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.04 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.056 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Australia Women and West Indies Women battle out in the 2nd T20I match of West Indies Women tour of Australia Women on Monday, 02nd October, 2023. The match is slated to be played at the North Sydney Oval Ground, Sydney and the scheduled start time is 1:35 pm IST.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Chances of Winning

Australia women kickstarted the T20I series with a dominant win in the first T20I match on Sunday. After opting to bowl first the Australian bowling attack were taken to the cleaners by West Indies captain Hayley Matthews, while the other batters struggled to score runs. Matthews remained unbeaten on 99 runs, missing out on a well deserved hundred and propelled the score to 147/3. Ashleigh Gardner (1/26) and Megan Schutt (0/15) were the top bowlers for the Aussies.

In reply, Beth Mooney fell early but a game changing partnership from Alyssa Healy (56 runs) and Tahila McGrath (60 runs) helped Australia chase down the target comfortably in 13.2 overs. With the win in the first T20I, Australia lead the series (1-0).

It is a must win match for West Indies and their chances of winning the match depend on their bowling lineup. Their bowlers were ineffective in the first T20I and the top order batters other than Matthews failed to score runs in the last match. With the series on the line, the chance of West Indies levelling the series will depend on how well their batters and bowlers will execute their plans. On the other end the home side will look to rectify the mistakes made in the first T20I and clinch the series (2-0).

Australia Women chance of winning - 95%

West Indies Women chance of winning - 5%

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Australia Women vs West Indies Women Betting Tips

Alyssa Healy looked in great touch in the last match smashing 56 runs in 29 balls. She is well aware of the conditions and how the surface is expected to play out and the West Indies bowlers were ineffective against her. Healy has scored 292 runs against the visitors at an average of 41.71 and her record in T20I at home is phenomenal (1008 runs in 46 innings). We believe Alyssa Healy is the best player to bet on to score over 26.5 runs @ 1.87 (Parimatch).

Match Prediction Best Odds West Indies Women Opening Partnership Over 16.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch West Indies score after six overs Over 31.5 runs 1.80 Bet on Melbet Australia to score after six overs Over 50.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Toss Prediction

The surface at North Sydney Oval Ground, Sydney is a balanced track with assistance to both the batters and bowlers. In the last match it was quite evident that as the game progressed the pitch became much better for the batters and the bowlers found it hard to take wickets. As it is the second game in two days that will be played at this venue, we expect the pitch to slow down a bit and the batters might struggle to score runs.

In the 11 Women’s T20I matches played at this venue, the team batting first won four matches, while the team batting second won seven matches and the average 1st innings score is 144 runs.

Based on the recent outcomes and how the surface is expected to play out, we predict the team winning the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Report

The temperature at North Sydney Oval Ground, Sydney on Monday, 2nd October is expected to be around 20 degrees Celsius and 65% humidity, 18% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 21 km/h. During the match, it is going to be mostly cloudy and the perfect weather conditions for a cricket match.

Australia Women Player List

Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Predicted Playing XI

Alyssa Healy (c) Wicket-keeper Tahlia McGrath All-rounder Phoebe Litchfield Batter Ellyse Perry All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Georgia Wareham Bowler Beth Mooney Batter Grace Harris All-rounder Jess Jonassen Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler Annabel Sutherland All-rounder

Australia Women Team Form

Having been on an unbeaten 30 match run, Australia were finally handed a defeat by England in July 2023. That can be looked as an outlier because this is possibly the most dominant team we will ever see play cricket.

West Indies Women Players List

Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Hayley Matthews (c) All-rounder Shemaine Campbelle Wicket-keeper Chinelle Henry Batter Rashada Williams Batter Aaliyah Alleyne All-rounder Shabika Gajnabi Bowler Stefanie Taylor All-Rounder Shamilia Connell Bowler Afy Fletcher Bowler Zaida James All-rounder Karishma Ramharack Bowler

West Indies Women Recent Form

Apart from the previous loss against Australia, West Indies had won five games in a row. While four of those matches were against Ireland, that was still quite an impressive run.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Head-to-Head

Australia Women and West Indies Women have clashed 14 times in the past. Only once have the Aussies not able to come away with the win. That was back in 2016 at Eden Gardens where Matthews smashed an unbeaten 45 ball 66 to guide West Indies over the line.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

West Indies Women - 1

Australia Women - 13

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Betting Odds

Australia to score over 28.5 runs before first dismissal

In Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney, Australia have arguably the greatest opening pair in the history of women’s cricket. With West Indies not able to trouble the openers, the exception being Matthews, this is as surefire a market as you can get. To put this into context, Mooney has an average of 40.59 while the in-form Healy has an average just under 25.

Australia to score over 48.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.74 (Parimatch)

In the last match Australia Women scored 57 runs in the powerplay and in the last three T20I matches played at home, the home team scored 50 runs. With the West Indies women bowling attack being ineffective and both Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney are the most aggressive batters in Women’s cricket and are in good form. We predict Australia to score over 48.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.74 (Parimatch).

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Australia Women vs West Indies Women Best Batters

Tahlia McGrath to be Australia Women’s Best Batter

Even though she has not been in the greatest of form in the recent past, Tahlia McGrath is our pick for the top batter for Australia. Even if we ignore her 60*, which was the highest score by an Aussie in the last game, her career average of 56.07 in WT20Is is just incredible.

Hayley Matthews to be West Indies Women’s Best Batter

Hayley Matthews has been in terrific form off late. She has an average of 54.33 in 2023 having played 12 matches. She scored an exceptional 99* in the first T20I and is a true star performer for the team. Coming into the series, she had the second highest runs in the WCPL with her last three scores reading 85, 45, and 22.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Best Bowlers

Megan Schutt to be Australia Women’s Best Bowler

In a team littered with talent, Megan Schutt is one that stands apart from the rest of the crowd. She did not pick a wicket in the first T20I but you can chalk that off as a one off. Her career strike rate of 15.7 is a testament to her ability and you can be sure that she will bounce back in Sydney in the second T20I.

Hayley Matthews to be West Indies Women’s Best Bowler

Hayley Matthews is stunning with the ball as well which makes her an all rounder in the truest sense of the word. In the last T20I against Australia, she had one wicket but the lack of runs conceded made her the top bowler in that match. The match before that one, against Ireland Women, she collected four scalps.