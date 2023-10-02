AUS (Australia Women) vs WI (West Indies Women) Match Prediction
AUS
95%
Chance of Winning
WI
5%
T20i
North Sydney Oval
Facts:
- Australia has defeated West Indies in their last five head to head meetings.
- Alyssa Healy has scored 292 runs in 13 T20I matches against West Indies Women.
- Beth Mooney has scored 1152 runs in 35 T20I matches played in Australia.
- Hayley Matthews has scored 432 runs and picked up 14 wickets in the last 10 T20 matches played.
- Meghan Schutt has bagged 14 wickets in the last 10 T20I matches.
Australia Women vs West Indies Women Chances of Winning
Australia women kickstarted the T20I series with a dominant win in the first T20I match on Sunday. After opting to bowl first the Australian bowling attack were taken to the cleaners by West Indies captain Hayley Matthews, while the other batters struggled to score runs. Matthews remained unbeaten on 99 runs, missing out on a well deserved hundred and propelled the score to 147/3. Ashleigh Gardner (1/26) and Megan Schutt (0/15) were the top bowlers for the Aussies.
In reply, Beth Mooney fell early but a game changing partnership from Alyssa Healy (56 runs) and Tahila McGrath (60 runs) helped Australia chase down the target comfortably in 13.2 overs. With the win in the first T20I, Australia lead the series (1-0).
It is a must win match for West Indies and their chances of winning the match depend on their bowling lineup. Their bowlers were ineffective in the first T20I and the top order batters other than Matthews failed to score runs in the last match. With the series on the line, the chance of West Indies levelling the series will depend on how well their batters and bowlers will execute their plans. On the other end the home side will look to rectify the mistakes made in the first T20I and clinch the series (2-0).
Australia Women chance of winning - 95%
West Indies Women chance of winning - 5%
Australia Women vs West Indies Women Betting Tips
Alyssa Healy looked in great touch in the last match smashing 56 runs in 29 balls. She is well aware of the conditions and how the surface is expected to play out and the West Indies bowlers were ineffective against her. Healy has scored 292 runs against the visitors at an average of 41.71 and her record in T20I at home is phenomenal (1008 runs in 46 innings). We believe Alyssa Healy is the best player to bet on to score over 26.5 runs @ 1.87 (Parimatch).
Match Prediction Best Odds
West Indies Women Opening Partnership Over 16.5 runs
West Indies score after six overs Over 31.5 runs
Australia to score after six overs Over 50.5 runs
Australia Women vs West Indies Women Toss Prediction
The surface at North Sydney Oval Ground, Sydney is a balanced track with assistance to both the batters and bowlers. In the last match it was quite evident that as the game progressed the pitch became much better for the batters and the bowlers found it hard to take wickets. As it is the second game in two days that will be played at this venue, we expect the pitch to slow down a bit and the batters might struggle to score runs.
In the 11 Women’s T20I matches played at this venue, the team batting first won four matches, while the team batting second won seven matches and the average 1st innings score is 144 runs.
Based on the recent outcomes and how the surface is expected to play out, we predict the team winning the toss will opt to bat first.
Weather Report
The temperature at North Sydney Oval Ground, Sydney on Monday, 2nd October is expected to be around 20 degrees Celsius and 65% humidity, 18% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 21 km/h. During the match, it is going to be mostly cloudy and the perfect weather conditions for a cricket match.
Australia Women Player List
Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham
Predicted Playing XI
|
Alyssa Healy (c)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tahlia McGrath
|
All-rounder
|
Phoebe Litchfield
|
Batter
|
Ellyse Perry
|
All-rounder
|
Ashleigh Gardner
|
All-rounder
|
Georgia Wareham
|
Bowler
|
Beth Mooney
|
Batter
|
Grace Harris
|
All-rounder
|
Jess Jonassen
|
Bowler
|
Megan Schutt
|
Bowler
|
Annabel Sutherland
|
All-rounder
Australia Women Team Form
Having been on an unbeaten 30 match run, Australia were finally handed a defeat by England in July 2023. That can be looked as an outlier because this is possibly the most dominant team we will ever see play cricket.
West Indies Women Players List
Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams
Predicted Playing XI
|
Hayley Matthews (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Shemaine Campbelle
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Chinelle Henry
|
Batter
|
Rashada Williams
|
Batter
|
Aaliyah Alleyne
|
All-rounder
|
Shabika Gajnabi
|
Bowler
|
Stefanie Taylor
|
All-Rounder
|
Shamilia Connell
|
Bowler
|
Afy Fletcher
|
Bowler
|
Zaida James
|
All-rounder
|
Karishma Ramharack
|
Bowler
West Indies Women Recent Form
Apart from the previous loss against Australia, West Indies had won five games in a row. While four of those matches were against Ireland, that was still quite an impressive run.
Australia Women vs West Indies Women Head-to-Head
Australia Women and West Indies Women have clashed 14 times in the past. Only once have the Aussies not able to come away with the win. That was back in 2016 at Eden Gardens where Matthews smashed an unbeaten 45 ball 66 to guide West Indies over the line.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
West Indies Women - 1
Australia Women - 13
No Result/Abandoned - 0
Australia Women vs West Indies Women Betting Odds
Australia to score over 28.5 runs before first dismissal
In Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney, Australia have arguably the greatest opening pair in the history of women’s cricket. With West Indies not able to trouble the openers, the exception being Matthews, this is as surefire a market as you can get. To put this into context, Mooney has an average of 40.59 while the in-form Healy has an average just under 25.
Australia to score over 48.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.74 (Parimatch)
In the last match Australia Women scored 57 runs in the powerplay and in the last three T20I matches played at home, the home team scored 50 runs. With the West Indies women bowling attack being ineffective and both Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney are the most aggressive batters in Women’s cricket and are in good form. We predict Australia to score over 48.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.74 (Parimatch).
Australia Women vs West Indies Women
T20i
North Sydney Oval, Sydney
Australia Women vs West Indies Women Best Batters
Tahlia McGrath to be Australia Women’s Best Batter
Even though she has not been in the greatest of form in the recent past, Tahlia McGrath is our pick for the top batter for Australia. Even if we ignore her 60*, which was the highest score by an Aussie in the last game, her career average of 56.07 in WT20Is is just incredible.
Hayley Matthews to be West Indies Women’s Best Batter
Hayley Matthews has been in terrific form off late. She has an average of 54.33 in 2023 having played 12 matches. She scored an exceptional 99* in the first T20I and is a true star performer for the team. Coming into the series, she had the second highest runs in the WCPL with her last three scores reading 85, 45, and 22.
Australia Women vs West Indies Women Best Bowlers
Megan Schutt to be Australia Women’s Best Bowler
In a team littered with talent, Megan Schutt is one that stands apart from the rest of the crowd. She did not pick a wicket in the first T20I but you can chalk that off as a one off. Her career strike rate of 15.7 is a testament to her ability and you can be sure that she will bounce back in Sydney in the second T20I.
Hayley Matthews to be West Indies Women’s Best Bowler
Hayley Matthews is stunning with the ball as well which makes her an all rounder in the truest sense of the word. In the last T20I against Australia, she had one wicket but the lack of runs conceded made her the top bowler in that match. The match before that one, against Ireland Women, she collected four scalps.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Australia Women
Australia Women to win @ 1.05 (Parimatch
West Indies Women to win @ 8.50 (Parimatch)
Parimatch