AUS (Australia Women) vs WI (West Indies Women) Match Prediction AUS 92 % Chance of Winning WI 8 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.08 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.12 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.062 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Australia and West Indies Women will be locking horns again in the final T20I of the West Indies Women tour of Australia. The game is scheduled to be played at Allan Border Field, Brisbane on October 5 and will begin from 1:35 PM IST.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Chances of Winning

Australia Women currently hold the pinnacle position in the ICC WT20I rankings, while West Indies Women reside in the 4th spot. Despite this ranking disparity, the first two matches of the series have delivered captivating results, leaving the series balanced at 1-1 and setting the stage for the 3rd and final T20I of the ongoing series.

Australia Women have long been a dominant force in women's cricket, particularly in the T20I format. Their remarkable streak of unbeaten performances spanning 19 bilateral series and multinational tournaments from 2016 recently concluded with a series loss to England. Their journey against WI-W began with an emphatic 8-wicket victory in the first T20I but faltered in the second.

Conversely, West Indies Women, buoyed by their recent 3-0 series win against Ireland Women, entered the ongoing series with confidence. Although they faced an initial setback in the series opener, they mounted a determined chase in the previous game, clinching a resounding 7-wicket win. They seek to conclude the T20I series on a triumphant note before transitioning to the Women's ODI series.

Nevertheless, the odds favour Australia Women to triumph in this contest. AUS-W boasts a formidable and commanding team in the world of cricket, holding the top spot in the ICC rankings, whereas WI-W ranks lower. Should their bowlers succeed in containing their opponents in the upcoming match, Australia Women stand a strong chance of securing victory.

Australia Women chance of winning - 92%

West Indies Women chance of winning - 8%

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Australia Women vs West Indies Women Betting Tips

Australia Women has the likes of Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Alyssa Healy and more in the batting unit. Phoebe Litchfield is an incredible hard-hitter in the team and shall score a bundle of runs in the game. Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham with the ball makes Australia a formidable team against the WI-W.

West Indies will be led by Hayley Matthews who has been excellent with the bat and the ball. She is in a red hot batting form and is handy with the ball as well. Aaliyah Alleyne is another capable all-rounder in the team. Stefanie Taylor will be expected to bat well whereas Shabika Gajnabi & Karishma Ramharack have had a lot of practice with the ball recently.

Match Prediction Best Odds Australia Women total runs of the first 6 overs Under 49.5 runs 2.00 Bet on Parimatch West Indies Women total runs of the first 6 overs Under 38.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch West Indies Women total runs before 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Toss Prediction

The pitch is favourable for batters and is likely to provide them with good conditions. It offers minimal support for fast bowlers initially, and the spinners will need to put in a considerable effort to take wickets on this track. Both teams will be eager to win the toss, opting to bowl first.

Weather Report

The skies will be partly cloudy with immense heat up to 27 degree Celsius during the day.

Australia Women Player List

Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Predicted Playing XI

Alyssa Healy (c) Wicket-keeper Tahlia McGrath All-rounder Phoebe Litchfield Batter Ellyse Perry All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Georgia Wareham Bowler Beth Mooney Batter Darcie Brown Bowler Jess Jonassen Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler Annabel Sutherland All-rounder

Australia Women Team Form

The team scored 212 runs in the last game with a terrific batting form. However, the bowlers need to do better in the next game.

West Indies Women Players List

Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Hayley Matthews (c) All-rounder Shemaine Campbelle Wicket-keeper Chinelle Henry Batter Rashada Williams Batter Aaliyah Alleyne All-rounder Shabika Gajnabi Bowler Stefanie Taylor All-Rounder Shamilia Connell Bowler Afy Fletcher Bowler Zaida James All-rounder Karishma Ramharack Bowler

West Indies Women Recent Form

West Indies Women has a well rounded line-up of batters but need to work on their bowling. The team relies on Matthews to do all the work.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Head-to-Head

Australia has a 13-2 win-loss record over West Indies in T20Is

T20 Head-to-Head Records

West Indies Women - 2

Australia Women - 13

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Betting Odds

West Indies Women to score over 36.5 runs in the first six overs (1.72 @PARIMATCH)

West Indies Women have Hayley Matthews and Stefanie Taylor in their top order who bat aggressively right from the beginning. Matthews opened for the team and scored nearly two centuries in both the games. The team scored 38 & 44 runs respectively in the first six overs of the two outings. These scores are over our target, making it a lucrative betting tip.

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Australia Women vs West Indies Women Best Batters

Ellyse Perry to be Australia Women’s Best Batter

Ellyse Perry is an experienced batter from Australia. She averages 32.02 in the format and is in terrific form. She scored 70 runs off 46 balls in her last game with a strike rate of 152.17. She will be a batting threat for WI-W.

Hayley Matthews to be West Indies Women’s Best Batter

Hayley Matthews, the team skipper, averages 23.74 in the format. However, her current form has been pretty fantastic. She is the top scorer of the series with 231 runs with a strike rate of 167.39. She scored 99* & 132 in the two outings respectively.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Best Bowlers

Megan Schutt to be Australia Women’s Best Bowler

Megan Schutt could not pick any spoils in the first game but racked 2 wickets in the second T20I of the series. She sent Stefanie Taylor back to the dugout in the last game. She possesses an economy rate of 5.62 in the two games.

Hayley Matthews to be West Indies Women’s Best Bowler

Hayley Matthews is stunning with the ball as well. In the last two games, she managed to pick 4 wickets. She was incredible in the last game and racked 3 wickets for 36 runs.