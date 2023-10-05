AUS (Australia Women) vs WI (West Indies Women) Match Prediction
AUS
92%
Chance of Winning
WI
8%
T20i
Allan Border Field
Facts:
- Australia has defeated West Indies in four out of their last five meetings.
- WI-W won the last T20I by 7 wickets.
Australia Women vs West Indies Women Chances of Winning
Australia Women currently hold the pinnacle position in the ICC WT20I rankings, while West Indies Women reside in the 4th spot. Despite this ranking disparity, the first two matches of the series have delivered captivating results, leaving the series balanced at 1-1 and setting the stage for the 3rd and final T20I of the ongoing series.
Australia Women have long been a dominant force in women's cricket, particularly in the T20I format. Their remarkable streak of unbeaten performances spanning 19 bilateral series and multinational tournaments from 2016 recently concluded with a series loss to England. Their journey against WI-W began with an emphatic 8-wicket victory in the first T20I but faltered in the second.
Conversely, West Indies Women, buoyed by their recent 3-0 series win against Ireland Women, entered the ongoing series with confidence. Although they faced an initial setback in the series opener, they mounted a determined chase in the previous game, clinching a resounding 7-wicket win. They seek to conclude the T20I series on a triumphant note before transitioning to the Women's ODI series.
Nevertheless, the odds favour Australia Women to triumph in this contest. AUS-W boasts a formidable and commanding team in the world of cricket, holding the top spot in the ICC rankings, whereas WI-W ranks lower. Should their bowlers succeed in containing their opponents in the upcoming match, Australia Women stand a strong chance of securing victory.
Australia Women chance of winning - 92%
West Indies Women chance of winning - 8%
Australia Women vs West Indies Women Betting Tips
Australia Women has the likes of Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Alyssa Healy and more in the batting unit. Phoebe Litchfield is an incredible hard-hitter in the team and shall score a bundle of runs in the game. Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham with the ball makes Australia a formidable team against the WI-W.
West Indies will be led by Hayley Matthews who has been excellent with the bat and the ball. She is in a red hot batting form and is handy with the ball as well. Aaliyah Alleyne is another capable all-rounder in the team. Stefanie Taylor will be expected to bat well whereas Shabika Gajnabi & Karishma Ramharack have had a lot of practice with the ball recently.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Australia Women total runs of the first 6 overs Under 49.5 runs
West Indies Women total runs of the first 6 overs Under 38.5 runs
West Indies Women total runs before 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs
Australia Women vs West Indies Women Toss Prediction
The pitch is favourable for batters and is likely to provide them with good conditions. It offers minimal support for fast bowlers initially, and the spinners will need to put in a considerable effort to take wickets on this track. Both teams will be eager to win the toss, opting to bowl first.
Weather Report
The skies will be partly cloudy with immense heat up to 27 degree Celsius during the day.
Australia Women Player List
Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham
Predicted Playing XI
|
Alyssa Healy (c)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tahlia McGrath
|
All-rounder
|
Phoebe Litchfield
|
Batter
|
Ellyse Perry
|
All-rounder
|
Ashleigh Gardner
|
All-rounder
|
Georgia Wareham
|
Bowler
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Beth Mooney
|
Batter
|
Darcie Brown
|
Bowler
|
Jess Jonassen
|
Bowler
|
Megan Schutt
|
Bowler
|
Annabel Sutherland
|
All-rounder
Australia Women Team Form
The team scored 212 runs in the last game with a terrific batting form. However, the bowlers need to do better in the next game.
West Indies Women Players List
Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams
Predicted Playing XI
|
Hayley Matthews (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Shemaine Campbelle
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Chinelle Henry
|
Batter
|
Rashada Williams
|
Batter
|
Aaliyah Alleyne
|
All-rounder
|
Shabika Gajnabi
|
Bowler
|
Stefanie Taylor
|
All-Rounder
|
Shamilia Connell
|
Bowler
|
Afy Fletcher
|
Bowler
|
Zaida James
|
All-rounder
|
Karishma Ramharack
|
Bowler
West Indies Women Recent Form
West Indies Women has a well rounded line-up of batters but need to work on their bowling. The team relies on Matthews to do all the work.
Australia Women vs West Indies Women Head-to-Head
Australia has a 13-2 win-loss record over West Indies in T20Is
T20 Head-to-Head Records
West Indies Women - 2
Australia Women - 13
No Result/Abandoned - 0
Australia Women vs West Indies Women Betting Odds
West Indies Women to score over 36.5 runs in the first six overs (1.72 @PARIMATCH)
West Indies Women have Hayley Matthews and Stefanie Taylor in their top order who bat aggressively right from the beginning. Matthews opened for the team and scored nearly two centuries in both the games. The team scored 38 & 44 runs respectively in the first six overs of the two outings. These scores are over our target, making it a lucrative betting tip.
Australia Women vs West Indies Women
T20i
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
Australia Women vs West Indies Women Best Batters
Ellyse Perry to be Australia Women’s Best Batter
Ellyse Perry is an experienced batter from Australia. She averages 32.02 in the format and is in terrific form. She scored 70 runs off 46 balls in her last game with a strike rate of 152.17. She will be a batting threat for WI-W.
Hayley Matthews to be West Indies Women’s Best Batter
Hayley Matthews, the team skipper, averages 23.74 in the format. However, her current form has been pretty fantastic. She is the top scorer of the series with 231 runs with a strike rate of 167.39. She scored 99* & 132 in the two outings respectively.
Australia Women vs West Indies Women Best Bowlers
Megan Schutt to be Australia Women’s Best Bowler
Megan Schutt could not pick any spoils in the first game but racked 2 wickets in the second T20I of the series. She sent Stefanie Taylor back to the dugout in the last game. She possesses an economy rate of 5.62 in the two games.
Hayley Matthews to be West Indies Women’s Best Bowler
Hayley Matthews is stunning with the ball as well. In the last two games, she managed to pick 4 wickets. She was incredible in the last game and racked 3 wickets for 36 runs.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Australia Women
However, they learned from their mistakes and were prepared to retaliate in the 2nd game. Batting first, Australia Women witnessed incredible innings from Ellyse Perry (70) and Phoebe Litchfield (52*) who boosted the Australian innings to a total of 212 runs. WI-W bowlers were expensive and with the exception of Hayley Matthews, they could not make much of an impact in the game. WI-W batters started a bit slow but shifted gears very soon. Hayley Matthews (132) and Stefanie Taylor (59) were the top batters of the team and crossed the target with a ball remaining in the game. Megan Schutt managed to pick 2 wickets, however, leaked too many runs in addition to the other bowlers in the team.
With a fantastic win in the previous game, WI-W will be high on morale and will look to win the next game as well. But Australia Women will not make it any easier for them. The hosts will be familiar with the conditions at Brisbane and will be the match favourites. Australia has a 13-2 win-loss record over West Indies in WT20Is. This indicates the skill difference between the teams. WI-W relies too much on a single player that might not always go in their favour.
AUS-W are expected to win this affair and the series by 2-1.
Australia Women to win @ 1.08 (PARIMATCH)
West Indies Women to win @ 7.60 (PARIMATCH)
Parimatch