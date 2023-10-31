BAH (Bahrain) vs HON (Hong Kong) Match Prediction BAH 27 % Chance of Winning HON 73 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.35 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.36 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.302 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bahrain and Hong Kong will square off against each other in the match number 6 of the 2023 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 8:45 am IST.

Bahrain vs Hong Kong Chance of Winning

Bahrain faced a setback in their opening match of the campaign, losing to UAE by 5 wickets with 10 balls remaining. Opting to bat first, Bahrain managed to post a total of 135 runs on the scoreboard, losing six wickets in the process. Despite a challenging start with a top-order collapse, Haider Butt played an exceptional unbeaten innings, scoring 59 runs from 43 balls, which included 5 boundaries and 2 sixes. Contributions from Sohail Ahmed and Junaid Aziz were instrumental in helping Bahrain reach this total. Although Bahrain's bowling unit made efforts, they couldn't restrict UAE from achieving the target. Rizwan Butt claimed 2 wickets for 18 runs, and Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Abdul Majid, and Sachin Kumar each took a wicket for Bahrain. Currently, Bahrain holds the 3rd position in the Group B standings, having earned no points and maintaining a net run rate of -0.723.

Hong Kong secured the top position in the Group B standings with a 16-run victory over Kuwait. Opting to bat first, Kuwait managed to accumulate a total of 166 runs, losing six wickets along the way. The opening pair of Martin Coetzee and skipper Nizakat Khan provided a strong start for Hong Kong, forming a formidable 101-run partnership. Nizakat Khan was the first to depart, while Coetzee continued to excel, amassing 81 runs. Babar Hayat, batting at No.3, contributed 31 runs from 27 deliveries. The bowlers for Hong Kong delivered an exceptional performance, dismissing eight Kuwaiti batsmen and restricting them to less than 150 runs. Aizaz Khan claimed three wickets, while Ayush Shukla and Ehsan Khan each secured two wickets. This victory allowed Hong Kong to claim the top spot in the Group B standings.

Bahrain's chance of winning: 27%

Hong Kong’s chance of winning: 73%

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Bahrain vs Hong Kong Betting Tips

Imran Javed Anwar managed to score a total of 85 runs in the recent Gulf Cricket T20I Championship, with an average of 17.00. This 34-year-old cricketer has accumulated a career total of 605 runs in 34 T20I innings for the team, maintaining an average of 20.86. Considering his track record, it's anticipated that Imran Javed Anwar will exceed the mark of 18.5 runs in the upcoming game against Hong Kong.

Anshy Rath amassed a total of 107 runs when he represented Hong Kong in the Nepal Tri-Series. The 25-year-old cricketer has accumulated 564 runs in 27 T20Is, maintaining an average of 22.56. Considering his performance, we expect Rath to achieve more than 19.5 runs in the forthcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Hong Kong Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Bahrain Opening Partnership Over 15.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Hong Kong 1.74 Bet on Parimatch

Bahrain vs Hong Kong Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur is well-balanced but tends to favour batsmen. Considering the track record, the team that wins the toss would be wise to opt for bowling first, as most matches at this venue have been won by the team chasing the target.

Weather Report

According to Weather.com, the temperature at the Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu on Tuesday is expected to be around 26 degree Celsius and 55% humidity, 10% precipitation and a wind blowing at 14 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Bahrain Players List

Umer Imtiaz (c), Haider Ali, Sohail Ahmed, Ahmer Bin Nasir, Muhammed Rizwan Butt, Ali Dawood, Imran Javed Anwer, Abdul Majid Abbasi, Sachin Kumar, Imran Ali Butt, Sathaiyah Veerapathiran, Sarfraz Ali, Yasser Nazeer, Sai Sarthak Vaddiraju, Junaid Aziz

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Imran Ali Butt Wicket Keeper Umer Imtiaz (c) Batsman Imran Javed Anwer All-rounder Haider Butt Batsman Junaid Aziz All-rounder Muhammed Rizwan Butt Bowler Sathaiyah Veerapathiran All-rounder Abdul Majid Abbasi Bowler Ali Dawood Bowler Sachin Kumar Bowler Sohail Ahmed Batsman

Bahrain Recent Form

Bahrain lost to UAE by 5 wickets in their last game. They sit 3rd in the Group B table with no points and a net run rate of -0.723.

Hong Kong Players List

Nizakat Khan (c), Adit Gorawara, Aizaz Khan, Ayush Shukla, Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Haroon Arshad, Nasrulla Rana, Martin Coetzee, Raag Kapur, Scott Mckechnie, Yasim Murtaza, Zeeshan Ali

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Martin Coetzee Batsman Babar Hayat Batsman Nizakat Khan (c) All-rounder Zeeshan Ali Wicket Keeper Nasrulla Rana All-rounder Yasim Murtaza All-rounder Aizaz Khan All-rounder Anshy Rath Wicket Keeper Ayush Shukla Bowler Mohammad Ghazanfar Bowler Ehsan Khan Bowler

Hong Kong Recent Form

Hong Kong lost to Kuwait by 16 runs in their opening game of the campaign. They sit at the top of the Group B table with 2 points and a net run rate of +0.800.

Bahrain vs Hong Kong Head-to-Head Record

These teams have crossed paths just once, in which Hong Kong secured a tight 15-run victory over Bahrain.

Total Matches Played: 1 match

Bahrain Won: 0 match

Hong Kong Won: 1 match

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

Bahrain vs Hong Kong Betting Odds

Bahrain to score under 21.5 runs before their first dismissal

In the five matches that Bahrain played, their opening partnerships yielded the following runs before the first wicket fell: 42, 0, 0, 26, and 9 runs. In three of these five games, Bahrain couldn't surpass the 21.5-run mark before losing their first wicket. In the most recent match, Imran Ali and Umer Toor opened the innings, with both players contributing 6 runs each. Given these statistics, it would be a prudent choice to consider a bet on Bahrain scoring fewer than 21.5 runs before their first wicket falls in the upcoming game.

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Bahrain vs Hong Kong Top Batters

Imran Ali Butt to be the top batter for Bahrain

Imran Ali Butt, a 37-year-old opener from Bahrain, maintains a format-average of 20.46. During the Gulf Cricket T20I Championship, Imran showcased his prowess as the top run-scorer for his team, amassing 122 runs across five matches with an average of 30.50. Despite a modest performance in the last game, we anticipate Imran Ali Butt to shine as Bahrain's top batter in the upcoming match.

Babar Hayat to be the top batter for Hong Kong

Babar Hayat, with a total of 151 runs in four games, proved to be the highest run-scorer for Hong Kong in the recent Tri-series. The 31-year-old cricketer maintains an impressive average of 29.73 in this format, accumulating a total of 1249 runs in 50 games. Notably, Hayat registered scores of 66, 60*, and 31 runs in his last three T20Is. Therefore, he can be considered a dependable choice to be the top batsman for Hong Kong in the upcoming game.

Bahrain vs Hong Kong Top Bowlers

Ali Dawood to be the top bowler for Bahrain

Ali Dawood was quite impressive for Bahrain during the 2023 Gulf T20I Championship, securing a total of 7 wickets in 5 matches with an economy rate of 6.32. In the most recent game, he couldn't manage to take any wickets, giving away 25 runs. Despite this, we anticipate that Ali Dawood will perform as the standout bowler for Bahrain in the upcoming game.

Ehsan Khan to be the top bowler for Hong Kong

Ehsan Khan, the bowler from Hong Kong, stood out as the highest wicket-taker for his team in the recent Tri-Series. Khan secured five wickets in four games, maintaining an economy rate of 5.56. In the most recent match against Kuwait, he claimed two wickets while giving away just 21 runs during his four-over spell. Based on his recent performances, we anticipate Ehsan Khan to be the standout bowler for Hong Kong in the upcoming game.