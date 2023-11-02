Bahrain vs Kuwait Match Prediction
BAH
53%
Chance of Winning
KUW
47%
T20i
Mulpani Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Meet Bhavsar has scored 238 runs in the last five matches against Bahrain.
- Syed Monib has picked up seven wickets in the last five matches against Bahrain.
- Mohammad Rizwan has picked up nine wickets in the last five T20I matches.
Bahrain vs Kuwait Chance of Winning
Bahrain won their last match against Hong Kong by 20 runs and kept their qualification hopes alive. Batting first Bahrain were bowled out for 146 runs in 19.3 overs on the back of a quickfire half century from Imran Ali (62 runs in 43 balls). Bahrain then bowled out Hong Kong to 126 runs in 19.1 overs with the help of magical spells from Abdul Majid Abbasi (3/7), Ali Dawood (2/23) and Rizwan Butt (2/26).
Kuwait lost their last match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by five wickets. Batting first Kuwait finished at 88/8 in their 20 overs a disappointing performance from their batting unit has resulted in their downfall. UAE then chased down the target in 14.2 overs losing five wickets. Mohammed Aslam (3/17) was the top performer with the ball for Kuwait.
- Bahrain’s chance of winning: 53%
- Kuwait’s chance of winning: 47%
Bahrain vs Kuwait Betting Tips
Meet Bhavsar has a phenomenal record against Bahrain in recent times. In the last five head to head matches he has scored 238 runs including three half centuries against Bahrain. We believe he is the best batsman to bet on to score over 15.5 runs @ 1.83 (Melbet)
Match Prediction Best Odds
Kuwait to win
Bahrain to win
Highest individual score Over 59.5
Bahrain vs Kuwait Toss Prediction
The surface at Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmanduis a balanced track that favours both batsmen and bowlers. The pitch assists fast bowlers early in the innings and as the game progresses spinners come into play as they can extract some turn. In the last four T20I matches played at this venue the team batting first won two matches and the team batting second won two matches. The average 1st innings score is 134 runs.
In the last two afternoon matches played at Kirtipur the batting first won one match, while the team batting second won one match and the average 1st innings score is 127 runs. Based on the recent outcomes and how the pitch has played out, we predict the team winning the toss will opt to bat first.
Weather Conditions
The temperature at the Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu on Thursday, 02nd November 2023 is expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius and 53% humidity, 00% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 14 km/h. During the match, it is going to be Sunny and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.
Bahrain Players List
Umer Toor (c), Abdul Majid Abbasi, Imran Ali Butt (wk), Sohail Ahmed, Haider Butt, Imran Anwar, Junaid Aziz, Rizwan Butt, Ali Dawood, Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Sachin Kumar, Ahmer Bin Nasir, Yasser Nazir, Sai Sarthak.
Bahrain Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Umer Toor
|
Batsman
|
Imran Ali Butt
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Sohail Ahmed
|
Batsman
|
Haider Butt
|
All-rounder
|
Imran Javed Anwar
|
All-rounder
|
Junaid Aziz
|
Batsman
|
Rizwan Butt
|
All-rounder
|
Abdul Majir Abbasi
|
Bowler
|
Ali Dawood
|
Bowler
|
Sathaiya Veerapathiran
|
Bowler
|
Sachin Kumar
|
Bowler
Bahrain Recent Form
Bahrain won four and lost one of the last five T20I matches played. They won their last match against Hong Kong by 20 runs and are positioned at the bottom of the table in Group A.
Kuwait Players List
Meet Bhavsar, Ravija Sandaruwan, Diju Xavier, Usman Patel (wk), Mohammed Aslam (c), Bilal Tahir, Sayed Monib, Shiraz Khan, Yasin Patel, Mohamed Shafeeq, Nimish Lathief, Clinto Anto, Parvindar Kumar, Ilyas Ahmed, Mirza Ahmed.
Kuwait Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Diju Xavier
|
Batsman
|
Ravija Sandaruwan
|
Batsman
|
Meet Bhavsar
|
All-rounder
|
Usman Patel
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Mohammed Aslam
|
All-rounder
|
Bilal Tahir
|
Batsman
|
Shiraz Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Yasin Patel
|
Bowler
|
Sayed Monib
|
Bowler
|
Nimish Lathief
|
Bowler
|
Mohamed Shafeeq
|
Bowler
Kuwait Recent Form
Kuwait won two and lost three of the last five T20I matches played. They lost their last match against UAE by five wickets and are positioned at the bottom of the table in Group A.
Bahrain vs Kuwait Head to Head Record
In the last five head-to-head matches played between Bahrain and Kuwait in T20 internationals, Bahrain won one match and Kuwait won four matches. Kuwait has a slight edge over Bahrain in recent history, with a winning record of 4-1.
Bahrain vs Kuwait Odds
Bahrain to smash more sixes than Kuwait @ 2.06 (Melbet)
Bahrain on average smashed three sixes per match and conceded three sixes per match in the tournament, while Kuwait on average smashed three sixes per match and conceded two sixes per match. Bahrain batsman are in top form and we predict Bahrain to smash more sixes than Kuwait @ 2.06 (Melbet)
Bahrain vs Kuwait
T20i
Mulpani Cricket Stadium, Kathmandu
Bahrain vs Kuwait Top Batters
Haider Ali Butt to be the top batter for Bahrain @ 5.60 (Melbet)
Haidar Ali Butt scored 14 runs in the last match against Hong Kong. He has been in good touch in the tournament and has scored 73 runs at an average of 73.00 in the tournament so far. Haidar Ali has scored 135 runs in the last five T20I matches and we expect him to continue his good run of form and be the top batter for Bahrain against Kuwait.
Meet Bhavsar to be the top batter for Kuwait @ 4.20 (Melbet)
Meet Bhavsar was dismissed for a duck in the last match against United Arab Emirates. He has had a disappointing tournament so far and with the semifinal spot on the line, Bhavsar will be looking to make a comeback and score a match winning knock against Bahrain. He has scored 238 runs including three half centuries in the last five head to head matches against Bahrain. We predict Meet Bhavsar to be the top batter for Kuwait versus Bahrain.
Bahrain vs Kuwait Top Bowlers
Mohammad Rizwan Butt to be the top bowler for Bahrain @ 3.75 (Melbet)
Mohammad Rizwan bowled a match winning spell in the last match against Hong Kong finishing with match figures of 2/26. Rizwan Butt has been at his best in the competition and has bagged four wickets in two matches. With the pitch assisting fast bowlers Rizwan Butt will fancy his chances of adding a few more wickets to his tally. He has picked up 16 wickets in 11 matches in 2023 and is the strike bowler for Bahrain. We predict Mohammad Rizwan Butt to be the top bowler for Bahrain against Kuwait.
Syed Monib to be the top bowler for Kuwait @ 3.75 (Melbet)
Syed Monib has been in prime form with the ball in recent times, in the match against Hong Kong he finished with match figures of 2/39 and was the best bowler of the team. In the last five head to head matches played against Bahrain, Monib has picked up seven wickets and has been the top bowler on three occasions. We back Syed Monib to once again weave his magic with the ball and be the top bowler for Kuwait against Bahrain.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Bahrain
- Bahrain to win the match @ 1.73 (Parimatch)
- Kuwait to win the match @ 1.95 (Parimatch)
Parimatch