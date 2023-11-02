Bahrain vs Kuwait Match Prediction BAH 53 % Chance of Winning KUW 47 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bahrain and Kuwait battle out in match 12 of ICC Mens T20I World Cup Asia Cup finals on Thursday, 2nd November 2023. The match is slated to be played at Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu and the scheduled start time is 1:15 pm IST.

Bahrain vs Kuwait Chance of Winning

Bahrain won their last match against Hong Kong by 20 runs and kept their qualification hopes alive. Batting first Bahrain were bowled out for 146 runs in 19.3 overs on the back of a quickfire half century from Imran Ali (62 runs in 43 balls). Bahrain then bowled out Hong Kong to 126 runs in 19.1 overs with the help of magical spells from Abdul Majid Abbasi (3/7), Ali Dawood (2/23) and Rizwan Butt (2/26).

Kuwait lost their last match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by five wickets. Batting first Kuwait finished at 88/8 in their 20 overs a disappointing performance from their batting unit has resulted in their downfall. UAE then chased down the target in 14.2 overs losing five wickets. Mohammed Aslam (3/17) was the top performer with the ball for Kuwait.

Bahrain’s chance of winning: 53%

Kuwait’s chance of winning: 47%

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Bahrain vs Kuwait Betting Tips

Meet Bhavsar has a phenomenal record against Bahrain in recent times. In the last five head to head matches he has scored 238 runs including three half centuries against Bahrain. We believe he is the best batsman to bet on to score over 15.5 runs @ 1.83 (Melbet)

Match Prediction Best Odds Kuwait to win 1.95 Bet on Parimatch Bahrain to win 1.86 Bet on Dafabet Highest individual score Over 59.5 1.88 Bet on Parimatch

Bahrain vs Kuwait Toss Prediction

The surface at Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmanduis a balanced track that favours both batsmen and bowlers. The pitch assists fast bowlers early in the innings and as the game progresses spinners come into play as they can extract some turn. In the last four T20I matches played at this venue the team batting first won two matches and the team batting second won two matches. The average 1st innings score is 134 runs.

In the last two afternoon matches played at Kirtipur the batting first won one match, while the team batting second won one match and the average 1st innings score is 127 runs. Based on the recent outcomes and how the pitch has played out, we predict the team winning the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at the Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu on Thursday, 02nd November 2023 is expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius and 53% humidity, 00% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 14 km/h. During the match, it is going to be Sunny and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.

Bahrain Players List

Umer Toor (c), Abdul Majid Abbasi, Imran Ali Butt (wk), Sohail Ahmed, Haider Butt, Imran Anwar, Junaid Aziz, Rizwan Butt, Ali Dawood, Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Sachin Kumar, Ahmer Bin Nasir, Yasser Nazir, Sai Sarthak.

Bahrain Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Umer Toor Batsman Imran Ali Butt Wicket Keeper Sohail Ahmed Batsman Haider Butt All-rounder Imran Javed Anwar All-rounder Junaid Aziz Batsman Rizwan Butt All-rounder Abdul Majir Abbasi Bowler Ali Dawood Bowler Sathaiya Veerapathiran Bowler Sachin Kumar Bowler

Bahrain Recent Form

Bahrain won four and lost one of the last five T20I matches played. They won their last match against Hong Kong by 20 runs and are positioned at the bottom of the table in Group A.

Kuwait Players List

Meet Bhavsar, Ravija Sandaruwan, Diju Xavier, Usman Patel (wk), Mohammed Aslam (c), Bilal Tahir, Sayed Monib, Shiraz Khan, Yasin Patel, Mohamed Shafeeq, Nimish Lathief, Clinto Anto, Parvindar Kumar, Ilyas Ahmed, Mirza Ahmed.

Kuwait Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Diju Xavier Batsman Ravija Sandaruwan Batsman Meet Bhavsar All-rounder Usman Patel Wicket Keeper Mohammed Aslam All-rounder Bilal Tahir Batsman Shiraz Khan All-rounder Yasin Patel Bowler Sayed Monib Bowler Nimish Lathief Bowler Mohamed Shafeeq Bowler

Kuwait Recent Form

Kuwait won two and lost three of the last five T20I matches played. They lost their last match against UAE by five wickets and are positioned at the bottom of the table in Group A.

Bahrain vs Kuwait Head to Head Record

In the last five head-to-head matches played between Bahrain and Kuwait in T20 internationals, Bahrain won one match and Kuwait won four matches. Kuwait has a slight edge over Bahrain in recent history, with a winning record of 4-1.

Bahrain vs Kuwait Odds

Bahrain to smash more sixes than Kuwait @ 2.06 (Melbet)

Bahrain on average smashed three sixes per match and conceded three sixes per match in the tournament, while Kuwait on average smashed three sixes per match and conceded two sixes per match. Bahrain batsman are in top form and we predict Bahrain to smash more sixes than Kuwait @ 2.06 (Melbet)

Bahrain vs Kuwait T20i Mulpani Cricket Stadium, Kathmandu Bahrain Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.73 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Kuwait Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.954 Bet Now!

Bahrain vs Kuwait Top Batters

Haider Ali Butt to be the top batter for Bahrain @ 5.60 (Melbet)

Haidar Ali Butt scored 14 runs in the last match against Hong Kong. He has been in good touch in the tournament and has scored 73 runs at an average of 73.00 in the tournament so far. Haidar Ali has scored 135 runs in the last five T20I matches and we expect him to continue his good run of form and be the top batter for Bahrain against Kuwait.

Meet Bhavsar to be the top batter for Kuwait @ 4.20 (Melbet)

Meet Bhavsar was dismissed for a duck in the last match against United Arab Emirates. He has had a disappointing tournament so far and with the semifinal spot on the line, Bhavsar will be looking to make a comeback and score a match winning knock against Bahrain. He has scored 238 runs including three half centuries in the last five head to head matches against Bahrain. We predict Meet Bhavsar to be the top batter for Kuwait versus Bahrain.

Bahrain vs Kuwait Top Bowlers

Mohammad Rizwan Butt to be the top bowler for Bahrain @ 3.75 (Melbet)

Mohammad Rizwan bowled a match winning spell in the last match against Hong Kong finishing with match figures of 2/26. Rizwan Butt has been at his best in the competition and has bagged four wickets in two matches. With the pitch assisting fast bowlers Rizwan Butt will fancy his chances of adding a few more wickets to his tally. He has picked up 16 wickets in 11 matches in 2023 and is the strike bowler for Bahrain. We predict Mohammad Rizwan Butt to be the top bowler for Bahrain against Kuwait.

Syed Monib to be the top bowler for Kuwait @ 3.75 (Melbet)

Syed Monib has been in prime form with the ball in recent times, in the match against Hong Kong he finished with match figures of 2/39 and was the best bowler of the team. In the last five head to head matches played against Bahrain, Monib has picked up seven wickets and has been the top bowler on three occasions. We back Syed Monib to once again weave his magic with the ball and be the top bowler for Kuwait against Bahrain.