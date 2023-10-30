BAH (Bahrain) vs UAE (United Arab Emirates) Match Prediction UAE 83 % Chance of Winning BAH 17 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.20 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.18 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.202 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Match 1 of the 2023 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifiers Final will witness the tussle between Bahrain and United Arab Emirates. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Mulpani Cricket Ground on Monday, October 30, 2023, at 8:45 am IST.

Bahrain vs United Arab Emirates Chance of Winning

Bahrain is making their way here following their participation in the Gulf Cricket T20I Championship 2023, where they secured the 4th position on the league table. Over the course of five matches, they achieved victory in three and suffered defeat in two, accumulating a total of 6 points and a net run rate of -0.518. Although they faced initial setbacks by losing their first two matches, they finished the competition strongly by winning three consecutive games. Imran Ali Butt shone as the standout batsman for Bahrain in the tournament, amassing 122 runs in five matches, boasting an impressive average of 30.50. Meanwhile, Rizwan Butt stood out as Bahrain's leading wicket-taker in the tournament, capturing a total of 8 wickets.

The United Arab Emirates claimed the second-place position in the Gulf Cricket T20I Championship. They dominated their group, winning all but one of their matches. In the final match, they faced Oman but ended up on the losing side, with Oman winning by 5 wickets with 4 balls to spare.Muhammad Waseem emerged as the top run-scorer for the UAE in the tournament, accumulating a total of 316 runs in six games, boasting an impressive average of 63.20. Ali Naseer made a significant impact as their leading wicket-taker, claiming a total of 11 wickets.

United Arab Emirate’s chance of winning: 83%

Bahrain’s chance of winning: 17%

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Bahrain vs United Arab Emirates Betting Tips

Imran Javed Anwar accumulated 85 runs in the Gulf Cricket T20I Championship recently at an average of 17.00. The 34-year-old has some 605 runs in 33 T20I innings for the team at an average of 21.60. All that said, Imran Javed Anwar is expected to surpass the threshold of 18.5 runs in the game against UAE.

Aryansh Sharma has accumulated 281 runs in his T20I career thus far at an average of 31.22. At the Gulf Cricket T20I Championship, he scored 180 runs in six games at an average of 36.00. We predict Sharma to score over 22.5 runs in the game against Bahrain.

Match Prediction Best Odds UAE Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Bahrain Opening Partnership Over 15.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnerhship: UAE 1.57 Bet on Parimatch

Bahrain vs United Arab Emirates Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu, Nepal is a well-balanced one. It provides ample opportunities for batsmen to score runs, but it also has a slowish nature that aids the bowlers. In the 7 T20 matches played at this venue, 5 were won by the team batting second, while the remaining 2 were won by the team batting first. Therefore, our prediction is that the team's skipper, upon winning the toss, will opt to bat first.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Mulpani Cricket Ground on Monday is expected to be around 26 degree Celsius and 54% humidity, 10% precipitation and a wind blowing at 14 km/h. The weatherman predicts clear skies over Kathmandu on Monday.

Bahrain Players List

Umer Imtiaz (c), Haider Ali, Sohail Ahmed, Ahmer Bin Nasir, Muhammed Rizwan Butt, Ali Dawood, Imran Javed Anwer, Abdul Majid Abbasi, Sachin Kumar, Imran Ali Butt, Sathaiyah Veerapathiran, Sarfraz Ali, Yasser Nazeer, Sai Sarthak Vaddiraju, Junaid Aziz

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Imran Ali Butt Wicket Keeper Umer Imtiaz (c) Batsman Imran Javed Anwer All-rounder Haider Butt Batsman Junaid Aziz All-rounder Muhammed Rizwan Butt Bowler Sathaiyah Veerapathiran All-rounder Abdul Majid Abbasi Bowler Ali Dawood Bowler Ahmer Bin Nasir Batsman Sohail Ahmed Batsman

Bahrain Recent Form

Bahrain finished 4th in the 2023 Gulf T20I Championship recently with three wins in five games.

United Arab Emirates Players List

Muhammad Waseem, Aryansh Sharma, Alishan Sharafu, Junaid Siddique, Basil Hameed, Asif Khan, Aayan Khan, Ali Naseer, Karthik Meiyappan, Sanchit Sharma, Zahoor Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah, Nilansh Keswani, Khalid Shah, Vriitya Aravind

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Muhammad Waseem (c) Batsman Aryansh Sharma Wicket Keeper Asif Khan Batsman Vriitya Aravind Wicket Keeper Alishan Sharafu Batsman Basil Hameed Batsman Ali Naseer All-rounder Aayan Afzal Khan Bowler Zahoor Khan Bowler Junaid Siddique Bowler Muhammad Jawadullah Bowler

United Arab Emirates Recent Form

UAE were the runners-up of the 2023 Gulf T20I Championship. They secured the top spot in the group stage, winning four out of the five games played.

Bahrain vs United Arab Emirates Head-to-Head Record

These teams have crossed paths on just two occasions, and in both instances, Bahrain emerged victorious.

Total Matches Played: 2 matches

Bahrain Won: 2 matches

United Arab Emirates Won: 0 match

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

Bahrain vs United Arab Emirates Betting Odds

Bahrain to score under 23.5 runs before their first dismissal

During the five matches they participated in, Bahrain's opening partnerships produced 13, 42, 0, 0, and 26 runs before the first wicket fell. In three of these five games, Bahrain was unable to exceed 23.5 runs before their initial dismissal. In the last game, Imran Ali and Umer Toor opened for the team, with Imran Ali averaging 30.50, and Umer Toor averaging 11.00. Considering these statistics, it's advisable to place a bet on Bahrain accumulating fewer than 23.5 runs before losing their first wicket in the game.

Bahrain vs United Arab Emirates T20i Mulpani Cricket Stadium, Kathmandu United Arab Emirates Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.20 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.18 Bet Now! Bahrain Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 4.35 Bet Now!

Bahrain vs United Arab Emirates Top Batters

Imran Ali Butt to be the top batter for Bahrain

Imran Ali Butt, the 37-year-old Bahrain opener, boasts an average of 21.50 in the format. At the Gulf Cricket T20I Championship, Imran emerged as the leading run-getter for his side, scoring 122 runs in five games at an average of 30.50. Bet on Imran Ali Butt to emerge as the best batter for Bahrain in the game.

Muhammad Waseem to be the top batter for UAE

Muhammad Waseem showcased outstanding performances in the Gulf Cricket T20I Championship, accumulating 316 runs in six matches with an impressive average of 63.20, including three half-centuries. With a career T20I average of 40.91, the 29-year-old is a dependable choice to serve as UAE's top batsman in the upcoming game.

Bahrain vs United Arab Emirates Top Bowlers

Ali Dawoodto be the top bowler for Bahrain

Ali Dawood claimed 7 wickets in 5 games for Bahrain this season at an economy of 6.32. The 30-year-old picked up two in the last game while conceding 37 runs and coincidentally that was against UAE. We predict Ali Dawood to be the top bowler for Bahrain in the game.

Ali Naseer to be the top bowler for UAE

Ali Naseer, the 19-year-old all-rounder from UAE, bagged 11 wickets and emerged as UAE’s leading wicket-taker in the Gulf T20I Championship. He did so while maintaining an economy of 7.41. We have backed Ali Naseer to emerge as the best bowler for UAE in the game.