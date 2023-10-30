BAH (Bahrain) vs UAE (United Arab Emirates) Match Prediction
UAE
83%
Chance of Winning
BAH
17%
T20i
Mulpani Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- These teams have crossed paths on just two occasions, and in both instances, Bahrain emerged victorious.
- UAE were the runners-up of the Gulf Cricket T20I Championship while Bahrain came 4th.
Bahrain vs United Arab Emirates Chance of Winning
Bahrain is making their way here following their participation in the Gulf Cricket T20I Championship 2023, where they secured the 4th position on the league table. Over the course of five matches, they achieved victory in three and suffered defeat in two, accumulating a total of 6 points and a net run rate of -0.518. Although they faced initial setbacks by losing their first two matches, they finished the competition strongly by winning three consecutive games. Imran Ali Butt shone as the standout batsman for Bahrain in the tournament, amassing 122 runs in five matches, boasting an impressive average of 30.50. Meanwhile, Rizwan Butt stood out as Bahrain's leading wicket-taker in the tournament, capturing a total of 8 wickets.
The United Arab Emirates claimed the second-place position in the Gulf Cricket T20I Championship. They dominated their group, winning all but one of their matches. In the final match, they faced Oman but ended up on the losing side, with Oman winning by 5 wickets with 4 balls to spare.Muhammad Waseem emerged as the top run-scorer for the UAE in the tournament, accumulating a total of 316 runs in six games, boasting an impressive average of 63.20. Ali Naseer made a significant impact as their leading wicket-taker, claiming a total of 11 wickets.
- United Arab Emirate’s chance of winning: 83%
- Bahrain’s chance of winning: 17%
Bahrain vs United Arab Emirates Betting Tips
Imran Javed Anwar accumulated 85 runs in the Gulf Cricket T20I Championship recently at an average of 17.00. The 34-year-old has some 605 runs in 33 T20I innings for the team at an average of 21.60. All that said, Imran Javed Anwar is expected to surpass the threshold of 18.5 runs in the game against UAE.
Aryansh Sharma has accumulated 281 runs in his T20I career thus far at an average of 31.22. At the Gulf Cricket T20I Championship, he scored 180 runs in six games at an average of 36.00. We predict Sharma to score over 22.5 runs in the game against Bahrain.
Match Prediction Best Odds
UAE Opening Partnership Over 23.5
Bahrain Opening Partnership Over 15.5
Highest Opening Partnerhship: UAE
Bahrain vs United Arab Emirates Toss Prediction
The pitch at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu, Nepal is a well-balanced one. It provides ample opportunities for batsmen to score runs, but it also has a slowish nature that aids the bowlers. In the 7 T20 matches played at this venue, 5 were won by the team batting second, while the remaining 2 were won by the team batting first. Therefore, our prediction is that the team's skipper, upon winning the toss, will opt to bat first.
Weather Report
As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Mulpani Cricket Ground on Monday is expected to be around 26 degree Celsius and 54% humidity, 10% precipitation and a wind blowing at 14 km/h. The weatherman predicts clear skies over Kathmandu on Monday.
Bahrain Players List
Umer Imtiaz (c), Haider Ali, Sohail Ahmed, Ahmer Bin Nasir, Muhammed Rizwan Butt, Ali Dawood, Imran Javed Anwer, Abdul Majid Abbasi, Sachin Kumar, Imran Ali Butt, Sathaiyah Veerapathiran, Sarfraz Ali, Yasser Nazeer, Sai Sarthak Vaddiraju, Junaid Aziz
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Imran Ali Butt
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Umer Imtiaz (c)
|
Batsman
|
Imran Javed Anwer
|
All-rounder
|
Haider Butt
|
Batsman
|
Junaid Aziz
|
All-rounder
|
Muhammed Rizwan Butt
|
Bowler
|
Sathaiyah Veerapathiran
|
All-rounder
|
Abdul Majid Abbasi
|
Bowler
|
Ali Dawood
|
Bowler
|
Ahmer Bin Nasir
|
Batsman
|
Sohail Ahmed
|
Batsman
Bahrain Recent Form
Bahrain finished 4th in the 2023 Gulf T20I Championship recently with three wins in five games.
United Arab Emirates Players List
Muhammad Waseem, Aryansh Sharma, Alishan Sharafu, Junaid Siddique, Basil Hameed, Asif Khan, Aayan Khan, Ali Naseer, Karthik Meiyappan, Sanchit Sharma, Zahoor Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah, Nilansh Keswani, Khalid Shah, Vriitya Aravind
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Muhammad Waseem (c)
|
Batsman
|
Aryansh Sharma
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Asif Khan
|
Batsman
|
Vriitya Aravind
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Alishan Sharafu
|
Batsman
|
Basil Hameed
|
Batsman
|
Ali Naseer
|
All-rounder
|
Aayan Afzal Khan
|
Bowler
|
Zahoor Khan
|
Bowler
|
Junaid Siddique
|
Bowler
|
Muhammad Jawadullah
|
Bowler
United Arab Emirates Recent Form
UAE were the runners-up of the 2023 Gulf T20I Championship. They secured the top spot in the group stage, winning four out of the five games played.
Bahrain vs United Arab Emirates Head-to-Head Record
These teams have crossed paths on just two occasions, and in both instances, Bahrain emerged victorious.
- Total Matches Played: 2 matches
- Bahrain Won: 2 matches
- United Arab Emirates Won: 0 match
- No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match
Bahrain vs United Arab Emirates Betting Odds
Bahrain to score under 23.5 runs before their first dismissal
During the five matches they participated in, Bahrain's opening partnerships produced 13, 42, 0, 0, and 26 runs before the first wicket fell. In three of these five games, Bahrain was unable to exceed 23.5 runs before their initial dismissal. In the last game, Imran Ali and Umer Toor opened for the team, with Imran Ali averaging 30.50, and Umer Toor averaging 11.00. Considering these statistics, it's advisable to place a bet on Bahrain accumulating fewer than 23.5 runs before losing their first wicket in the game.
Bahrain vs United Arab Emirates
T20i
Mulpani Cricket Stadium, Kathmandu
Bahrain vs United Arab Emirates Top Batters
Imran Ali Butt to be the top batter for Bahrain
Imran Ali Butt, the 37-year-old Bahrain opener, boasts an average of 21.50 in the format. At the Gulf Cricket T20I Championship, Imran emerged as the leading run-getter for his side, scoring 122 runs in five games at an average of 30.50. Bet on Imran Ali Butt to emerge as the best batter for Bahrain in the game.
Muhammad Waseem to be the top batter for UAE
Muhammad Waseem showcased outstanding performances in the Gulf Cricket T20I Championship, accumulating 316 runs in six matches with an impressive average of 63.20, including three half-centuries. With a career T20I average of 40.91, the 29-year-old is a dependable choice to serve as UAE's top batsman in the upcoming game.
Bahrain vs United Arab Emirates Top Bowlers
Ali Dawoodto be the top bowler for Bahrain
Ali Dawood claimed 7 wickets in 5 games for Bahrain this season at an economy of 6.32. The 30-year-old picked up two in the last game while conceding 37 runs and coincidentally that was against UAE. We predict Ali Dawood to be the top bowler for Bahrain in the game.
Ali Naseer to be the top bowler for UAE
Ali Naseer, the 19-year-old all-rounder from UAE, bagged 11 wickets and emerged as UAE’s leading wicket-taker in the Gulf T20I Championship. He did so while maintaining an economy of 7.41. We have backed Ali Naseer to emerge as the best bowler for UAE in the game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
United Arab Emirate
- United Arab Emirates to win the match - 1.20 (Parimatch)
- Bahrain to win the match - 4.50 (Parimatch)
Parimatch