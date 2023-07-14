Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Match Prediction BANG 57 % Chance of Winning AFG 43 % Bet Now! After facing a big 546 runs defeat in the test match, Afghanistan decimated the host Bangladesh in ODI series with 2-1. Now both the teams will meet in two T20 matches. First T20 will take place on 14th July at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. In T20s Litton Das will lead the hosts in place of Tamim Iqbal whereas Hashmatullah Shahidi will remain the skipper for the visitors. Bangladesh got a name saving victory in the last ODI after trailing the series with 2-0. Afghanistan elected to bat first after winning the toss but they bowled out on just 126 runs, With the help of 53 runs inning of Litton Das, Bangladesh achieved the target in just 23.3 overs while having 3 wickets in hand.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Chance of winning

Afghanistan will be pleased with themselves for defeating the hosts in a series in the ODI format, but they now have pressure to achieve a similar outcome in the T20 format. The third ODI was lost, and the batting departments are primarily to blame. The middle order was unable to take the strain of scoring runs after the opening lineup's collapse and the Bangladeshi bowlers outperformed them.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

After witnessing an aggressive performance by the guests, the hosts faced a 2-1 defeat in the ODI series . However, Bangladesh collected just little confidence with the consolation victory in the last ODI. Shoriful Islam, who bowled first, had a 2.33 economy rate in 9 overs while taking 4 wickets. Mohammad Naim and Najmul Hossain Shanto performed poorly in the batting department. Litton Das, who scored 53 runs off 60 balls with an 88.33 strike rate, was the match's victor. He would be expected to do similarly in the T20 series by team management. Mujeeb Ur Rahim also played a big role by picking 3-3 wickets respectively.

Afghanistan bowled out on just 126 runs, Azmatullah Omarzai was the top scorer from visitors with 56 runs, Litton Das (53 runs) and Shakib Al Hasan (39) played the remarkable innings that marked the way for hosts victory.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Match Toss Prediction

The pitch at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet has a batting friendly wicket. Bowlers will have a tough time here. Good wicket and fast outfield will make it a batsmen paradise where we may expect a high scoring game. After winning the toss teams would like to bat first to put the challenging score on the board.

Weather Report

On Friday, players will have to contend with excessive humidity because it's predicted to be over 90%. The expected temperature is 31 degrees Celsius. There is a 70% probability of rain; between showers, the game may be interrupted.

Bangladesh Player List

Bangladesh Probable Playing XI

Player Role Mohammad Naim Batsman Litton Das Batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto Batsman Towhid Hridoy Batsman Afif Hossain All Rounder Shakib al Hasan All Rounder Mushfiqur Rahim (Wk) Batsman Mehidy Hasan Miraz All Rounder Hasan Mahmud Bowler Ebadot Hossain Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler

Bangladeshsquad for the T20s:Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Litton Das (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Rony Talukdar

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh had a tough time in the recent ODI series at their home ground. Now they would like to grab the T20 title, their top T20 players like Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto are in wonderful form. Last ODI’s victory will boost the team's momentum.

Afghanistan Player List

Afghanistan Probable Playing XI

Player Role Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt) Batsman Ibrahim Zadran Batsman Rahmat Shah (vice-capt) All rounder Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk) Batsman Najibullah Zadran Batsman Rashid Khan All rounder Mohammad Nabi All rounder Azmatullah Omarzai All rounder Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Abdul Rahman Bowler

Afghanistansquad for the T20s:Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmat Shah, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Zia-ur-Rehman, Wafadar Momand, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Sayed Shirzad, Nijat Masood

Afghanistan Team Form

After smashing the hosts their momentum is high. Wicket keeper batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, all rounder Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan are in great shape. After ODIs they are expecting to keep the same performance in the T20s as well.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Head to Head

Bangladesh and Afghanistan faced each other in 9 T20s, in which Afghanistan won the 6 matches and Bangladesh had the upper hand in 3 matches.

Total T20 matches played – 9

Bangladesh won – 3

Afghanistan won – 6

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Betting odds

Although Afghanistan have won the ODI series but being a formidable opponent at home ground Bangladesh have high winning chances, so hosts are getting winning odds of 1.75, whereas visitors have high odds such as 2.13.

Bangladesh to win @ 1.75

Afghanistan to win @ 2.13

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Top Team Batsmen

Skipper Litton Das is the most dependable for Bangladesh. In 71 T20 matches, he has smashed 1617 runs with 10 half centuries. Towhid Hridoy is also in good touch as he scored 51 runs and top scorer in the first ODI. This middle order batsman has scored 1216 runs in 55 T20s.

Experienced Mohammad Nabi and Rahmanullah Gurbaz will be the top batters for Afghanistan. Mohammad Nabi has 1755 runs to his record in 107 matches and Rahmanullah Gurbaz has 1019 runs in 41 T20 matches.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Top Team Bowler

Mustafizure Rahim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz will be the key bowlers for Bangladesh. They both picked 2-2 wickets in the last match and both were economical as well.

With 127 wickets in 79 matches, experienced off break bowler Rashid Khan has a wonderful T20 record. He will be the backbone of the Afghan bowling attack. Fazalhaq Farooqi was outstanding in the ODI series, so the team will rely on him for some early breakthrough.