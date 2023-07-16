Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Match Prediction BANG 82 % Chance of Winning AFG 18 % Bet Now! After defeating the visitor Afghanistan in the first T20, Bangladesh will lock horns against them once again in the 2nd T20 of the series on Sunday at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. Hosts have already taken the 1-0 lead in the series. Shakib Al Hasan will lead the hosts whereas Rashid Khan may captain the visitors in place of Hashmatullah Shahidi. With the help of 54 runs inning from Mohammad Nabi, Afghanistan put 154 runs on the board in the first T20,Hosts achieved this while having 2 wickets in hand.Towhid Hridoy (47 runs) was the top scorer from Bangladesh. Bangladesh would like to get the T20 title with a 2-0 clean sweep, on the other hand Afghanistan would love to tie the series by winning the second T20.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Chance of winning

Afghanistan will be pleased with themselves for defeating the hosts in a series in the ODI format and winning back to back two ODIs but they failed to keep the momentum in 3rd ODI and now in 1st T20. The middle order was unable to take the strain of scoring runs after the opening lineup's collapse and the Bangladeshi bowlers outperformed them. Being a formidable foe at home ground in T20s we predict the victory of the home team.

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Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Having a disappointing ODI series, hosts had a winning start of the T20 series. In the first T20 Bangladesh won the toss and invited the visitors to bat first. Afghanistan team scored 154 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs. Mohammand Nabi smashed 54 on 40 balls with an impressive strike rate of 135.00. Azmatullah Omarzai contributed 33 runs in just 14 balls with 4 sixes. Facing the target of 155 runs Bangladesh achieved the target in 19th over having 2 wickets in hand. Towhid Hridoy played a fantastic inning of 47 runs in 32 balls with a strike rate of 146.88. Shamim Hossain also scored 33 useful runs for the team. Afghanistan lost the match though, Karim Janat had an outstanding spell with a hat-trick.

Gamblers may put some money on players like Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Match Toss Prediction

The wicket on the pitch of the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium is favorable for batting. Bowlers will struggle at this location. We may anticipate a high scoring game because of the favorable pitch and quick outfield. Teams that win the toss prefer to bat first so they may post a difficult score.

Weather Report

At Sylhet, weather is expected to be full of humidity and scattered thunderstorms on Monday. The expected temperature is 33 degrees Celsius with humidity of 80%. There is a 40% probability of rain that can disturb the game.

Bangladesh Player List

Bangladesh Probable Playing XI

Player Role Mohammad Naim Batsman Litton Das (WK) Batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto Batsman Towhid Hridoy Batsman Afif Hossain All Rounder Shakib al Hasan (Captain) All Rounder Mushfiqur Rahim (Wk) Batsman Mehidy Hasan Miraz All Rounder Hasan Mahmud Bowler Ebadot Hossain Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler

Bangladeshsquad for the T20s:Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Litton Das (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Rony Talukdar

Bangladesh Team Form

Having a tough time in ODIs Bangladesh came back early in the T20s. After winning the third ODI and now the first T20 team is enriched with high enthusiasm. They would like to grab the T20 title, their top T20 players like Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto are in wonderful form.

Afghanistan Player List

Afghanistan Probable Playing XI

Player Role Hazratullah Zazai Batsman Ibrahim Zadran Batsman Karim Janat All rounder Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk) Batsman Najibullah Zadran Batsman Rashid Khan (Captain) All rounder Mohammad Nabi All rounder Azmatullah Omarzai All rounder Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Fareed Ahmad Bowler

Afghanistansquad for the T20s:Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmat Shah, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Zia-ur-Rehman, Wafadar Momand, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Sayed Shirzad, Nijat Masood, Fareed Ahmad

Afghanistan Team Form

Team had a wonderful start in the ODI series but they derailed from the third ODI. In the previous game they failed to add some more runs on the board. They have the ability to tie the series as players like Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, all rounder Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan are in excellent touch.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Head to Head

Both the teams faced each other in 10 T20s, in which Afghanistan won the 6 matches and Bangladesh had the upper hand in 4 matches.

Total T20 matches played – 10

Bangladesh won – 3

Afghanistan won – 6

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Betting odds

Bangladesh has a strong chance of victory despite Afghanistan having won the ODI series. As a result, the home team is given winning odds of 1.21 while the visitors are given high odds of 2.15.

Bangladesh to win @ 1.21

Afghanistan to win @ 2.15

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Top Team Batsmen

For Bangladesh, the most dependable skipper is Litton Das. He has scored 1635 runs with 10 half centuries in 72 T20 games. As the leading scorer in the first ODI with 51 runs, Towhid Hridoy is also in excellent form. In 56 T20 games, this middle order batsman has amassed 1263 runs. He provided the foundation for the home team's success in the previous game by scoring 47 runs in only 32 balls.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Mohammad Nabi, two seasoned batters, will be Afghanistan's top two. Rahmanullah Gurbaz has 1037 runs in 42 T20 matches, while Mohammad Nabi has 1809 runs on his record in 108 games.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Top Team Bowler

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan claimed 2 wickets in the last match. Having so much experience in white ball format he is going to lead the bowling attack of Bangladeshi Tigers. All rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz will also be the key bowler for Bangladesh. He has been very effective and impressive in middle overs.

What a bowling performance by Karim Janat who had a hat trick in just 1.5 overs spell. Team will expect the same from him. He became the second Afghanistan player who did this magic. With 127 wickets in 80 matches, experienced off break bowler Rashid Khan has a wonderful T20 record.