BANG (Bangladesh) vs SRI (Sri Lanka) Match Prediction BANG 37 % Chance of Winning SRI 63 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.59 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.682 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will meet in the 1st T20I of the Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh 2024. The game will be played at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on March 4. The match will begin at 5:30 PM IST. Let us have a look at the match preview of the upcoming clash.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka is visiting Bangladesh for test matches, one-day internationals, and T20I games.

Bangladesh are coming from playing a multi-format series against New Zealand. The T20I series was drawn at 1-1. This will be an interesting series as home team Bangladesh has certainly levelled up in the last 4-5 years and now the team possess some of the finest T20 talent in the country.

Sri Lanka are coming from a T20I series win against Afghanistan by 2-1. Sri Lanka certainly has the upper-hand in the head to head T20 record in Bangladesh but this time they will face a totally different squad. Bangladesh will be coming off from a fiery BPL season and the players will be pumped to play international T20 cricket after that.

Sri Lanka's chance of winning: 63%

Bangladesh' chance of winning: 37%

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Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Betting Tips

Sri Lanka to score over 18.5 runs 1st dismissal (1.85 @ Parimatch)

Bangladesh never had much success in the T20Is as compared to Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka are coming from a 2-1 win against Afghanistan in a T20I series. The opening pair of Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis played fantastic opening partnerships of 7, 45 & 64 runs in the three games of the series. Coming into the T20I series, Kusal Mendis took the opening position alongside Nissanka in the T20I series. Nissanka and Mendis average at 27.97 & 23.27 respectively in the 20 over format. That said, Sri Lanka will continue to post high scores for the opening partnership in the final game of the series.

Match Prediction Best Odds Best Opening Partnership: Sri Lanka 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Most Fours: Sri Lanka 1.94 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: Sri Lanka 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Toss Prediction

It is likely that the surface on offer at the Sylhet International Stadium in Sylhet will offer help to the bowlers. But all in all, as this is just a T20I game, the wicket might hold for the entire match. So, there is a bit of opportunity for everyone from this track. We have had nine T20 international games played at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet. The team batting second has won eight of these games. So, it is inevitable that the skipper who wins the toss is likely to opt to bowl first here.

Weather Report

You can expect clear skies for this contest. The temperatures for the game will be around 26 degrees, and the relative humidity will be on the lower side with dry conditions. There is no chance of getting rain interruptions during this contest.

Sri Lanka Player List

Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Charith Asalanka (vc), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka, Angelo Mathews, Akila Dananjaya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Nuwan Thushara, Jeffrey Vandersay.

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Charith Asalanka All-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva Batter Angelo Mathews All-rounder Dasun Shanaka All-rounder Sadeera Samarawickrama Wicket-keeper Wanindu Hasaranga (c) All-rounder Binura Fernando Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Maheesh Theekshana Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka are coming from a 2-1 T20I series win against Afghanistan. Sri Lanka has a good mix of batters and bowlers in the team and will be expected to perform well in the next game.

Bangladesh Player List

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Naim, Towhid Hridoy, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah, Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Taijul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Aliss Islam

Predicted Playing XI

Mohammad Naim Batter Mahmadullah All-rounder Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Soumya Sarkar Batter Najmul Hossain Shanto © Batter Shoriful Islam Bowler Litton Das Wicket-keeper Taskin Ahmed Bowler Towhid Hridoy Batter Mahedi Hasan All-rounder Anamul Haque Batter

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh will need a high level of effort to win this game. They have a bad track record playing against Sri Lanka. However, playing at home conditions should favour Bangladesh.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Head-to-Head Record

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have met each other in 13 T20Is so far. Sri Lanka has won nine games whereas Bangladesh has four wins.

Sri Lanka Won: 9

Bangladesh Won: 4

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Betting Odds

Litton Das is poised to lead Bangladesh's batting lineup, backed by his recent form with 323 runs in nine innings at an average of 40.37, while Najmul Hossain Shanto adds depth with 218 runs in his last ten games. Taskin Ahmed stands out as Bangladesh's top bowler, boasting 16 wickets in eight innings at an average of 13.81. However, Bangladesh will miss Shakib Al Hasan, with Shoriful Islam set to replace him.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka relies on Kusal Mendis, who has scored 211 runs in his last nine innings, and Charith Asalanka, who has contributed 186 runs in seven innings. Pathum Nissanka strengthens their opening order. Wanindu Hasaranga leads Sri Lanka's bowling attack with 13 wickets from nine games, supported by Maheesh Theekshana's ten wickets in eight innings. Matheesha Pathirana further bolsters their bowling lineup.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20i Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.36 Bet Now! Sri Lanka Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.57 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.682 Bet Now!

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Top Batters

Litton Das to be the top batter for Bangladesh

Litton Das has scored 1711 runs in 74 T20I matches at an impressive strike rate of 130.41. He has played 59 runs so far in 3 matches at a strike rate of 155.26. He was little out of form in the BPL but we expect him to score many runs in the upcoming game.

Sadeera Samarawickrama to be the top batter for Sri Lanka

Sadeera Samarawickrama is a terrific batter from Sri Lanka. He has scored 235 runs in 14 T20Is. However, his form took a hit in the recent series against Afghanistan where he scored 25, 51 & 23 runs in the three games. He will be expected to bat well in the first game of the series.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Top Bowlers

Mustafizur Rahman to be the top bowler for Bangladesh

Mustafizur has picked 105 wickets in 88 T20I matches out of which 12 wickets in 9 matches have come against Sri Lanka. He will lead the pace attack for Bangladesh in the current series. He will be responsible for keeping Sri Lankan batters at check.

Matheesha Pathirana to be the top bowler for Sri Lanka

Matheesha Pathirana was the best bowler in the T20I series against Afghanistan. He picked 8 wickets in 3 games. He will be the best bowling pick from Sri Lanka in the upcoming series.