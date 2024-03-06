BANG (Bangladesh) vs SRI (Sri Lanka) Match Prediction BANG 44 % Chance of Winning SRI 56 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.78 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.807 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will meet in the 2nd T20I of the Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh 2024. The game will be played at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on March 6. The match will begin at 5:30 PM IST. Let us have a look at the match preview of the upcoming clash.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Chance of Winning

Bangladesh are coming from playing a multi-format series against New Zealand. The T20I series was drawn at 1-1. Bangladesh’s track record against Sri Lanka has been disappointing which was quite evident in the first T20I of the current series. Bangladesh faced a loss in the 1st game and are behind 0-1 in the T20I series.

Sri Lanka are coming from a T20I series win against Afghanistan by 2-1. They were confident coming into this series but were little surprised at how the hosts came counterpunching in the face of defeat. They currently lead the series by 1-0 but should not take things for granted. They have a good squad at disposal and the next game has all the ingredients for a spicy affair.

Sri Lanka's chance of winning: 56%

Bangladesh' chance of winning: 44%

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Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Betting Tips

Sri Lanka to score under 19.5 runs 1st dismissal (1.85 @ Parimatch)

Bangladesh never had much success in the T20Is as compared to Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka are coming from a 2-1 win against Afghanistan in a T20I series. The opening pair of Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis played fantastic opening partnerships of 7, 45 & 64 runs in the three games of the series. Coming into the T20I series, Kusal Mendis took the opening position alongside Avishka Fernando in the T20I series. Mendis has been a prominent figure in the 1st position but Fernando lacks the experience and has terrible statistics in the T20Is. The absence of Pathum Nissanka was evident in the 1st game as Sri Lanka scored 4 runs before their 1st dismissal in the 1st T20I of the series. Fernando scored 4 runs whereas Mendis went on to post 59 runs in the game. Fernando averages at 11.36 whereas that of Kusal Mendis reads at 23.86.

Match Prediction Best Odds Best Opening Partnership: Bangladesh 1.79 Bet on Parimatch Sri Lanka’s total fours Over 14.5 1.78 Bet on Parimatch Bangladesh’s total fours Over 13.5 1.78 Bet on Parimatch

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Toss Prediction

It is likely that the surface on offer at the Sylhet International Stadium in Sylhet will offer help to the bowlers. But all in all, as this is just a T20I game, the wicket might hold for the entire match. So, there is a bit of opportunity for everyone from this track. We have had ten T20 international games played at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet. The team batting second has won nine of these games. The first match was a clear sign that chasing a stiff target wouldn’t be pretty difficult here, with the home team finishing just 3 short of their target. So, it is inevitable that the skipper who wins the toss is likely to opt to bowl first here.

Weather Report

You can expect clear skies for this contest. The temperatures for the game will be around 26 degrees, and the relative humidity will be on the lower side with dry conditions. There is no chance of getting rain interruptions during this contest.

Sri Lanka Player List

Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Charith Asalanka (vc), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka, Angelo Mathews, Akila Dananjaya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Nuwan Thushara, Jeffrey Vandersay.

Predicted Playing XI

Kamindu Mendis Batter Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Charith Asalanka (c) All-rounder Avishka Fernando Batter Angelo Mathews All-rounder Dasun Shanaka All-rounder Sadeera Samarawickrama Batter Akila Dhananjaya Bowler Binura Fernando Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Maheesh Theekshana Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka are coming from a win by 3 runs against Bangladesh in the 1st game. They performed well in the batting department but their bowling can be better.

Bangladesh Player List

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Naim, Towhid Hridoy, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah, Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Taijul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Aliss Islam

Predicted Playing XI

Rishad Hossain Bowler Mahmadullah All-rounder Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Soumya Sarkar Batter Najmul Hossain Shanto © Batter Shoriful Islam Bowler Litton Das Wicket-keeper Taskin Ahmed Bowler Towhid Hridoy Batter Mahedi Hasan All-rounder Jaker Ali Batter

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh will need a high level of effort to make a comeback. They put on a brave batting effort in the last game but need reforms in its bowling unit in the absence of Shakib Al Hasan.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Head-to-Head Record

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have met each other in 14 T20Is so far. Sri Lanka has won ten games whereas Bangladesh has four wins.

Sri Lanka Won: 10

Bangladesh Won: 4

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Betting Odds

It was a close contest between the two in the 1st T20I of the series. Sri Lanka batted first and raised 206 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in the game. Kusal Mendis scored 59 runs. However, it was Sadeera Samarawickrama (61*) and Charith Asalanka (44*) who prolonged the Sri Lankan innings at the end. It was a tough day for Bangladesh to have leaked too many runs. Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam and Taskin Ahmed picked a wicket each for Bangladesh. Bangladesh struggled a bit during the chase and in the end, were short by 3 runs to the victory. Mahmudullah scored 54 while Jakel Ali smashed 68 runs in the game. Dasun Shanaka, Binura Fernando and Angelo Matthews picked 2 wickets each in the game for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka has a good squat and will be relying on their batters and bowlers to do the needful. Whereas Bangladesh has a big room to improve. Their squad roles are undefined but a better approach can do great things for the team.

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Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Top Batters

Mahmudullah to be the top batter for Bangladesh

Mahmudullah is a terrific batter in the team. He has over 2000 runs in the format and averages almost 24 in the T20Is. He scored 54 off 31 balls in the last game and will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Sadeera Samarawickrama to be the top batter for Sri Lanka

Sadeera Samarawickrama is a terrific batter from Sri Lanka. He has scored 296 runs in 15 T20Is. He scored an unbeaten 61 off 48 balls in the last game. He will be expected to bat well in the first game of the series.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Top Bowlers

Mustafizur Rahman to be the top bowler for Bangladesh

Mustafizur has picked 105 wickets in 88 T20I matches out of which 12 wickets in 9 matches have come against Sri Lanka. He will lead the pace attack for Bangladesh in the current series. He will be responsible for keeping Sri Lankan batters at check.

Matheesha Pathirana to be the top bowler for Sri Lanka

Matheesha Pathirana was the best bowler in the T20I series against Afghanistan. He picked a wicket in the last game but his aggressive approach has proved effective against Bangladesh before.