BANG (Bangladesh) vs SRI (Sri Lanka) Match Prediction BANG 44 % Chance of Winning SRI 56 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.792 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh has reached its final T20I where Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will clash again on March 9. The game will be played at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The match will begin at 3:00 PM IST. Let us have a look at the match preview of the upcoming clash.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Chance of Winning

Bangladesh levelled the series by 1-1 after a spectacular win in the last game. The bowlers did pretty well with the economy whereas the batters were efficient in chasing down the target. Before the ODI series begins, the sides will clash in the deciding match of the T20I series. Bangladesh have a poor track record against Sri Lanka but will rely on their squad to make a comeback in the format.

Sri Lanka won against Afghanistan by 2-1 before entering this series. The team was confident after a win in the first game against Bangladesh but it did not last very long as Bangladesh levelled the series by 1-1 by winning the previous match. They have a good squad at disposal and the next game has all the ingredients for an intense affair.

Sri Lanka's chance of winning: 56%

Bangladesh' chance of winning: 44%

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Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Betting Tips

Sri Lanka to score under 19.5 runs 1st dismissal (1.85 @ Parimatch)

The opening pair of Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis played fantastic opening partnerships of 7, 45 & 64 runs in the three games of the series against Afghanistan before entering this series. Coming into this T20I series, Kusal Mendis took the opening position alongside Avishka Fernando in the T20I series. Mendis has been a prominent figure in the 1st position but Fernando lacks the experience and has terrible statistics in the T20Is. Nissanka’s absence is pretty evident as the opening partnerships lasted for 4 & 1 runs in the two games. Avishka Fernando struck out the earliest in both the games. Fernando averages at 11.00 whereas that of Kusal Mendis reads at 24.06.

Match Prediction Best Odds Best Opening Partnership: Sri Lanka 1.90 Bet on Parimatch Most fours: Bangladesh 2.00 Bet on Parimatch Most sixes: Sri Lanka 1.92 Bet on Parimatch

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Toss Prediction

This pitch is on the slower side, and the spinners will love their time out there in the middle. The pitch gets slow as the match goes on, and the low bounce on this track will make the job even tough for stroke playing. The team batting second here has had more success. Bowling first will be ideal and anything over 190 runs will be a good score on the surface.

Weather Report

You can expect clear skies for this contest. With a maximum temperature of 30.0°C, there is no chance of rain during the matches.

Sri Lanka Player List

Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Charith Asalanka (vc), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka, Angelo Mathews, Akila Dananjaya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Nuwan Thushara, Jeffrey Vandersay.

Predicted Playing XI

Kamindu Mendis Batter Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Charith Asalanka (c) All-rounder Avishka Fernando Batter Angelo Mathews All-rounder Dasun Shanaka All-rounder Sadeera Samarawickrama Batter Dilshan Madushanaka Bowler Binura Fernando Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Maheesh Theekshana Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka are coming from a loss by 8 wickets against Bangladesh in the 2nd game. They were not their best in the batting department while the bowlers failed to pick wickets in the game. They have one more game to bounce back and win the series.

Bangladesh Player List

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Naim, Towhid Hridoy, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah, Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Taijul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Aliss Islam

Predicted Playing XI

Rishad Hossain Bowler Mahmadullah All-rounder Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Soumya Sarkar Batter Najmul Hossain Shanto © Batter Shoriful Islam Bowler Litton Das Wicket-keeper Taskin Ahmed Bowler Towhid Hridoy Batter Mahedi Hasan All-rounder Jaker Ali Batter

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh fought hard and were able to convert their last game into a win. They bowled well while the batters did an excellent job of successfully chasing the target. The team has a good mix of players and will be using the conditions efficiently.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Head-to-Head Record

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have met each other in 15 T20Is so far. Sri Lanka has won ten games whereas Bangladesh has five wins.

Sri Lanka Won: 10

Bangladesh Won: 5

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Betting Odds

After a loss in the first T20I, Bangladesh fought pretty hard in the second game. Sri Lanka went in to bat first and scored 165 for 5 wickets in the game. Bangladesh were efficient and economical with their deliveries while restricting them to an attainable score. Kusal Mendis (36) and Kamindu Mendis (37) were the top scorers in the game for the Lankans. Bangladesh were very good in surpassing the target, winning the game by 8 wickets. Najmul Hossain Shanto played an aggressive innings of an unbeaten 53 in the game. Matheesha Pathirana picked 2 wickets while no other bowler had any success in the game from Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka needs more than just skill to win the series. They will need better coordination between the players. Bangladesh displayed better quality of cricket in the second game and managed to win it. The hosts will strive to win the last game whereas Sri Lanka does have an upper hand with their squad.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20i Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now! Sri Lanka Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.76 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.792 Bet Now!

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Top Batters

Najmul Hossain Shanto to be the top batter for Bangladesh

Najmul Hossain Shanto has an experience of 29 T20Is and managed to score 675 runs at an average of 28.12. Despite a low average in the format, the batter has the ability to play match winning innings for the team. He scored 20 & 53* runs in the two games of the series.

Sadeera Samarawickrama to be the top batter for Sri Lanka

Sadeera Samarawickrama is a terrific batter from Sri Lanka. He scored an unbeaten 61 off 48 balls in the first game. He was dismissed at 7 in the last game but will make a return in the next outing.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Top Bowlers

Mustafizur Rahman to be the top bowler for Bangladesh

Mustafizur has picked 106 wickets in 89 T20I matches out of which 13 wickets in 10 matches have come against Sri Lanka. He picked a wicket against Sri Lanka in the last game. He will be expected to pick wickets in the next game.

Matheesha Pathirana to be the top bowler for Sri Lanka

Matheesha Pathirana was the best bowler in the T20I series against Afghanistan. He picked a wicket in the first game. He went on to pick 2 wickets in the next game and was the best bowler from SL in the game.