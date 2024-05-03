Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Match Prediction BANG 75 % Chance of Winning ZIM 25 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.33 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Megapari 1.373 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.35 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh is about to begin. In the first T20I of the series, the sides will clash at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on May 3, 2024. Let us have a look at the match preview of the upcoming clash.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Chance of Winning

The focus of international cricket is shifting towards T20 format as the T20 World Cup is coming closer. For the same reason, Bangladesh will be hosting Zimbabwe for a 5-match T20 series and the first fixture is scheduled to take place on Friday at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Bangladesh is coming to international cricket after a break of a month. They have recently lost a 3 match T20I series against Sri Lanka by 2-1. Prior to that, they managed to tie a 3 match T20I series against New Zealand at 1-1. Bangladesh will be missing the services of Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman for the first 3 T20I's.

Zimbabwe is coming to play an international series after winning the 2023 African Games in March. They defeated Namibia in the final fixture. Sikander Raza will be the leading man and he will have the services of veterans like Sean Williams, Craig Ervine, Blessing Muzarabani, and Richard Ngarava.

Zimbabwe's chance of winning: 25%

Bangladesh' chance of winning: 75%

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Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Betting Tips

Bangladesh to score under 19.5 runs 1st dismissal (1.85 @ Parimatch)

Bangladesh played their last T20I series against Sri Lanka but could not perform very well in their opening order. Soumya Sarkar and Litton Das opened for the team in the three games and posted the scores of 0, 68 & 13 runs before losing the first wicket in the game. Going back to 2022 when the sides last collided, Bangladesh scored 10 runs for the 1st wicket before Soumya Sarkar dismissed out cheaply in the game. The sides will be clashing after a long time and Bangladesh have to do a better job in their opening order. Considering the current form, Bangladesh are very likely to lose an early wicket. Zimbabwe has a decent bowling attack and will look to pick an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Zimbabwe’s opening partnership Over 16.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Bangladesh’s opening partnership Over 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Bangladesh 1.74 Bet on Parimatch

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Toss Prediction

The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium has a slow track that gives spinners a clear advantage. While the pitch might offer a decent contest between bat and ball early on, scoring runs becomes increasingly difficult as the game progresses due to the wearing down of the wicket. Skippers winning the toss would favour their chances batting first here and take an early lead with the bat here.

Weather Report

You can expect cloudy skies and scattered thunderstorms for this contest. With a maximum temperature of 33.0°C, there is a chance of rain during the match.

Zimbabwe Player List

Sikandar Raza (c), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Jonathan Campbell, Craig Ervine, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Ainsley Ndlovu, Richard Ngarava, Sean Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Craig Ervine Batter Clive Madande Wicket-keeper Sikandar Raza (c) All-rounder Faraz Akram All-rounder Brian Bennett All-rounder Jonathan Campbell All-rounder Sean Williams Batter Richard Ngarava Bowler Wellington Masakadza Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler Ryan Burl All-rounder

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe are in fantastic form in T20I cricket. The Clive Madande led side have recently won the Men's African T20 tournament. Prior to that, they had lost a 3 match T20I series against both Ireland and Sri Lanka. However, the team will face a massive challenge against Bangladesh in the first game of this series.

Bangladesh Player List

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanvir Islam, Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Saifuddin, and Soumya Sarkar

Predicted Playing XI

Rishad Hossain Bowler Mahmadullah All-rounder Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Soumya Sarkar Batter Najmul Hossain Shanto © Batter Shoriful Islam Bowler Litton Das Wicket-keeper Taskin Ahmed Bowler Towhid Hridoy Batter Mahedi Hasan Miraz All-rounder Anamul Haque Wicket-keeper

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh fought hard but lost the previous T20I series against Sri Lanka by 2-1. They need to improve upon their bowling, especially coming into this series against Zimbabwe.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Head-to-Head Record

In previous encounters, Bangladesh has secured victory in 13 out of 20 matches against Zimbabwe. Whereas Zimbabwe has emerged victorious in only 7 contests

Zimbabwe Won: 7

Bangladesh Won: 13

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Betting Odds

Bangladesh are currently placed at the 9th position on the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings with a rating of 227. The Bangladesh Cricket Board has released a 17-member preliminary squad for the series, with Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman absent due to overseas commitments. Mohammad Saifuddin headlines the squad, emphasising priority for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Saifuddin will be seen playing for his country after an absence of 2 years from international cricket. Tanzid Hasan has been named and will be hoping to make his debut in the shortest format of the game.

Sikandar Raza will lead a 15-member squad featuring uncapped all-rounder Johnathan Campbell. Notable veterans such as Sean Williams and Craig Ervine bolster the lineup. The board has also recalled Tadiwanashe Marumani and Faraz Akram in the T20 squad. The duo will be making their comeback to the team after a long time absence. Youngsters Clive Madande and Brian Bennett are also part of the squad.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20i Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.33 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.373 Bet now! Zimbabwe Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 3.15 Bet Now!

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Top Batters

Tanzid Hassan to be the top batter for Bangladesh

After a successful BPL season, Tanzid Hassan will be looking to extend his form to the T20I series against Zimbabwe. He is a supremely talented young player who will play a major role for Bangladesh with the bat in coming years.

Sikandar Raza to be the top batter for Zimbabwe

Raza hasn't been in the best of form lately, but is the best T20I player in Zimbabwe. Raza averages 25.39 in the format and will be looking to strike hard in the next game. If he gets going in the series against Bangladesh, Zimbabwe will have good chances to stage an upset.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Top Bowlers

Taskin Ahmed to be the top bowler for Bangladesh

Taskin Ahmed will play an important role in the T20I series. He picked 4 wickets in the last T20I series against Sri Lanka. He will be expected to fight hard in the next game.

Richard Ngrava to be the top bowler for Zimbabwe

Richard Ngarava bowls with utmost accuracy and doesn't give away freebies. Ngarava has a knack of providing early breakthroughs and he will play an important role for Zimbabwe with the ball in upcoming matches.