Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Match Prediction
BANG
75%
Chance of Winning
ZIM
25%
T20i
Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium
Facts:
- Bangladesh leads the tally by 13-7 in the 20 T20I games they have met in.
- In the last clash between the sides (in 2022), Bangladesh managed to win the game by 3 runs.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Chance of Winning
The focus of international cricket is shifting towards T20 format as the T20 World Cup is coming closer. For the same reason, Bangladesh will be hosting Zimbabwe for a 5-match T20 series and the first fixture is scheduled to take place on Friday at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.
Bangladesh is coming to international cricket after a break of a month. They have recently lost a 3 match T20I series against Sri Lanka by 2-1. Prior to that, they managed to tie a 3 match T20I series against New Zealand at 1-1. Bangladesh will be missing the services of Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman for the first 3 T20I's.
Zimbabwe is coming to play an international series after winning the 2023 African Games in March. They defeated Namibia in the final fixture. Sikander Raza will be the leading man and he will have the services of veterans like Sean Williams, Craig Ervine, Blessing Muzarabani, and Richard Ngarava.
Zimbabwe's chance of winning: 25%
Bangladesh' chance of winning: 75%
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Betting Tips
Bangladesh to score under 19.5 runs 1st dismissal (1.85 @ Parimatch)
Bangladesh played their last T20I series against Sri Lanka but could not perform very well in their opening order. Soumya Sarkar and Litton Das opened for the team in the three games and posted the scores of 0, 68 & 13 runs before losing the first wicket in the game. Going back to 2022 when the sides last collided, Bangladesh scored 10 runs for the 1st wicket before Soumya Sarkar dismissed out cheaply in the game. The sides will be clashing after a long time and Bangladesh have to do a better job in their opening order. Considering the current form, Bangladesh are very likely to lose an early wicket. Zimbabwe has a decent bowling attack and will look to pick an early wicket in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Zimbabwe’s opening partnership Over 16.5 runs
Bangladesh’s opening partnership Over 19.5 runs
Highest opening partnership: Bangladesh
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Toss Prediction
The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium has a slow track that gives spinners a clear advantage. While the pitch might offer a decent contest between bat and ball early on, scoring runs becomes increasingly difficult as the game progresses due to the wearing down of the wicket. Skippers winning the toss would favour their chances batting first here and take an early lead with the bat here.
Weather Report
You can expect cloudy skies and scattered thunderstorms for this contest. With a maximum temperature of 33.0°C, there is a chance of rain during the match.
Zimbabwe Player List
Sikandar Raza (c), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Jonathan Campbell, Craig Ervine, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Ainsley Ndlovu, Richard Ngarava, Sean Williams
Predicted Playing XI
|
Craig Ervine
|
Batter
|
Clive Madande
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sikandar Raza (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Faraz Akram
|
All-rounder
|
Brian Bennett
|
All-rounder
|
Jonathan Campbell
|
All-rounder
|
Sean Williams
|
Batter
|
Richard Ngarava
|
Bowler
|
Wellington Masakadza
|
Bowler
|
Blessing Muzarabani
|
Bowler
|
Ryan Burl
|
All-rounder
Zimbabwe Team Form
Zimbabwe are in fantastic form in T20I cricket. The Clive Madande led side have recently won the Men's African T20 tournament. Prior to that, they had lost a 3 match T20I series against both Ireland and Sri Lanka. However, the team will face a massive challenge against Bangladesh in the first game of this series.
Bangladesh Player List
Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanvir Islam, Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Saifuddin, and Soumya Sarkar
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rishad Hossain
|
Bowler
|
Mahmadullah
|
All-rounder
|
Mustafizur Rahman
|
Bowler
|
Soumya Sarkar
|
Batter
|
Najmul Hossain Shanto ©
|
Batter
|
Shoriful Islam
|
Bowler
|
Litton Das
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Taskin Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Towhid Hridoy
|
Batter
|
Mahedi Hasan Miraz
|
All-rounder
|
Anamul Haque
|
Wicket-keeper
Bangladesh Team Form
Bangladesh fought hard but lost the previous T20I series against Sri Lanka by 2-1. They need to improve upon their bowling, especially coming into this series against Zimbabwe.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Head-to-Head Record
In previous encounters, Bangladesh has secured victory in 13 out of 20 matches against Zimbabwe. Whereas Zimbabwe has emerged victorious in only 7 contests
Zimbabwe Won: 7
Bangladesh Won: 13
No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Betting Odds
Bangladesh are currently placed at the 9th position on the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings with a rating of 227. The Bangladesh Cricket Board has released a 17-member preliminary squad for the series, with Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman absent due to overseas commitments. Mohammad Saifuddin headlines the squad, emphasising priority for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Saifuddin will be seen playing for his country after an absence of 2 years from international cricket. Tanzid Hasan has been named and will be hoping to make his debut in the shortest format of the game.
Sikandar Raza will lead a 15-member squad featuring uncapped all-rounder Johnathan Campbell. Notable veterans such as Sean Williams and Craig Ervine bolster the lineup. The board has also recalled Tadiwanashe Marumani and Faraz Akram in the T20 squad. The duo will be making their comeback to the team after a long time absence. Youngsters Clive Madande and Brian Bennett are also part of the squad.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe
T20i
Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Top Batters
Tanzid Hassan to be the top batter for Bangladesh
After a successful BPL season, Tanzid Hassan will be looking to extend his form to the T20I series against Zimbabwe. He is a supremely talented young player who will play a major role for Bangladesh with the bat in coming years.
Sikandar Raza to be the top batter for Zimbabwe
Raza hasn't been in the best of form lately, but is the best T20I player in Zimbabwe. Raza averages 25.39 in the format and will be looking to strike hard in the next game. If he gets going in the series against Bangladesh, Zimbabwe will have good chances to stage an upset.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Top Bowlers
Taskin Ahmed to be the top bowler for Bangladesh
Taskin Ahmed will play an important role in the T20I series. He picked 4 wickets in the last T20I series against Sri Lanka. He will be expected to fight hard in the next game.
Richard Ngrava to be the top bowler for Zimbabwe
Richard Ngarava bowls with utmost accuracy and doesn't give away freebies. Ngarava has a knack of providing early breakthroughs and he will play an important role for Zimbabwe with the ball in upcoming matches.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Bangladesh
Zimbabwe to win the match @ 3.30 (Parimatch)
Bangladesh to win the match @ 1.33 (Parimatch)
Parimatch