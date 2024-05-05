Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Match Prediction BANG 78 % Chance of Winning ZIM 22 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.28 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.31 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.338 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will meet again in the 2nd T20I of the Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh 2024. The game will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on May 5, 2024. The game will begin at 5:30 PM IST. Let us have a look at the match preview of the upcoming clash.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Chance of Winning

The focus of international cricket is shifting towards T20 format as the T20 World Cup is coming closer. Bangladesh and Zimbabwe are playing a T20I series for the same purpose. The series will last for five games.

Bangladesh is coming to international cricket after a break of a month. They were pretty upset with their last T20I series loss against Sri Lanka (2-1). They also tied a series against New Zealand (1-1) before that. However, they faced Zimbabwe in the first game of the series and the results fell in their favour. They have a strong batting and bowling order and will be expected to play well in the forthcoming fixture.

Zimbabwe is coming to play an international series after winning the 2023 African Games in March. They defeated Namibia in the final fixture. Sikander Raza leads the team but was unable to manage his side and lost the last game. Their batting order fell apart in the last game and will be looking to do a better job in the next game. They are currently 0-1 behind in the series.

Zimbabwe's chance of winning: 22%

Bangladesh' chance of winning: 78%

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Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Betting Tips

Bangladesh to score under 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@ Parimatch)

Bangladesh played their last T20I series against Sri Lanka but could not perform very well in their opening order. Soumya Sarkar and Litton Das opened for the team in the three games and posted the scores of 0, 68 & 13 runs before losing the first wicket in the game. Going back to 2022 when the sides last collided, Bangladesh scored 10 runs for the 1st wicket before Soumya Sarkar dismissed out cheaply in the game.

In the first game of the series, Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das opened for the team. Hasan played a spectacular innings but Das lost his wicket pretty early in the game. The team posted 5 runs before their 1st dismissal. Zimbabwe has a decent bowling attack and will look to pick an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Zimbabwe’s opening partnership Over 16.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Bangladesh’s opening partnership Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Bangladesh 1.70 Bet on Parimatch

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Toss Prediction

The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium has a slow track that gives spinners a clear advantage. While the pitch might offer a decent contest between bat and ball early on, scoring runs becomes increasingly difficult as the game progresses due to the wearing down of the wicket. Skippers winning the toss would favour their chances batting first here and take an early lead with the bat here.

Weather Report

You can expect cloudy skies and scattered thunderstorms for this contest. With a maximum temperature of 35.0°C, there is a chance of rain during the match.

Zimbabwe Player List

Sikandar Raza (c), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Jonathan Campbell, Craig Ervine, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Ainsley Ndlovu, Richard Ngarava, Sean Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Craig Ervine Batter Clive Madande Wicket-keeper Sikandar Raza (c) All-rounder Luke Jongwe All-rounder Brian Bennett All-rounder Ainsley Ndlovu Bowler Sean Williams Batter Richard Ngarava Bowler Wellington Masakadza Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler Ryan Burl All-rounder

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe have recently won the Men's African T20 tournament. But they faced a big challenge going against Bangladesh in the current series. They lost the first game in a poor display of batting in the game. They will be looking to get back in the series and deliver more promising performances.

Bangladesh Player List

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanvir Islam, Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Saifuddin, and Soumya Sarkar

Predicted Playing XI

Tanzid Hasan Batter Mahmadullah All-rounder Jaker Ali Wicket-keeper Rishad Hossain Bowler Najmul Hossain Shanto © Batter Shoriful Islam Bowler Litton Das Batter Taskin Ahmed Bowler Towhid Hridoy Batter Mahedi Hasan Miraz All-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh were very good in the first game of the series. Their bowlers did a fantastic job and bowled out Zimbabwe at 124. The team were very efficient with the bat and successfully chased down the target.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Head-to-Head Record

In previous encounters, Bangladesh has secured victory in 14 out of 21 matches against Zimbabwe. Whereas Zimbabwe has emerged victorious in only 7 contests

Zimbabwe Won: 7

Bangladesh Won: 14

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Betting Odds

Bangladesh and Zimbabwe clashed in the first T20I of the current series. It was a low scoring game. Bangladesh exploited the home conditions and bundled out ZIM at 124 runs in the game. Mohammad Saifuddin and Taskin Ahmed were the top bowlers in the game and managed to pick 3 wickets each in the game. Mahedi Hasan managed to pick 2 wickets on his own. Chasing was a piece of cake for Bangladesh. They chased down the target pretty quickly by registering 126 runs for 2 wickets in the 16th over. Bangladesh won the game by 8 wickets and 28 balls remaining. Tanzid Ahmed was the top scorer with an unbeaten innings of 67 runs. Towhid Hridoy also chipped in an unbeaten 33 in the game. Bangladesh will continue to assert dominance whereas Zimbabwe will be looking to get back in the competition.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20i Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.28 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.31 Bet Now! Zimbabwe Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 3.49 Bet Now!

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Top Batters

Tanzid Hassan to be the top batter for Bangladesh

After a successful BPL season, Tanzid Hassan came in blazing guns in the first game. He struck an unbeaten 67 off 47 balls in the last game. He will be expected to strike again in the next game.

Sikandar Raza to be the top batter for Zimbabwe

Raza hasn't been in the best of form lately, but is the best T20I player in Zimbabwe. Raza averages 25.39 in the format. He was dismissed out for 0 in the last game but will return strong in the next game.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Top Bowlers

Taskin Ahmed to be the top bowler for Bangladesh

Taskin Ahmed will play an important role in the T20I series. He picked 3 wickets in the last T20I, giving off 14 runs in 4 overs. Ahmed will be handy with the ball in the next game too.

Richard Ngrava to be the top bowler for Zimbabwe

Richard Ngarava bowls with utmost accuracy and doesn't give away freebies. Ngarava has a knack of providing early breakthroughs and he will play an important role for Zimbabwe with the ball in upcoming matches. He did not pick any wicket in the last game but will be expected to bowl well in the next game.