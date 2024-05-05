Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Match Prediction
BANG
78%
Chance of Winning
ZIM
22%
T20i
Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium
Facts:
- Bangladesh leads the tally by 14-7 in the 21 T20I games they have met in.
- Bangladesh currently leads the tally by 1-0 in the current T20I series against Zimbabwe.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Chance of Winning
The focus of international cricket is shifting towards T20 format as the T20 World Cup is coming closer. Bangladesh and Zimbabwe are playing a T20I series for the same purpose. The series will last for five games.
Bangladesh is coming to international cricket after a break of a month. They were pretty upset with their last T20I series loss against Sri Lanka (2-1). They also tied a series against New Zealand (1-1) before that. However, they faced Zimbabwe in the first game of the series and the results fell in their favour. They have a strong batting and bowling order and will be expected to play well in the forthcoming fixture.
Zimbabwe is coming to play an international series after winning the 2023 African Games in March. They defeated Namibia in the final fixture. Sikander Raza leads the team but was unable to manage his side and lost the last game. Their batting order fell apart in the last game and will be looking to do a better job in the next game. They are currently 0-1 behind in the series.
Zimbabwe's chance of winning: 22%
Bangladesh' chance of winning: 78%
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Betting Tips
Bangladesh to score under 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@ Parimatch)
Bangladesh played their last T20I series against Sri Lanka but could not perform very well in their opening order. Soumya Sarkar and Litton Das opened for the team in the three games and posted the scores of 0, 68 & 13 runs before losing the first wicket in the game. Going back to 2022 when the sides last collided, Bangladesh scored 10 runs for the 1st wicket before Soumya Sarkar dismissed out cheaply in the game.
In the first game of the series, Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das opened for the team. Hasan played a spectacular innings but Das lost his wicket pretty early in the game. The team posted 5 runs before their 1st dismissal. Zimbabwe has a decent bowling attack and will look to pick an early wicket in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Zimbabwe’s opening partnership Over 16.5 runs
Bangladesh’s opening partnership Over 20.5 runs
Highest opening partnership: Bangladesh
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Toss Prediction
The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium has a slow track that gives spinners a clear advantage. While the pitch might offer a decent contest between bat and ball early on, scoring runs becomes increasingly difficult as the game progresses due to the wearing down of the wicket. Skippers winning the toss would favour their chances batting first here and take an early lead with the bat here.
Weather Report
You can expect cloudy skies and scattered thunderstorms for this contest. With a maximum temperature of 35.0°C, there is a chance of rain during the match.
Zimbabwe Player List
Sikandar Raza (c), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Jonathan Campbell, Craig Ervine, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Ainsley Ndlovu, Richard Ngarava, Sean Williams
Predicted Playing XI
|
Craig Ervine
|
Batter
|
Clive Madande
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sikandar Raza (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Luke Jongwe
|
All-rounder
|
Brian Bennett
|
All-rounder
|
Ainsley Ndlovu
|
Bowler
|
Sean Williams
|
Batter
|
Richard Ngarava
|
Bowler
|
Wellington Masakadza
|
Bowler
|
Blessing Muzarabani
|
Bowler
|
Ryan Burl
|
All-rounder
Zimbabwe Team Form
Zimbabwe have recently won the Men's African T20 tournament. But they faced a big challenge going against Bangladesh in the current series. They lost the first game in a poor display of batting in the game. They will be looking to get back in the series and deliver more promising performances.
Bangladesh Player List
Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanvir Islam, Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Saifuddin, and Soumya Sarkar
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tanzid Hasan
|
Batter
|
Mahmadullah
|
All-rounder
|
Jaker Ali
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rishad Hossain
|
Bowler
|
Najmul Hossain Shanto ©
|
Batter
|
Shoriful Islam
|
Bowler
|
Litton Das
|
Batter
|
Taskin Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Towhid Hridoy
|
Batter
|
Mahedi Hasan Miraz
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Saifuddin
|
Bowler
Bangladesh Team Form
Bangladesh were very good in the first game of the series. Their bowlers did a fantastic job and bowled out Zimbabwe at 124. The team were very efficient with the bat and successfully chased down the target.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Head-to-Head Record
In previous encounters, Bangladesh has secured victory in 14 out of 21 matches against Zimbabwe. Whereas Zimbabwe has emerged victorious in only 7 contests
Zimbabwe Won: 7
Bangladesh Won: 14
No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Betting Odds
Bangladesh and Zimbabwe clashed in the first T20I of the current series. It was a low scoring game. Bangladesh exploited the home conditions and bundled out ZIM at 124 runs in the game. Mohammad Saifuddin and Taskin Ahmed were the top bowlers in the game and managed to pick 3 wickets each in the game. Mahedi Hasan managed to pick 2 wickets on his own. Chasing was a piece of cake for Bangladesh. They chased down the target pretty quickly by registering 126 runs for 2 wickets in the 16th over. Bangladesh won the game by 8 wickets and 28 balls remaining. Tanzid Ahmed was the top scorer with an unbeaten innings of 67 runs. Towhid Hridoy also chipped in an unbeaten 33 in the game. Bangladesh will continue to assert dominance whereas Zimbabwe will be looking to get back in the competition.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe
T20i
Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Top Batters
Tanzid Hassan to be the top batter for Bangladesh
After a successful BPL season, Tanzid Hassan came in blazing guns in the first game. He struck an unbeaten 67 off 47 balls in the last game. He will be expected to strike again in the next game.
Sikandar Raza to be the top batter for Zimbabwe
Raza hasn't been in the best of form lately, but is the best T20I player in Zimbabwe. Raza averages 25.39 in the format. He was dismissed out for 0 in the last game but will return strong in the next game.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Top Bowlers
Taskin Ahmed to be the top bowler for Bangladesh
Taskin Ahmed will play an important role in the T20I series. He picked 3 wickets in the last T20I, giving off 14 runs in 4 overs. Ahmed will be handy with the ball in the next game too.
Richard Ngrava to be the top bowler for Zimbabwe
Richard Ngarava bowls with utmost accuracy and doesn't give away freebies. Ngarava has a knack of providing early breakthroughs and he will play an important role for Zimbabwe with the ball in upcoming matches. He did not pick any wicket in the last game but will be expected to bowl well in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Bangladesh
Zimbabwe to win the match @ 3.70 (Parimatch)
Bangladesh to win the match @ 1.28 (Parimatch)
Parimatch