Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Match Prediction BANG 78 % Chance of Winning ZIM 22 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.28 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.29 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.3 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will meet again in the 3rd T20I of the Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh 2024. The game will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on May 7, 2024. The game will begin at 2:30 PM IST. Let us have a look at the match preview of the upcoming clash.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Chance of Winning

Even if Zimbabwe steps up a few levels, there is nothing to say that Bangladesh will not do the same. The hosts are doing a phenomenal job at keeping Zimbabwe away from victory. After two games, Bangladesh leads the tally by 2-0 in the series. They imposed a strong bowling front in the last game and managed to pull the game in their favour.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe have continued to produce an underwhelming batting performance in the last game as well. Their form has been a major issue and has lost them games in the competition. They are 0-2 behind in the series after they suffered a defeat in the second T20I. Zimbabwe will be looking to their experienced squad of Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, captain Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl to all produce better innings in this match and give the rest of the side some hope in this T20I.

Zimbabwe's chance of winning: 22%

Bangladesh' chance of winning: 78%

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Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Betting Tips

Bangladesh to score over 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@ Parimatch)

Bangladesh played their last T20I series against Sri Lanka but could not perform very well in their opening order. Soumya Sarkar and Litton Das opened for the team in the three games and posted the scores of 0, 68 & 13 runs before losing the first wicket in the game. Going back to 2022 when the sides last collided, Bangladesh scored 10 runs for the 1st wicket before Soumya Sarkar dismissed out cheaply in the game. However, the team will fancy their chances playing at home in the current series. Zimbabwe have been poor with the ball. In the first game of the series, Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das opened for the team and posted 5 runs before their 1st dismissal. The team went on to score 41 runs in the next game before their 1st dismissal. That said, Bangladesh will look to collect many runs before their 1st dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Zimbabwe’s opening partnership Over 14.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Bangladesh’s opening partnership Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Bangladesh 1.61 Bet on Parimatch

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Toss Prediction

The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium has a slow track that gives spinners a clear advantage. While the pitch might offer a decent contest between bat and ball early on, scoring runs becomes increasingly difficult as the game progresses due to the wearing down of the wicket. Skippers winning the toss would favour their chances batting first here and take an early lead with the bat here.

Weather Report

You can expect cloudy skies and scattered thunderstorms for this contest. With a maximum temperature of 31.0°C, there is a chance of rain during the match.

Zimbabwe Player List

Sikandar Raza (c), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Jonathan Campbell, Craig Ervine, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Ainsley Ndlovu, Richard Ngarava, Sean Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Craig Ervine Batter Clive Madande Wicket-keeper Sikandar Raza (c) All-rounder Luke Jongwe All-rounder Brian Bennett All-rounder Ainsley Ndlovu Bowler Sean Williams Batter Richard Ngarava Bowler Wellington Masakadza Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler Ryan Burl All-rounder

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe have recently won the Men's African T20 tournament. But they faced a big challenge going against Bangladesh in the current series. They lost the first two games with a poor display of batting in the game.

Bangladesh Player List

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanvir Islam, Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Saifuddin, and Soumya Sarkar

Predicted Playing XI

Tanzid Hasan Batter Mahmadullah All-rounder Jaker Ali Wicket-keeper Rishad Hossain Bowler Najmul Hossain Shanto © Batter Shoriful Islam Bowler Litton Das Batter Taskin Ahmed Bowler Towhid Hridoy Batter Mahedi Hasan Miraz All-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh managed to take a 2-0 lead in the series. They bowled pretty well in the last game while their batters successfully chased down the target efficiently.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Head-to-Head Record

In previous encounters, Bangladesh has secured victory in 15 out of 21 matches against Zimbabwe. Whereas Zimbabwe has emerged victorious in only 7 contests

Zimbabwe Won: 7

Bangladesh Won: 15

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Betting Odds

Bangladesh and Zimbabwe clashed again in the second T20I where Bangladesh managed to win the game again, taking a stellar 2-0 lead. They need another win to seal the series in their favour. In the game, Zimbabwe went in to bat first and scored 138/7 in the game. The top order failed miserably but the lower order wrapped in some runs to post a respectable total for the team. Brian Bennet remained not out for 44 runs while Johnathan Campbell posted 45 runs in the game. Rishad Hossain and Taskin Ahmed were very good with the ball and picked 2 wickets each. Chasing the target, Bangladesh faced a minor inconvenience but managed to score past the target (142/4) to win the game by 6 wickets. Towhid Hridoy scored the highest, 37*, from his side. Luke Jongwe picked 2 wickets for the team while the others did not make much of an impact in the game.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20i Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.28 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.29 Bet Now! Zimbabwe Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 4.11 Bet Now!

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Top Batters

Tanzid Hassan to be the top batter for Bangladesh

After a successful BPL season, Tanzid Hassan came in blazing guns in the first game. He struck an unbeaten 67 off 47 balls in the first T20I but dismissed out for 18 runs in the last game. He will be expected to strike again in the next game.

Brian Bennet to be the top batter for Zimbabwe

Brian Bennet scored 16 runs in the 1st game but returned to post an unbeaten 44 runs in the last game. He will go in as the best batting choice from the side.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Top Bowlers

Taskin Ahmed to be the top bowler for Bangladesh

Taskin Ahmed will play an important role in the T20I series. He picked a total of 5 wickets in two games. He picked 2 wickets in the last game and will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Luke Jongwe to be the top bowler for Zimbabwe

Luke Jongwe is a fantastic bowler from Zimbabwe. He has picked 3 wickets in two games so far. He picked 2 wickets for 35 runs in the last game.