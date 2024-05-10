Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Match Prediction
BANG
78%
Chance of Winning
ZIM
22%
T20i
Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Bangladesh leads the tally by 16-7 in the 22 T20I games they have met in.
- Bangladesh currently leads the tally by 3-0 in the current T20I series against Zimbabwe.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Chance of Winning
Bangladesh have been on top of their game so far in the series, registering heavy wins. They are coming from a strong win against the visitors in the third T20I. They imposed a strong bowling front in the last game and managed to pull the game in their favour. With a lead of 3-0 in the current series, Bangladesh will look for a clean sweep in the remainder of the games in the series.
On the other hand, Zimbabwe have continued to produce an underwhelming batting performance, including the last game. Their form has been a major issue and has lost them games in the competition. They are 0-3 behind in the series after they suffered a defeat in the third T20I. Zimbabwe have already lost the series but will look to save face and deliver promising performances from experienced players like Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, captain Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl to give the rest of the side some hope in this T20I.
Zimbabwe's chance of winning: 22%
Bangladesh' chance of winning: 78%
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Betting Tips
Bangladesh to score over 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@ Parimatch)
Bangladesh have outperformed Zimbabwe in the current series. The team has a good batting order starting with their openers, Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das. The pair secured 5, 41 & 22 runs for their opening partnership in the three games against Zimbabwe. Hasan and average at 53.00 & 12.00 respectively after three games. Das has been the weaker link but can strike anytime. Zimbabwe has a weak bowling unit and were overpowered by the hosts in the first three games. With unfamiliar conditions, Zimbabwe are struggling in the series and will be conceding a lot of runs in the upcoming fixture.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Zimbabwe’s opening partnership Over 14.5 runs
Bangladesh’s opening partnership Over 19.5 runs
Highest opening partnership: Bangladesh
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Toss Prediction
The pitch at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur is likely to be slow and it might pose a greater challenge for batters. Despite being helpful for batters, the surface gently loses pace and may provide assistance for spin bowlers as the game progresses. Chasing could be a preferable option at this venue.
Weather Report
You can expect cloudy skies and scattered thunderstorms for this contest. With a maximum temperature of 29.0°C, there is a chance of rain during the match.
Zimbabwe Player List
Sikandar Raza (c), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Jonathan Campbell, Craig Ervine, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Ainsley Ndlovu, Richard Ngarava, Sean Williams
Predicted Playing XI
|
Craig Ervine
|
Batter
|
Clive Madande
|
Batter
|
Sikandar Raza (c)
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All-rounder
|
Luke Jongwe
|
All-rounder
|
Brian Bennett
|
All-rounder
|
Faraz Akram
|
Bowler
|
Joylord Gumbie
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tadiwanashe Marumani
|
Batter
|
Wellington Masakadza
|
Bowler
|
Blessing Muzarabani
|
Bowler
|
Ryan Burl
|
All-rounder
Zimbabwe Team Form
Zimbabwe are coming from three defeats in the current series. They have experienced players in the squad but have not been able to produce the goods in the series so far. Zimbabwe look in poor form and should be focusing on improving upon their bowling to win the next game.
Bangladesh Player List
Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanvir Islam, Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Saifuddin, and Soumya Sarkar
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tanzid Hasan
|
Batter
|
Mahmadullah
|
All-rounder
|
Jaker Ali
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rishad Hossain
|
Bowler
|
Najmul Hossain Shanto ©
|
Batter
|
Shoriful Islam
|
Bowler
|
Litton Das
|
Batter
|
Taskin Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Towhid Hridoy
|
Batter
|
Mahedi Hasan Miraz
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Saifuddin
|
Bowler
Bangladesh Team Form
Bangladesh managed to take a 3-0 lead in the series. They batted very well in the last game. They raised a high total but the bowlers were equally efficient in restricting Zimbabwe in order to register a win.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Head-to-Head Record
In previous encounters, Bangladesh has secured victory in 16 out of 22 matches against Zimbabwe. Whereas Zimbabwe has emerged victorious in only 7 contests
Zimbabwe Won: 7
Bangladesh Won: 16
No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Betting Odds
Bangladesh held off a late charge from Faraz Akram to secure a nine-run victory over Zimbabwe in the third Twenty20 international, clinching the five-match series 3-0 in Chittagong on Tuesday. Bangladesh batted first in the game and raised 165 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in the game. Towhid Hridoy scored 57 runs whereas Jaker Ali added 44 runs to the team’s total. Blessing Muzarabani picked 3 wickets in the game, most from the Zimbabwean side. Chasing the target, Zimbabwe put down swords at 156/9, losing the game by 9 runs. Tadiwanashe Marumani scored 31 runs, opening for the side while Faraz Akram smashed an unbeaten 34 in his international debut. Mohammad Saifuddin picked 3 wickets while Rishad Hossain managed to pick 2 wickets in the game for Bangladesh. Bangladesh produced impressive performances in these T20Is but will be shedding light on their shortcomings as well. Whereas Zimbabwe will look to win their first game of the series.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe
T20i
Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Top Batters
Towhid Hridoy to be the top batter for Bangladesh
Towhid Hridoy is a fantastic batter from Bangladesh. He has scored 127 runs in 3 games, highest in the series, with an average of 127.00. He scored 57 off 38 balls in the last game. He will be expected to score high in the upcoming game as well.
Brian Bennet to be the top batter for Zimbabwe
Brian Bennet scored 5 runs in the last game. However, he has scored 65 runs in three games at an average of 32.50. He will go in as the best batting choice from the side.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Top Bowlers
Taskin Ahmed to be the top bowler for Bangladesh
Taskin Ahmed will play an important role in the T20I series. He picked a total of 7 wickets in three games. He picked 1 wicket in the last game and will be expected to bowl well in the next game.
Blessing Muzarabani to be the top bowler for Zimbabwe
Blessing Muzarabani is the top bowler from Zimbabwe. He has already picked 4 wickets in the competition for his side. He holds an economy rate of 16.00 in the series. He picked 3 wickets in the last game and will be expected to bowl well in the next game as well.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Bangladesh
Zimbabwe to win the match @ 3.55 (Parimatch)
Bangladesh to win the match @ 1.29 (Parimatch)
Parimatch