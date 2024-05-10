Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Match Prediction BANG 78 % Chance of Winning ZIM 22 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.29 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.32 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.302 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will cross swords in the 4th T20I of the Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh 2024. The game will be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur on May 10, 2024. The game will begin at 5:30 PM IST. Let us have a look at the match preview of the upcoming clash.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Chance of Winning

Bangladesh have been on top of their game so far in the series, registering heavy wins. They are coming from a strong win against the visitors in the third T20I. They imposed a strong bowling front in the last game and managed to pull the game in their favour. With a lead of 3-0 in the current series, Bangladesh will look for a clean sweep in the remainder of the games in the series.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe have continued to produce an underwhelming batting performance, including the last game. Their form has been a major issue and has lost them games in the competition. They are 0-3 behind in the series after they suffered a defeat in the third T20I. Zimbabwe have already lost the series but will look to save face and deliver promising performances from experienced players like Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, captain Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl to give the rest of the side some hope in this T20I.

Zimbabwe's chance of winning: 22%

Bangladesh' chance of winning: 78%

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Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Betting Tips

Bangladesh to score over 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@ Parimatch)

Bangladesh have outperformed Zimbabwe in the current series. The team has a good batting order starting with their openers, Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das. The pair secured 5, 41 & 22 runs for their opening partnership in the three games against Zimbabwe. Hasan and average at 53.00 & 12.00 respectively after three games. Das has been the weaker link but can strike anytime. Zimbabwe has a weak bowling unit and were overpowered by the hosts in the first three games. With unfamiliar conditions, Zimbabwe are struggling in the series and will be conceding a lot of runs in the upcoming fixture.

Match Prediction Best Odds Zimbabwe’s opening partnership Over 14.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Bangladesh’s opening partnership Over 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Bangladesh 1.64 Bet on Parimatch

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur is likely to be slow and it might pose a greater challenge for batters. Despite being helpful for batters, the surface gently loses pace and may provide assistance for spin bowlers as the game progresses. Chasing could be a preferable option at this venue.

Weather Report

You can expect cloudy skies and scattered thunderstorms for this contest. With a maximum temperature of 29.0°C, there is a chance of rain during the match.

Zimbabwe Player List

Sikandar Raza (c), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Jonathan Campbell, Craig Ervine, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Ainsley Ndlovu, Richard Ngarava, Sean Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Craig Ervine Batter Clive Madande Batter Sikandar Raza (c) All-rounder Luke Jongwe All-rounder Brian Bennett All-rounder Faraz Akram Bowler Joylord Gumbie Wicket-keeper Tadiwanashe Marumani Batter Wellington Masakadza Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler Ryan Burl All-rounder

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe are coming from three defeats in the current series. They have experienced players in the squad but have not been able to produce the goods in the series so far. Zimbabwe look in poor form and should be focusing on improving upon their bowling to win the next game.

Bangladesh Player List

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanvir Islam, Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Saifuddin, and Soumya Sarkar

Predicted Playing XI

Tanzid Hasan Batter Mahmadullah All-rounder Jaker Ali Wicket-keeper Rishad Hossain Bowler Najmul Hossain Shanto © Batter Shoriful Islam Bowler Litton Das Batter Taskin Ahmed Bowler Towhid Hridoy Batter Mahedi Hasan Miraz All-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh managed to take a 3-0 lead in the series. They batted very well in the last game. They raised a high total but the bowlers were equally efficient in restricting Zimbabwe in order to register a win.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Head-to-Head Record

In previous encounters, Bangladesh has secured victory in 16 out of 22 matches against Zimbabwe. Whereas Zimbabwe has emerged victorious in only 7 contests

Zimbabwe Won: 7

Bangladesh Won: 16

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Betting Odds

Bangladesh held off a late charge from Faraz Akram to secure a nine-run victory over Zimbabwe in the third Twenty20 international, clinching the five-match series 3-0 in Chittagong on Tuesday. Bangladesh batted first in the game and raised 165 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in the game. Towhid Hridoy scored 57 runs whereas Jaker Ali added 44 runs to the team’s total. Blessing Muzarabani picked 3 wickets in the game, most from the Zimbabwean side. Chasing the target, Zimbabwe put down swords at 156/9, losing the game by 9 runs. Tadiwanashe Marumani scored 31 runs, opening for the side while Faraz Akram smashed an unbeaten 34 in his international debut. Mohammad Saifuddin picked 3 wickets while Rishad Hossain managed to pick 2 wickets in the game for Bangladesh. Bangladesh produced impressive performances in these T20Is but will be shedding light on their shortcomings as well. Whereas Zimbabwe will look to win their first game of the series.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20i Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.29 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.32 Bet Now! Zimbabwe Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 3.61 Bet Now!

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Top Batters

Towhid Hridoy to be the top batter for Bangladesh

Towhid Hridoy is a fantastic batter from Bangladesh. He has scored 127 runs in 3 games, highest in the series, with an average of 127.00. He scored 57 off 38 balls in the last game. He will be expected to score high in the upcoming game as well.

Brian Bennet to be the top batter for Zimbabwe

Brian Bennet scored 5 runs in the last game. However, he has scored 65 runs in three games at an average of 32.50. He will go in as the best batting choice from the side.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Top Bowlers

Taskin Ahmed to be the top bowler for Bangladesh

Taskin Ahmed will play an important role in the T20I series. He picked a total of 7 wickets in three games. He picked 1 wicket in the last game and will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Blessing Muzarabani to be the top bowler for Zimbabwe

Blessing Muzarabani is the top bowler from Zimbabwe. He has already picked 4 wickets in the competition for his side. He holds an economy rate of 16.00 in the series. He picked 3 wickets in the last game and will be expected to bowl well in the next game as well.