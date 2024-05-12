Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Match Prediction BANG 78 % Chance of Winning ZIM 22 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.29 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.24 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.33 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will cross swords in the 5th T20I of the Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh 2024. The game will be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur on May 12, 2024. The game will begin at 9:30 AM IST. Let us have a look at the match preview of the upcoming clash.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Chance of Winning

Bangladesh has dominated the series, clinching convincing victories, notably in the fourth T20I. Their formidable bowling attack has been instrumental in seizing control. With a commanding 4-0 lead, Bangladesh aims for a series sweep in the upcoming final match. Their players look in form and will deliver promising performances in the next game as well. Shakib Al Hasan is back to the team and will produce impressive performances in the next game as well.

Zimbabwe's batting struggles persist, evident in their recent performances. Their inconsistent form has been a significant setback, resulting in losses throughout the competition. Falling 0-4 behind in the series after the fourth T20I defeat, Zimbabwe faces an uphill battle. Despite conceding the series, they aim to salvage pride and rely on experienced players such as Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, captain Sikandar Raza, and Ryan Burl to inspire hope and deliver promising performances in the upcoming T20I.

Zimbabwe's chance of winning: 22%

Bangladesh' chance of winning: 78%

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Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Betting Tips

Bangladesh to score over 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@ Parimatch)

Bangladesh have outperformed Zimbabwe in the current series. The team has a good batting order starting with their openers, Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das. The pair secured 5, 41 & 22 runs for their opening partnership in the three games against Zimbabwe. Soumya Sarkar replaced Litton Das in the fourth game of the series and the pair secured 101 runs before their first wicket. Hasan averages at 52.66 while Sarkar played a single game, scoring 41 runs in the game. With unfamiliar conditions, Zimbabwe are struggling in the series and will be conceding a lot of runs in the upcoming fixture.

Match Prediction Best Odds Zimbabwe’s opening partnership Over 14.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Bangladesh’s opening partnership Over 18.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Bangladesh 1.68 Bet on Parimatch

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur is likely to be slow and it might pose a greater challenge for batters. Despite being helpful for batters, the surface gently loses pace and may provide assistance for spin bowlers as the game progresses. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 144 runs. Chasing could be a preferable option at this venue.

Weather Report

You can expect cloudy skies and scattered thunderstorms for this contest. With a maximum temperature of 31.0°C, there is a chance of rain during the match.

Zimbabwe Player List

Sikandar Raza (c), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Jonathan Campbell, Craig Ervine, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Ainsley Ndlovu, Richard Ngarava, Sean Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Craig Ervine Batter Clive Madande Batter Sikandar Raza (c) All-rounder Luke Jongwe All-rounder Brian Bennett All-rounder Faraz Akram Bowler Joylord Gumbie Wicket-keeper Tadiwanashe Marumani Batter Wellington Masakadza Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler Ryan Burl All-rounder

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe are coming from four defeats in the current series. They have experienced players in the squad but have not been able to produce the goods in the series so far. Zimbabwe look in poor form and should be focusing on improving upon their bowling to win the next game.

Bangladesh Player List

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanvir Islam, Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Saifuddin, and Soumya Sarkar

Predicted Playing XI

Tanzid Hasan Batter Mahmadullah All-rounder Jaker Ali Wicket-keeper Rishad Hossain Bowler Najmul Hossain Shanto © Batter Shoriful Islam Bowler Litton Das Batter Taskin Ahmed Bowler Towhid Hridoy Batter Mahedi Hasan Miraz All-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh managed to take a 4-0 lead in the series. They bundled out for 143 runs in the last game. But their bowlers did a phenomenal job in restricting ZIM at 138 to win the game by 5 runs.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Head-to-Head Record

In previous encounters, Bangladesh has secured victory in 17 out of 24 matches against Zimbabwe. Whereas Zimbabwe has emerged victorious in only 7 contests

Zimbabwe Won: 7

Bangladesh Won: 17

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Betting Odds

Bangladesh were going easy on Zimbabwe in the series so far. Nevertheless, they clinched four wins in a row to take a 4-0 lead in the current series. Zimbabwe elected to field first after winning the toss. Bangladesh batted first and scored 143 runs in the game, losing all their wickets. Tanzid Hasan scored 52 whereas Soumya Sarkar posted 41 runs in the game. However, the team bundled out pretty early after that. All the other batters dismissed out for a single digit score. Luke Jongwe picked 3 wickets, highest from Zimbabwe. Chasing the score, Zimbabwe scored 138 and lost all their wickets in the process. Johnathan Campbell scored 31 runs, highest from the side. However, it was not enough as Bangladeshi bowlers bowled fierce deliveries. Shakib Al Hasan is back in the squad and picked 4 wickets in the game. Mustafizur Rahman also picked 3 wickets in the match. Bangladesh produced impressive performances in these T20Is but will be shedding light on their shortcomings as well. Whereas Zimbabwe will look to win their first game of the series.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20i Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.29 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.24 Bet Now! Zimbabwe Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 3.405 Bet Now!

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Top Batters

Tanzid Hasan to be the top batter for Bangladesh

In the last 5 matches, Tanzid Hasan has scored 158 runs. He has an average of 52.66 in the competition. He smashed an impressive 52 runs in the last game. He will be expected to lead his batting side in the next game.

Johnathan Campbell to be the top batter for Zimbabwe

Johnathan Campbell is a terrific batter from Zimbabwe. He has scored 97 runs in 3 games. He has an average of 32.33 in the competition. He scored 31 runs in the last game and will be expected to lead his side with the bat.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Top Bowlers

Shakib Al Hasan to be the top bowler for Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan entered the series in the 4th game and saved his side from a loss in the game. He picked 4 wickets in the game for 35 runs in the game. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Blessing Muzarabani to be the top bowler for Zimbabwe

Blessing Muzarabani is the top bowler from Zimbabwe. Blessing Muzarabani bowls right-arm fast-medium and in the last 4 matches, he has taken 5 wickets at an average of 18.8. He picked a single wicket in the last game and will be expected to bowl good deliveries.