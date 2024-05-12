Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Match Prediction
BANG
78%
Chance of Winning
ZIM
22%
T20i
Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Bangladesh leads the tally by 17-7 in the 22 T20I games they have met in.
- Bangladesh currently leads the tally by 4-0 in the current T20I series against Zimbabwe.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Chance of Winning
Bangladesh has dominated the series, clinching convincing victories, notably in the fourth T20I. Their formidable bowling attack has been instrumental in seizing control. With a commanding 4-0 lead, Bangladesh aims for a series sweep in the upcoming final match. Their players look in form and will deliver promising performances in the next game as well. Shakib Al Hasan is back to the team and will produce impressive performances in the next game as well.
Zimbabwe's batting struggles persist, evident in their recent performances. Their inconsistent form has been a significant setback, resulting in losses throughout the competition. Falling 0-4 behind in the series after the fourth T20I defeat, Zimbabwe faces an uphill battle. Despite conceding the series, they aim to salvage pride and rely on experienced players such as Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, captain Sikandar Raza, and Ryan Burl to inspire hope and deliver promising performances in the upcoming T20I.
Zimbabwe's chance of winning: 22%
Bangladesh' chance of winning: 78%
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Betting Tips
Bangladesh to score over 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@ Parimatch)
Bangladesh have outperformed Zimbabwe in the current series. The team has a good batting order starting with their openers, Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das. The pair secured 5, 41 & 22 runs for their opening partnership in the three games against Zimbabwe. Soumya Sarkar replaced Litton Das in the fourth game of the series and the pair secured 101 runs before their first wicket. Hasan averages at 52.66 while Sarkar played a single game, scoring 41 runs in the game. With unfamiliar conditions, Zimbabwe are struggling in the series and will be conceding a lot of runs in the upcoming fixture.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Zimbabwe’s opening partnership Over 14.5 runs
Bangladesh’s opening partnership Over 18.5 runs
Highest opening partnership: Bangladesh
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Toss Prediction
The pitch at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur is likely to be slow and it might pose a greater challenge for batters. Despite being helpful for batters, the surface gently loses pace and may provide assistance for spin bowlers as the game progresses. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 144 runs. Chasing could be a preferable option at this venue.
Weather Report
You can expect cloudy skies and scattered thunderstorms for this contest. With a maximum temperature of 31.0°C, there is a chance of rain during the match.
Zimbabwe Player List
Sikandar Raza (c), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Jonathan Campbell, Craig Ervine, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Ainsley Ndlovu, Richard Ngarava, Sean Williams
Predicted Playing XI
|
Craig Ervine
|
Batter
|
Clive Madande
|
Batter
|
Sikandar Raza (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Luke Jongwe
|
All-rounder
|
Brian Bennett
|
All-rounder
|
Faraz Akram
|
Bowler
|
Joylord Gumbie
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tadiwanashe Marumani
|
Batter
|
Wellington Masakadza
|
Bowler
|
Blessing Muzarabani
|
Bowler
|
Ryan Burl
|
All-rounder
Zimbabwe Team Form
Zimbabwe are coming from four defeats in the current series. They have experienced players in the squad but have not been able to produce the goods in the series so far. Zimbabwe look in poor form and should be focusing on improving upon their bowling to win the next game.
Bangladesh Player List
Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanvir Islam, Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Saifuddin, and Soumya Sarkar
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tanzid Hasan
|
Batter
|
Mahmadullah
|
All-rounder
|
Jaker Ali
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rishad Hossain
|
Bowler
|
Najmul Hossain Shanto ©
|
Batter
|
Shoriful Islam
|
Bowler
|
Litton Das
|
Batter
|
Taskin Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Towhid Hridoy
|
Batter
|
Mahedi Hasan Miraz
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Saifuddin
|
Bowler
Bangladesh Team Form
Bangladesh managed to take a 4-0 lead in the series. They bundled out for 143 runs in the last game. But their bowlers did a phenomenal job in restricting ZIM at 138 to win the game by 5 runs.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Head-to-Head Record
In previous encounters, Bangladesh has secured victory in 17 out of 24 matches against Zimbabwe. Whereas Zimbabwe has emerged victorious in only 7 contests
Zimbabwe Won: 7
Bangladesh Won: 17
No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Betting Odds
Bangladesh were going easy on Zimbabwe in the series so far. Nevertheless, they clinched four wins in a row to take a 4-0 lead in the current series. Zimbabwe elected to field first after winning the toss. Bangladesh batted first and scored 143 runs in the game, losing all their wickets. Tanzid Hasan scored 52 whereas Soumya Sarkar posted 41 runs in the game. However, the team bundled out pretty early after that. All the other batters dismissed out for a single digit score. Luke Jongwe picked 3 wickets, highest from Zimbabwe. Chasing the score, Zimbabwe scored 138 and lost all their wickets in the process. Johnathan Campbell scored 31 runs, highest from the side. However, it was not enough as Bangladeshi bowlers bowled fierce deliveries. Shakib Al Hasan is back in the squad and picked 4 wickets in the game. Mustafizur Rahman also picked 3 wickets in the match. Bangladesh produced impressive performances in these T20Is but will be shedding light on their shortcomings as well. Whereas Zimbabwe will look to win their first game of the series.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe
T20i
Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Top Batters
Tanzid Hasan to be the top batter for Bangladesh
In the last 5 matches, Tanzid Hasan has scored 158 runs. He has an average of 52.66 in the competition. He smashed an impressive 52 runs in the last game. He will be expected to lead his batting side in the next game.
Johnathan Campbell to be the top batter for Zimbabwe
Johnathan Campbell is a terrific batter from Zimbabwe. He has scored 97 runs in 3 games. He has an average of 32.33 in the competition. He scored 31 runs in the last game and will be expected to lead his side with the bat.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Top Bowlers
Shakib Al Hasan to be the top bowler for Bangladesh
Shakib Al Hasan entered the series in the 4th game and saved his side from a loss in the game. He picked 4 wickets in the game for 35 runs in the game. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.
Blessing Muzarabani to be the top bowler for Zimbabwe
Blessing Muzarabani is the top bowler from Zimbabwe. Blessing Muzarabani bowls right-arm fast-medium and in the last 4 matches, he has taken 5 wickets at an average of 18.8. He picked a single wicket in the last game and will be expected to bowl good deliveries.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Bangladesh
Zimbabwe to win the match @ 3.60 (Parimatch)
Bangladesh to win the match @ 1.29 (Parimatch)
Parimatch