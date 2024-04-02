BANG (Bangladesh Women) vs AUS (Australia Women) Match Prediction BANG 3 % Chance of Winning AUS 97 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.03 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.037 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bangladesh Women will meet with Australia Women in the second T20I of the Australia Women tour of Bangladesh. The game will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur on April 2, 2024. The game will begin from 11:30 AM IST. Let’s take a peek at the match preview before the fixture begins.

Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Chances of Winning

Following their recent ODI series defeat, Bangladesh Women faced a disappointing start in the T20I series, losing the first match by 10 wickets. Despite this setback, there were encouraging performances from their batting line-up. With the series standing at 0-1, Bangladesh will aim for a turnaround in the upcoming matches.

Australia Women, having dominated the WODI series with a 3-0 victory, continued their strong form by securing a 10-wicket win in the opening game of the WT20I series, with 42 balls to spare. The visitors are poised with confidence for the next match, eager to extend their lead to 2-0 in the series.

Australia Women chance of winning - 97%

Bangladesh Women chance of winning - 3%

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Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Betting Tips

Bangladesh Women to score under 12.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @PARIMATCH)

Bangladesh Women’s batting order collapsed before Australian bowlers in the ODI series. Fargana Hoque, Sumaiya Akter and Sobhana Mostary opened for the team in the three ODIs and posted the opening partnerships of 1, 17 & 0 in those outings. In the last T20I series against South Africa Women, BAN-W posted the scores of 44, 5 & 4 runs before their 1st dismissal. Murshida Khatun and Shamima Sultana, who currently average at 21.18 & 14.16 respectively in their T20I careers, opened for the team in the series.

Coming into this series, Bangladesh Women opened their innings with Murshida Khatun and Dilara Akter on the pitch. Dilara Akter was knocked out in the 1st ball of the innings when the team’s score read 0. The openers do not stand a chance against the aggressive Aussie bowling attack and are iminent to lose an early wicket in the game.

The team did not stand a chance against AUS-W in the previous fixtures and will most likely face an early dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest individual score Over 60.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Australia Women’s score before 1st dismissal Over 34.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Australia Women 1.34 Bet on Parimatch

Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Toss Prediction

The pitch conditions at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium tend to favour the spin bowlers, making it hard for the batters to score runs freely. The low-scoring nature of the venue is evident from the average first innings total of 136 runs. The team that wins the toss will look to bat first and post a challenging total.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 35°C with 48% humidity. The day will be hot and humid. No rain is expected on the day of the game.

Australia Women Player List

Alyssa Healy (C), Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (VC), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Predicted Playing XI

Alyssa Healy © Wicket-keeper Beth Mooney Batter Phoebe Litchfield Batter Tayla Vlaeminck Bowler Tahlia McGrath All-rounder Ellyse Perry All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner All-Rounder Georgia Wareham Bowler Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Sophie Molineux Bowler Grace Harris All-rounder

Australia Women Team Form

The team is in terrific form. AUS-W are coming from a 3-0 win in the ODI series. They dominated in the first T20I and lead the series by 1-0.

Bangladesh Women Players List

Nigar Sultana Joty (Captain ), Nahida Akter (Vice Captain), Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Sumaya Akter, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Farzana Akter Lisa, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shorifa Khatun, Dilara Akter Dola.

Predicted Playing XI

Nigar Sultana © Wicket-keeper Dilara Akter Batter Fahima Khatun All-rounder Sobhana Mostary Batter Shorifa Khatun All-rounder Murshida Khatun Batter Rabeya Khan All-rounder Shorna Akter All-rounder Nahida Akter Bowler Marufa Akter Bowler Sultana Khatun Bowler

Bangladesh Women Recent Form

Bangladesh Women lost the first T20I and are behind in the series. They must fight back and level the series. The team bowling performance seemed useless in their last encounter with AUS-W. The batters did decently but need to score 150+ to have a chance at winning.

Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head

The sides have met thrice in the format where Australia Women have won on all the occasions.

Head-to-Head Records

Bangladesh Women - 0

Australia Women - 3

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Betting Odds

In the initial T20I clash, skipper Nigar Sultana exhibited leadership with a solid 63-run innings off 64 balls. Despite her efforts, Bangladesh struggled to a modest 126/4 due to a lack of support from teammates. Sophie Molineux's stellar performance, securing two wickets and delivering the lone maiden over, stood out in the match. Bangladesh's bowling deficiencies were evident as they failed to claim a single wicket. Alyssa Healy (65*) and Beth Mooney (55*) formed a formidable partnership, dominating Bangladesh's bowlers to secure victory. But there are plenty of runs throughout this Australia Women’s XI if required. With no wickets taken by Bangladesh's bowling attack, Marufa Akter and Sultana Khatun emerged with commendable economy rates below 6.50. Healy's exceptional batting earned her the Player of the Match award. With the current form, it will not surprise if Australia Women clinches the win in the next game as well.

Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women T20i Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 11.50 Bet Now! Australia Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.01 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.037 Bet Now!

Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Best Batters

Alyssa Healy to be Australia Women’s Best Batter

Alyssa Healy is leading her team with the best batting skills in the team. She was the best scorer in the ODI series. She averages 25.08 in the T20I format. She scored 65* in the last clash against BAN-W. She will go in as the best batting prospect from the side.

Nigar Sultana to be Bangladesh Women’s Best Batter

Nigar Sultana is one of the top batters of Bangladesh Women team. She has 1676 runs in 83 WT20I innings at an average of 26.18. She was the only impactful batter in the last game with an unbeaten innings of 63 runs. She will enter as the best bowler from her side.

Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Best Bowlers

Sophie Molineux to be Australia Women’s Best Bowler

In the upcoming 2nd T20I, Sophie Molineux could emerge as a strong contender for the title of the best bowler. In the opening game of the series, she ended with two wickets giving 25 runs in her quota of four overs and bowled the only maiden over on both sides.

Marufa Akter to be Bangladesh Women’s Best Bowler

Marufa Akter bowled 3 overs in the previous game and leaked 19 runs. She possessed an economy rate of 6.33. Although the team did not get any wickets, the bowling attack looked sound with the ball in her hand.