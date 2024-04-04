BANG (Bangladesh Women) vs AUS (Australia Women) Match Prediction BANG 2 % Chance of Winning AUS 98 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.02 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.03 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bangladesh Women will meet with Australia Women again in the third and the final T20I of the Australia Women tour of Bangladesh. The game will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur on April 4, 2024. The game will begin from 11:30 AM IST. Let’s take a peek at the match preview before the fixture begins.

Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Chances of Winning

After their recent disappointment in the ODI series, Bangladesh Women faced another setback in the ongoing T20I series. Despite the pressure easing off in the second WT20I, they were unable to overcome Australia Women, although they did show promise with the ball. As they head into the final T20I, Bangladesh Women will aim to salvage some pride.

Australia Women, having showcased their dominance with a commanding 3-0 victory in the ODI series, continued their impressive form by clinching victories in the first two T20Is, thus securing the series. Their strategic batting reshuffle, including Beth Mooney's unusual position at number nine and skipper Alyssa Healy not batting at all, highlighted their depth and adaptability. With their eyes set on a clean sweep, Australia Women will be eager to maintain their winning streak in the final match of the tour.

Australia Women chance of winning - 98%

Bangladesh Women chance of winning - 2%

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Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Betting Tips

Australia Women to score Over 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @PARIMATCH)

Australia Women boasts one of the best batting units in the world. The team opens with Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney who secured 127 runs together without losing any wicket in the first T20I of the series. The team decided to shuffle the batting order and test the waters since they already have the series win. Grace Harris and Phoebe Litchfield opened in the second game and raised 15 runs together. Litchfield was dismissed at 2 while Harris went on to post 47 runs in the game. That said, the team will look to score high in the next game before losing their first wicket in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest individual score Over 56.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Bangladesh Women’s score before 1st dismissal Over 13.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Australia Women 1.35 Bet on Parimatch

Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Toss Prediction

The pitch conditions at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium tend to favour the spin bowlers, making it hard for the batters to score runs freely. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the last 10 matches is 100 runs. The team batting first at this venue has won 30% of its matches. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first here.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 36°C with 53% humidity. The day will be hot and humid. No rain is expected on the day of the game.

Australia Women Player List

Alyssa Healy (C), Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (VC), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Predicted Playing XI

Alyssa Healy © Wicket-keeper Beth Mooney Batter Phoebe Litchfield Batter Tayla Vlaeminck Bowler Tahlia McGrath All-rounder Ellyse Perry All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner All-Rounder Georgia Wareham Bowler Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Sophie Molineux Bowler Grace Harris All-rounder

Australia Women Team Form

The team is in terrific form. Australia Women have already sealed the series by 2-0 after their ecstatic win in the last T20I. They performed extremely well in the bowling order.

Bangladesh Women Players List

Nigar Sultana Joty (Captain ), Nahida Akter (Vice Captain), Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Sumaya Akter, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Farzana Akter Lisa, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shorifa Khatun, Dilara Akter Dola.

Predicted Playing XI

Nigar Sultana © Wicket-keeper Dilara Akter Batter Fahima Khatun All-rounder Sobhana Mostary Batter Shorifa Khatun All-rounder Murshida Khatun Batter Rabeya Khan All-rounder Shorna Akter All-rounder Nahida Akter Bowler Marufa Akter Bowler Fariha Trisna Bowler

Bangladesh Women Recent Form

Bangladesh Women lost the first two T20Is. However, they put up a decent performance in the bowling order of the last T20I. They have only been able to score a target close to the 100-run mark. The batters need to score 150+ to have a chance at winning.

Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head

The sides have met four times in the format where Australia Women have won all the times comfortably.

Head-to-Head Records

Bangladesh Women - 0

Australia Women - 4

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Betting Odds

In the second T20I, Australia Women set the tone by batting first and posted a formidable total of 161 for 8 in their allotted 20 overs. Grace Harris led the charge with a splendid knock of 47 runs off 34 balls, while Georgia Wareham's aggressive innings of 57 off just 30 deliveries further bolstered their score. Despite a commendable effort from Fariha Trisna, who picked up four wickets for Bangladesh Women, Australia managed to reach their target. During the chase, Bangladesh Women made a promising start with their openers scoring freely. However, a middle-order collapse ensued after the first wicket fell. Ashleigh Gardner and Sophie Molineux starred for Australia, claiming three wickets each to restrict Bangladesh Women to 103 for 9 in 20 overs. Consequently, Australia Women secured a comfortable 58-run victory in the match.

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Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Best Batters

Alyssa Healy to be Australia Women’s Best Batter

Alyssa Healy is leading her team with the best batting skills in the team. She was the best scorer in the ODI series. She averages 25.08 in the T20I format. She scored 65* in the 1st T20I against BAN-W. She will go in as the best batting prospect from the side.

Nigar Sultana to be Bangladesh Women’s Best Batter

Nigar Sultana is one of the top batters of Bangladesh Women team. She has 1677 runs in 84 WT20I innings at an average of 25.80. She was the only impactful batter in the 1st T20I with an unbeaten innings of 63 runs. She was dismissed at 1 in the last game but will be looking to score high in the next game.

Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Best Bowlers

Sophie Molineux to be Australia Women’s Best Bowler

In the next T20I, Sophie Molineux will enter as the best bowler from the Australia Women team. In the opening game of the series, she took 2 wickets in the first game. In the last game, she ended up taking 3 wickets for 10 runs. Her impressive numbers will make her the best bowling prospect from the side.

Fariha Trisna to be Bangladesh Women’s Best Bowler

Fariha Trisna is an excellent bowler. She took 4 wickets for 19 runs in the last game. She will be expected to lead the bowling unit of Bangladesh Women in the next game.