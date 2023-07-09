BANG (Bangladesh Women) vs IND (India Women) Match Prediction
BANG
24%
Chance of Winning
IND
76%
T20i
Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium
Facts
- Deepti Sharma is India’s all-time highest wicket-taker in Women’s T20Is with 103 wickets.
- Mandhana’s 22 half-centuries is the second highest after Suzie Bates.
- Nahida Akter is the second-highest wicket-taker in WT20Is among Bangladeshi bowlers.
Bangladesh Women vs India Women Chance of Winning
India is heavily favored to win the matches, as indicated by Parimatch's odds of 1.34. In contrast, Bangladesh's odds are 3.45, making them the underdogs in the upcoming encounters.
BAN-W’s chance of winning is 24%
IND-W’s chance of winning is 76%
Bangladesh Women vs India Women Betting Tips
Harmanpreet Kaur unleashed her beast mode in the Women's Premier League, contributing to Mumbai Indians' triumph in the inaugural season. It comes as no surprise that she is expected to continue her impressive form by scoring a half-century against Bangladesh. Furthermore, Jemimah Rodrigues is anticipated to play a pivotal role in accelerating the team's scoring rate. On the other hand, Shamima Sultana's presence in the Bangladesh squad makes her a strong contender for the title of the highest run-scorer for her team.
Bangladesh Women vs India Women Match Toss Prediction
The Shere Bangla National Stadium in Chattogram is renowned for providing favorable conditions to bowlers, resulting in a relatively low overall run rate in women's T20Is, which remains below 6 runs per over. Typically, the average first innings score at this venue is 107, while the average winning score in the first innings is slightly higher at 113.
Weather Report
According to AccuWeather, the weather forecast for Chattogram is predicted to be rather cloudy and hot, with a thunderstorm in spots. There is a 40% probability of precipitation with a 24% chance of thunderstorms.
Bangladesh Women Player List
Nigar Sultana (C/WK), Disha Biswas, Shathi Rani, Robhana Mostary, Dilara Akter, Sultana Khatun, Shamima Sultana, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Salma Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Shanjida Akter, Marufa Akter.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Nigar Sultana
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Wicket-keeper
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Shamima Sultana
|
Batter
|
Murshida Khatun
|
Batter
|
Sobhana Mostary
|
Batter
|
Dilara Akter
|
All-rounder
|
Shorna Akter
|
Batter
|
Ritu Moni
|
All-rounder
|
Fahima Khatun
|
Bowler
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Marufa Akter
|
Bowler
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Nahida Akter
|
Bowler
|
Rabeya Khan
|
Bowler
Bangladesh Women Team Form
So bad has been Bangladesh’s performance in the last three years that they have registered only one win in the last 12 games. That doesn’t inspire a lot of confidence, does it?
India Women Player List
Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, S. Meghana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Anusha Bareddy, Minnu Mani
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shafali Verma
|
Batter
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Smriti Mandhana
|
Batter
|
Harmanpreet Kaur
|
Batter
|
Yastika Bhatia
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jemimah Rodrigues
|
Batter
|
Harleen Deol
|
Batter
|
Amanjot Kaur
|
All-rounder
|
Deepti Sharma
|
All-rounder
|
Devika Vaidya
|
All-rounder
|
Pooja Vastrakar
|
Bowler
|
Rashi Kanojiya
|
Bowler
India Women Team Form
In the last 10 games, India have six wins, three losses and one no result game. That pretty much justifies how things have been for the Indian Women’s team but if the takeaways from the WPL are to be considered, they are at an even better position to call the shots against their neighbours on Sunday.
Bangladesh Women vs India Women Head-To-Head
India and Bangladesh have played each other 13 times in Women’s T20Is, in which India have emerged victorious in 11 games where Bangladesh have accounted for two wins. That is an 84.6% success rate - one that pretty much defines how things are
Bangladesh Women vs India Women Betting Odds
India to have an explosive powerplay (Parimatch)
It goes without saying that Indian Women are very good in the powerplay. In the form of Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana, they have one of the most devastating batting pairs in Women’s cricket, which is duly reflected by the fact that India’s powerplay run rate is a terrific 8.7. With Rodrigues and Harmanpreet coming in next, it is bound to take a hike.
Bangladesh Women vs India Women Best Batters
Mandhana to be IND’s best batter (Parimatch)
Smriti Mandhana has been one of the best batters in the world for a while, and with 2802 runs in the T20Is, she is among the top-eight highest run-scorers in the sport. Her average of 27.74 is solid, and her 22 half-centuries could only be rivaled by Suzie Bates. Trust her to deliver big.
Nigar Sultana to be BAN’s best batter (Parimatch)
Nigar Sultana has scored 1461 runs at an average of 26.08 and is the highest run-scorer for Bangladesh in the shortest format of the game. The way she has dominated the sport is an example for many Bangladeshi girls over the years, only unfortunate part is that her runs didn’t result in wins for Bangladesh.
Bangladesh Women vs India Women Best Bowlers
Deepti Sharma to be India’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Deepti Sharma is India’s all-time highest wicket-taker in Women’s T20Is, and her magnificence can be judged from the fact that she has an average of 6.1 with a strike rate of 19 with the ball. She will continue to impart her best foot forward.
Nahida Akter to be Bangladesh’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Nahida Akter has been very good with the ball, scalping 92 wickets in WT20Is, the second-highest for a Bangladeshi bowler. With a best bowling figure of 4/6, Nahida Akter has ensured that her ability to outfox batters is uncanny. Trust her to deliver magic.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: India Women
Both India and Bangladesh are returning to play after a significant break. However, India holds a distinct advantage over the hosts in every aspect of the game. Additionally, India's chances are further enhanced by excelling in key areas. Notably, the Indian batters have gained valuable experience and improved their power-hitting skills through their participation in the Women's Premier League. This has added an extra dimension to their gameplay, making India a formidable force against Bangladesh.
BAN-W to win @ 3,45 (Parimatch)
IND-W to win @ 1.34 (Parimatch)Bet Now!