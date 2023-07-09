BANG (Bangladesh Women) vs IND (India Women) Match Prediction BANG 24 % Chance of Winning IND 76 % Bet Now! Indian Women's cricket team will end their three-month hiatus by facing Bangladesh Women in the opening T20I at Chattogram's Shere Bangla National Stadium on July 9, 2023. At 7:30 PM IST. Following their participation in the Women's Premier League, where they played at least eight matches, the Indian players are determined to showcase their skills and secure victory in the series.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Chance of Winning

India is heavily favored to win the matches, as indicated by Parimatch's odds of 1.34. In contrast, Bangladesh's odds are 3.45, making them the underdogs in the upcoming encounters.

BAN-W’s chance of winning is 24%

IND-W’s chance of winning is 76%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Betting Tips

Harmanpreet Kaur unleashed her beast mode in the Women's Premier League, contributing to Mumbai Indians' triumph in the inaugural season. It comes as no surprise that she is expected to continue her impressive form by scoring a half-century against Bangladesh. Furthermore, Jemimah Rodrigues is anticipated to play a pivotal role in accelerating the team's scoring rate. On the other hand, Shamima Sultana's presence in the Bangladesh squad makes her a strong contender for the title of the highest run-scorer for her team.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Match Toss Prediction

The Shere Bangla National Stadium in Chattogram is renowned for providing favorable conditions to bowlers, resulting in a relatively low overall run rate in women's T20Is, which remains below 6 runs per over. Typically, the average first innings score at this venue is 107, while the average winning score in the first innings is slightly higher at 113.

Weather Report

According to AccuWeather, the weather forecast for Chattogram is predicted to be rather cloudy and hot, with a thunderstorm in spots. There is a 40% probability of precipitation with a 24% chance of thunderstorms.

Bangladesh Women Player List

Nigar Sultana (C/WK), Disha Biswas, Shathi Rani, Robhana Mostary, Dilara Akter, Sultana Khatun, Shamima Sultana, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Salma Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Shanjida Akter, Marufa Akter.

Predicted Playing XI

Nigar Sultana Wicket-keeper Shamima Sultana Batter Murshida Khatun Batter Sobhana Mostary Batter Dilara Akter All-rounder Shorna Akter Batter Ritu Moni All-rounder Fahima Khatun Bowler Marufa Akter Bowler Nahida Akter Bowler Rabeya Khan Bowler

Bangladesh Women Team Form

So bad has been Bangladesh’s performance in the last three years that they have registered only one win in the last 12 games. That doesn’t inspire a lot of confidence, does it?

India Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, S. Meghana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Anusha Bareddy, Minnu Mani

Predicted Playing XI

Shafali Verma Batter Smriti Mandhana Batter Harmanpreet Kaur Batter Yastika Bhatia Wicket-keeper Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Harleen Deol Batter Amanjot Kaur All-rounder Deepti Sharma All-rounder Devika Vaidya All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar Bowler Rashi Kanojiya Bowler

India Women Team Form

In the last 10 games, India have six wins, three losses and one no result game. That pretty much justifies how things have been for the Indian Women’s team but if the takeaways from the WPL are to be considered, they are at an even better position to call the shots against their neighbours on Sunday.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Head-To-Head

India and Bangladesh have played each other 13 times in Women’s T20Is, in which India have emerged victorious in 11 games where Bangladesh have accounted for two wins. That is an 84.6% success rate - one that pretty much defines how things are

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Betting Odds

India to have an explosive powerplay (Parimatch)

It goes without saying that Indian Women are very good in the powerplay. In the form of Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana, they have one of the most devastating batting pairs in Women’s cricket, which is duly reflected by the fact that India’s powerplay run rate is a terrific 8.7. With Rodrigues and Harmanpreet coming in next, it is bound to take a hike.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Best Batters

Mandhana to be IND’s best batter (Parimatch)

Smriti Mandhana has been one of the best batters in the world for a while, and with 2802 runs in the T20Is, she is among the top-eight highest run-scorers in the sport. Her average of 27.74 is solid, and her 22 half-centuries could only be rivaled by Suzie Bates. Trust her to deliver big.

Nigar Sultana to be BAN’s best batter (Parimatch)

Nigar Sultana has scored 1461 runs at an average of 26.08 and is the highest run-scorer for Bangladesh in the shortest format of the game. The way she has dominated the sport is an example for many Bangladeshi girls over the years, only unfortunate part is that her runs didn’t result in wins for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Best Bowlers

Deepti Sharma to be India’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Deepti Sharma is India’s all-time highest wicket-taker in Women’s T20Is, and her magnificence can be judged from the fact that she has an average of 6.1 with a strike rate of 19 with the ball. She will continue to impart her best foot forward.

Nahida Akter to be Bangladesh’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Nahida Akter has been very good with the ball, scalping 92 wickets in WT20Is, the second-highest for a Bangladeshi bowler. With a best bowling figure of 4/6, Nahida Akter has ensured that her ability to outfox batters is uncanny. Trust her to deliver magic.