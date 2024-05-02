BANG (Bangladesh Women) vs IND (India Women) Match Prediction BANG 7 % Chance of Winning IND 93 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.08 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.11 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.099 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bangladesh Women will be up against India Women in the 3rd match of the India Women in Bangladesh, 5 T20I Series, 2024. The match will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on April 30 at 03:30 PM IST.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Chances of Winning

The home side would be happy to play India, one of the best sides in the world, to know what it takes to beat a top side. Earlier this year, Australian women toured Bangladesh and were able to defeat the hosts by 3-0. In the current series, Bangladesh Women suffered defeat in the first two games and are 0-2 behind in the current series.

India Women will be taking on Bangladesh Women in the 3rd T20I of the ongoing series. This will help both teams prepare for a high-profile tournament like the T20 World Cup. After the conclusion of the WPL 2024, it is the first assignment for India and they look phenomenal so far in the series. They managed to win the first two games and lead the current series by 2-0.

Bangladesh Women chance of winning - 7%

India Women chance of winning - 93%

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Bangladesh Women vs India Women Betting Tips

Bangladesh Women to score under 12.5 runs before their 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Bangladesh Women struggled with the bat in the series, starting with their opening order. Dilara Akter and Murshida Khatun opened for the team in the two T20Is and posted the scores of 4 & 14 runs before their first dismissal. India Women have a stellar bowling line-up. Renuka Singh and Deepti Sharma have been phenomenal with their deliveries and managed to pick early wickets in the two games. Dilara Akter is a fairly new batter in the team and has an average of 7.12 in the T20Is. Murshid Khatun averages at 20.70 in the format. That said, BAN-W are expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds BAN-W’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 12.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch IND-W’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: India Women 1.48 Bet on Parimatch

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Toss Prediction

The match between Bangladesh women and Indian women is set to take place at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet. The wicket is known for its assistance for the bowlers. Early in the match, the Pacers get the ball to move through the air. Spinners will be in the game due to the slow nature of the pitch and some turns. Batters need to farm strike and hit boundaries to keep their side alive in the game.

Weather Report

The temperature will peak at 28 degrees on the day of the game. There will be thunderstorms and rain interrupting the game on May 2, 2024.

Bangladesh Women Player List

Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Nigar Sultana, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Fariha Trisna, Rubya Haider, Sumaiya Akter, Marufa Akter, Dilara Akter, Rabeya Khan, Shorna Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sultana Khatun, Shorifa Khatun and Habiba Pinky

Predicted Playing XI

Dilara Akter Batter Murshida Khatun Batter Ritu Moni Batter Fariha Trisna Bowler Fahima Khatun All-rounder Sultana Khatun All-rounder Marufa Akter Bowler Nigar Sultana (c) Wicket-keeper Nahida Akter Bowler Rabeya Khan Bowler Sobhana Mostary Batter

Bangladesh Women Team Form

Bangladesh Women team lacks in both their departments. They only raised 119 runs in the last game, losing all their wickets in the process. The team will be hopeful to deliver a better performance in the next game.

India Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Dayalan Hemalatha, Renuka Singh, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Asha Sobhana, Shreyanka Patil, Amanjot Kaur, Titas Sadhu, Sajeevan Sajana and Saika Ishaque

Predicted Playing XI

Harmanpreet Kaur (c) All-rounder Deepti Sharma All-rounder Richa Ghosh Wicketkeeper Smriti Mandhana Batter Shafali Verma Batter Dayalan Hemalatha Batter Sajeevan Sajana Batter Pooja Vastrakar Bowler Renuka Singh Bowler Radha Yadav Bowler Shreyanka Patil Bowler

India Women Team Form

India Women have a stellar line-up of batters and bowlers. Although the batters struggled to score runs in the series, they somehow managed to get the wins. They will now look to book the series in their favour by winning the 3rd T20I.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Head-to-Head

Bangladesh Women and India Women have met on 19 occasions in the WT20I format, IND women won on 16 occasions while BAN women has only 3 wins.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

India Women - 16

Bangladesh Women - 3

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Betting Odds

After a loss in the first T20I, Bangladesh Women were fuming and wanted a win desperately in the next game. Winning the toss, they decided to bat first. However, things did not go according to the plan. The side could only accumulate 119 runs, losing all the wickets in the process. Murshida Khatun scored 46 runs but majority of the batters returned with a single-digit score in the game. Radha Yadav got 3 wickets while Deepti Sharma and Shreyana Patil picked 2 wickets each. The bad weather shortened the game to 5.2 overs with a target of 29 runs. However, IND-W had already surpassed the target by then and won the game by 19 runs (DLS method). Dayalan Hemlatha was unbeaten at 41 and was the best batter in the game.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women T20i Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 7.40 Bet Now! India Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.11 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.099 Bet Now!

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Best Batters

Nigar Sultana to be Bangladesh Women’s Best Batter

Nigar Sultana is unfortunately the only performing batter in Bangladesh for years now. The experienced player is the skipper of Bangladesh and is good behind the stumps as well. She scored 51 & 16 runs in the two games so far. She will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Smriti Mandhana to be India Women’s Best Batter

Smriti Mandhana’s skill is not talked about enough. She is a top order batter and holds an average of close to 28 in the format. She could not score much in the first two games but will be thrilled to score high in the upcoming game against Bangladesh Women.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Best Bowlers

Marufa Akter to be Bangladesh Women’s Best Bowler

Marufa Akter has been Bangladesh’s best bowler in the two games. She has picked 3 wickets in 2 games already. She picked a single wicket in the last game. She will be returning to make amends in the next game and pick many wickets.

Radha Yadav to be India Women’s Best Bowler

Radha Yadav was the best bowler in the last game. She picked 3 wickets for 19 runs in the last match. She has a pretty impressive economy rate and will be coming in hot in the next game as well.