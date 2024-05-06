BANG (Bangladesh Women) vs IND (India Women) Match Prediction
BANG
7%
Chance of Winning
IND
93%
T20i
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- India Women are ahead by 17-3 in the last 20 clashes against Bangladesh in the 20 over format.
- India Women lead the tally by 3-0 against Bangladesh Women in the current T20I series.
Bangladesh Women vs India Women Chances of Winning
Bangladesh women will be desperate to break their losing streak when they face India women in the fourth match of the T20I series played at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Monday. The team has already lost the series as they are 0-3 behind but will be proceeding further to play for pride. Bangladesh Women have been unable to bat to their full potential and will face the test again in the next outing.
India Women will be coming in confident after their third consecutive win in the current series. The team looks fantastic in all the departments and will further look for a whitewash in the remaining games of this tour. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur will be hoping that the side can continue their winning ways in this contest.
Bangladesh Women chance of winning - 7%
India Women chance of winning - 93%
Bangladesh Women vs India Women Betting Tips
India Women to score over 22.5 runs before their 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
India Women have won the first three games of the current series. Their preparation for the World Cup looks sound in the batting department. The openers, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, did not do well in the first two games but they have been opening for the team for a long time and played impressive partnerships in the international circuit. The openers posted the scores of 18, 1 & 91 runs before their first dismissal in three games. Mandhana scored 47 runs while Verma smashed 51 runs in the last game. Together, they secured 91 runs before the first wicket to ensure their win in the game. That said, the pair will be optimistic to secure a respectable score in the opening partnership of the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
BAN-W’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 14.5 runs
IND-W’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs
Best Opening Partnership: India Women
Bangladesh Women vs India Women Toss Prediction
The match between Bangladesh women and Indian women is set to take place at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet. The wicket is known for its assistance for the bowlers. Early in the match, the Pacers get the ball to move through the air. Spinners will be in the game due to the slow nature of the pitch and some turns. Batters need to farm strike and hit boundaries to keep their side alive in the game.
Weather Report
The weather forecast for Monday is far from ideal as thundery showers are expected to take place throughout the course of the match. The wicket prepared at Sylhet will definitely help the seamers due to overcast conditions.
Bangladesh Women Player List
Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Nigar Sultana, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Fariha Trisna, Rubya Haider, Sumaiya Akter, Marufa Akter, Dilara Akter, Rabeya Khan, Shorna Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sultana Khatun, Shorifa Khatun and Habiba Pinky
Predicted Playing XI
|
Dilara Akter
|
Batter
|
Murshida Khatun
|
Batter
|
Ritu Moni
|
Batter
|
Fariha Trisna
|
Bowler
|
Fahima Khatun
|
All-rounder
|
Sultana Khatun
|
All-rounder
|
Marufa Akter
|
Bowler
|
Nigar Sultana (c)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Nahida Akter
|
Bowler
|
Rabeya Khan
|
Bowler
|
Sobhana Mostary
|
Batter
Bangladesh Women Team Form
Bangladesh Women team lacks in both their departments. They only raised 117 runs in the last game, losing 8 in the process. The team will be hopeful to deliver a better performance in the next game.
India Women Player List
Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Dayalan Hemalatha, Renuka Singh, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Asha Sobhana, Shreyanka Patil, Amanjot Kaur, Titas Sadhu, Sajeevan Sajana and Saika Ishaque
Predicted Playing XI
|
Harmanpreet Kaur (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Deepti Sharma
|
All-rounder
|
Richa Ghosh
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Smriti Mandhana
|
Batter
|
Shafali Verma
|
Batter
|
Dayalan Hemalatha
|
Batter
|
Sajeevan Sajana
|
Batter
|
Pooja Vastrakar
|
Bowler
|
Renuka Singh
|
Bowler
|
Radha Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Shreyanka Patil
|
Bowler
India Women Team Form
India Women have a stellar line-up of batters and bowlers. The team did exceptionally well with their bowling throughout the series and also scored many runs in the last game. With the team in top-notch form, they will be looking to secure another victory in the next game.
Bangladesh Women vs India Women Head-to-Head
Bangladesh Women and India Women have met on 20 occasions in the WT20I format, IND women won on 17 occasions while BAN women has only 3 wins.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
India Women - 17
Bangladesh Women - 3
No Result/Abandoned - 0
Bangladesh Women vs India Women Betting Odds
Bangladesh Women have already lost the series after the humiliating defeat in the last game. Winning the toss, India Women chose to field first. Batting first, Bangladesh Women scored 117/8 in 20 overs. Dilara Akter smashed 39 runs in the game for the team. Besides Dilara, captain Nigar Sultana showed decent form and scored 28 runs off 36 balls with the help of one four while the others in the squad dismissed out pretty early in the game. Radha Yadav kept up her form and picked 2 wickets for India. Chasing the target, IND-W scored 121/3, winning the game by 7 wickets. Smriti Mandhana scored 47 runs while Shafali Verma chipped in 51 runs in the game. The hosts were unable to stop the visitors and could not make much of an impact with their bowling. India Women.
Bangladesh Women vs India Women
T20i
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet
Bangladesh Women vs India Women Best Batters
Nigar Sultana to be Bangladesh Women’s Best Batter
Nigar Sultana is unfortunately the only performing batter in Bangladesh for years now. She scored 51, 16 & 28 runs in the three games so far. She will be expected to strike hard in the next game.
Smriti Mandhana to be India Women’s Best Batter
Smriti Mandhana’s skill is not talked about enough. She is a top order batter and holds an average of close to 28 in the format. Mandhana was beaten in the first two games but returned in style in the third T20I. She scored 47 runs and will be expected to score high in the next game too.
Bangladesh Women vs India Women Best Bowlers
Marufa Akter to be Bangladesh Women’s Best Bowler
Marufa Akter has been Bangladesh’s best bowler in the two games. She has picked 3 wickets in 2 games already. She will be returning to make amends in the next game and pick many wickets.
Radha Yadav to be India Women’s Best Bowler
Radha Yadav was the best bowler in the last game. She has been exceptional in the current series and picked 6 wickets in 3 games. She picked 2 wickets in the last game. She has a pretty impressive economy rate and will be coming in hot in the next game as well.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
India Women
Bangladesh Women to win @ 7.80 (Parimatch)
India Women to win @ 1.07 (Parimatch)
Parimatch