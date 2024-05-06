BANG (Bangladesh Women) vs IND (India Women) Match Prediction

BANG

7%

Chance of Winning

IND

93%

Parimatch

1.07
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Melbet

1.07
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Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Megapari

1.084
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Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

T20i

Sylhet International Cricket Stadium

Bangladesh Women will be up against India Women in the 4th match of the India Women tour Bangladesh 2024. The match will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on May 6 at 03:30 PM IST.

Facts:

  • India Women are ahead by 17-3 in the last 20 clashes against Bangladesh in the 20 over format.
  • India Women lead the tally by 3-0 against Bangladesh Women in the current T20I series.

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Bangladesh Women vs India Women Chances of Winning

Bangladesh women will be desperate to break their losing streak when they face India women in the fourth match of the T20I series played at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Monday. The team has already lost the series as they are 0-3 behind but will be proceeding further to play for pride. Bangladesh Women have been unable to bat to their full potential and will face the test again in the next outing.

India Women will be coming in confident after their third consecutive win in the current series. The team looks fantastic in all the departments and will further look for a whitewash in the remaining games of this tour. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur will be hoping that the side can continue their winning ways in this contest.

Bangladesh Women chance of winning - 7%

India Women chance of winning - 93%

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Bangladesh Women vs India Women Betting Tips

India Women to score over 22.5 runs before their 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

India Women have won the first three games of the current series. Their preparation for the World Cup looks sound in the batting department. The openers, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, did not do well in the first two games but they have been opening for the team for a long time and played impressive partnerships in the international circuit. The openers posted the scores of 18, 1 & 91 runs before their first dismissal in three games. Mandhana scored 47 runs while Verma smashed 51 runs in the last game. Together, they secured 91 runs before the first wicket to ensure their win in the game. That said, the pair will be optimistic to secure a respectable score in the opening partnership of the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

BAN-W’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 14.5 runs

1.85
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IND-W’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs

1.85
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Best Opening Partnership: India Women

1.54
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Bangladesh Women vs India Women Toss Prediction

The match between Bangladesh women and Indian women is set to take place at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet. The wicket is known for its assistance for the bowlers. Early in the match, the Pacers get the ball to move through the air. Spinners will be in the game due to the slow nature of the pitch and some turns. Batters need to farm strike and hit boundaries to keep their side alive in the game.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Monday is far from ideal as thundery showers are expected to take place throughout the course of the match. The wicket prepared at Sylhet will definitely help the seamers due to overcast conditions.

Bangladesh Women Player List

Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Nigar Sultana, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Fariha Trisna, Rubya Haider, Sumaiya Akter, Marufa Akter, Dilara Akter, Rabeya Khan, Shorna Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sultana Khatun, Shorifa Khatun and Habiba Pinky

Predicted Playing XI

Dilara Akter

Batter

Murshida Khatun

Batter

Ritu Moni

Batter

Fariha Trisna

Bowler

Fahima Khatun

All-rounder

Sultana Khatun

All-rounder

Marufa Akter

Bowler

Nigar Sultana (c)

Wicket-keeper

Nahida Akter

Bowler

Rabeya Khan

Bowler

Sobhana Mostary

Batter

Bangladesh Women Team Form

Bangladesh Women team lacks in both their departments. They only raised 117 runs in the last game, losing 8 in the process. The team will be hopeful to deliver a better performance in the next game.

India Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Dayalan Hemalatha, Renuka Singh, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Asha Sobhana, Shreyanka Patil, Amanjot Kaur, Titas Sadhu, Sajeevan Sajana and Saika Ishaque

Predicted Playing XI

Harmanpreet Kaur (c)

All-rounder

Deepti Sharma

All-rounder

Richa Ghosh

Wicketkeeper

Smriti Mandhana

Batter

Shafali Verma

Batter

Dayalan Hemalatha

Batter

Sajeevan Sajana

Batter

Pooja Vastrakar

Bowler

Renuka Singh

Bowler

Radha Yadav

Bowler

Shreyanka Patil

Bowler

India Women Team Form

India Women have a stellar line-up of batters and bowlers. The team did exceptionally well with their bowling throughout the series and also scored many runs in the last game. With the team in top-notch form, they will be looking to secure another victory in the next game.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Head-to-Head

Bangladesh Women and India Women have met on 20 occasions in the WT20I format, IND women won on 17 occasions while BAN women has only 3 wins.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

India Women - 17

Bangladesh Women - 3

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Betting Odds

Bangladesh Women have already lost the series after the humiliating defeat in the last game. Winning the toss, India Women chose to field first. Batting first, Bangladesh Women scored 117/8 in 20 overs. Dilara Akter smashed 39 runs in the game for the team. Besides Dilara, captain Nigar Sultana showed decent form and scored 28 runs off 36 balls with the help of one four while the others in the squad dismissed out pretty early in the game. Radha Yadav kept up her form and picked 2 wickets for India. Chasing the target, IND-W scored 121/3, winning the game by 7 wickets. Smriti Mandhana scored 47 runs while Shafali Verma chipped in 51 runs in the game. The hosts were unable to stop the visitors and could not make much of an impact with their bowling. India Women.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women

T20i

Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

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Bangladesh

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7.80
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India

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1.07
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1.084
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Bangladesh Women vs India Women Best Batters

Nigar Sultana to be Bangladesh Women’s Best Batter

Nigar Sultana is unfortunately the only performing batter in Bangladesh for years now. She scored 51, 16 & 28 runs in the three games so far. She will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Smriti Mandhana to be India Women’s Best Batter

Smriti Mandhana’s skill is not talked about enough. She is a top order batter and holds an average of close to 28 in the format. Mandhana was beaten in the first two games but returned in style in the third T20I. She scored 47 runs and will be expected to score high in the next game too.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Best Bowlers

Marufa Akter to be Bangladesh Women’s Best Bowler

Marufa Akter has been Bangladesh’s best bowler in the two games. She has picked 3 wickets in 2 games already. She will be returning to make amends in the next game and pick many wickets.

Radha Yadav to be India Women’s Best Bowler

Radha Yadav was the best bowler in the last game. She has been exceptional in the current series and picked 6 wickets in 3 games. She picked 2 wickets in the last game. She has a pretty impressive economy rate and will be coming in hot in the next game as well.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

India Women

India Women have a dominant history against Bangladesh Women, winning 17 out of their 20 encounters. Their bowling prowess has been particularly impressive, overshadowing their batting potential. Considering their current form, India Women are clear favorites for their upcoming match. Players like Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, and Shreyanka Patil are in top form, which bodes well for the team's performance in this match.

Bangladesh Women to win @ 7.80 (Parimatch)

India Women to win @ 1.07 (Parimatch)

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