BANG (Bangladesh Women) vs IND (India Women) Match Prediction BANG 7 % Chance of Winning IND 93 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.07 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.07 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.084 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bangladesh Women will be up against India Women in the 4th match of the India Women tour Bangladesh 2024. The match will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on May 6 at 03:30 PM IST.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Chances of Winning

Bangladesh women will be desperate to break their losing streak when they face India women in the fourth match of the T20I series played at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Monday. The team has already lost the series as they are 0-3 behind but will be proceeding further to play for pride. Bangladesh Women have been unable to bat to their full potential and will face the test again in the next outing.

India Women will be coming in confident after their third consecutive win in the current series. The team looks fantastic in all the departments and will further look for a whitewash in the remaining games of this tour. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur will be hoping that the side can continue their winning ways in this contest.

Bangladesh Women chance of winning - 7%

India Women chance of winning - 93%

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Bangladesh Women vs India Women Betting Tips

India Women to score over 22.5 runs before their 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

India Women have won the first three games of the current series. Their preparation for the World Cup looks sound in the batting department. The openers, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, did not do well in the first two games but they have been opening for the team for a long time and played impressive partnerships in the international circuit. The openers posted the scores of 18, 1 & 91 runs before their first dismissal in three games. Mandhana scored 47 runs while Verma smashed 51 runs in the last game. Together, they secured 91 runs before the first wicket to ensure their win in the game. That said, the pair will be optimistic to secure a respectable score in the opening partnership of the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds BAN-W’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 14.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch IND-W’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: India Women 1.54 Bet on Parimatch

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Toss Prediction

The match between Bangladesh women and Indian women is set to take place at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet. The wicket is known for its assistance for the bowlers. Early in the match, the Pacers get the ball to move through the air. Spinners will be in the game due to the slow nature of the pitch and some turns. Batters need to farm strike and hit boundaries to keep their side alive in the game.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Monday is far from ideal as thundery showers are expected to take place throughout the course of the match. The wicket prepared at Sylhet will definitely help the seamers due to overcast conditions.

Bangladesh Women Player List

Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Nigar Sultana, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Fariha Trisna, Rubya Haider, Sumaiya Akter, Marufa Akter, Dilara Akter, Rabeya Khan, Shorna Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sultana Khatun, Shorifa Khatun and Habiba Pinky

Predicted Playing XI

Dilara Akter Batter Murshida Khatun Batter Ritu Moni Batter Fariha Trisna Bowler Fahima Khatun All-rounder Sultana Khatun All-rounder Marufa Akter Bowler Nigar Sultana (c) Wicket-keeper Nahida Akter Bowler Rabeya Khan Bowler Sobhana Mostary Batter

Bangladesh Women Team Form

Bangladesh Women team lacks in both their departments. They only raised 117 runs in the last game, losing 8 in the process. The team will be hopeful to deliver a better performance in the next game.

India Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Dayalan Hemalatha, Renuka Singh, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Asha Sobhana, Shreyanka Patil, Amanjot Kaur, Titas Sadhu, Sajeevan Sajana and Saika Ishaque

Predicted Playing XI

Harmanpreet Kaur (c) All-rounder Deepti Sharma All-rounder Richa Ghosh Wicketkeeper Smriti Mandhana Batter Shafali Verma Batter Dayalan Hemalatha Batter Sajeevan Sajana Batter Pooja Vastrakar Bowler Renuka Singh Bowler Radha Yadav Bowler Shreyanka Patil Bowler

India Women Team Form

India Women have a stellar line-up of batters and bowlers. The team did exceptionally well with their bowling throughout the series and also scored many runs in the last game. With the team in top-notch form, they will be looking to secure another victory in the next game.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Head-to-Head

Bangladesh Women and India Women have met on 20 occasions in the WT20I format, IND women won on 17 occasions while BAN women has only 3 wins.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

India Women - 17

Bangladesh Women - 3

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Betting Odds

Bangladesh Women have already lost the series after the humiliating defeat in the last game. Winning the toss, India Women chose to field first. Batting first, Bangladesh Women scored 117/8 in 20 overs. Dilara Akter smashed 39 runs in the game for the team. Besides Dilara, captain Nigar Sultana showed decent form and scored 28 runs off 36 balls with the help of one four while the others in the squad dismissed out pretty early in the game. Radha Yadav kept up her form and picked 2 wickets for India. Chasing the target, IND-W scored 121/3, winning the game by 7 wickets. Smriti Mandhana scored 47 runs while Shafali Verma chipped in 51 runs in the game. The hosts were unable to stop the visitors and could not make much of an impact with their bowling. India Women.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women T20i Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 7.80 Bet Now! India Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.07 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.084 Bet Now!

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Best Batters

Nigar Sultana to be Bangladesh Women’s Best Batter

Nigar Sultana is unfortunately the only performing batter in Bangladesh for years now. She scored 51, 16 & 28 runs in the three games so far. She will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Smriti Mandhana to be India Women’s Best Batter

Smriti Mandhana’s skill is not talked about enough. She is a top order batter and holds an average of close to 28 in the format. Mandhana was beaten in the first two games but returned in style in the third T20I. She scored 47 runs and will be expected to score high in the next game too.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Best Bowlers

Marufa Akter to be Bangladesh Women’s Best Bowler

Marufa Akter has been Bangladesh’s best bowler in the two games. She has picked 3 wickets in 2 games already. She will be returning to make amends in the next game and pick many wickets.

Radha Yadav to be India Women’s Best Bowler

Radha Yadav was the best bowler in the last game. She has been exceptional in the current series and picked 6 wickets in 3 games. She picked 2 wickets in the last game. She has a pretty impressive economy rate and will be coming in hot in the next game as well.