BANG (Bangladesh Women) vs IND (India Women) Match Prediction BANG 7 % Chance of Winning IND 93 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.08 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.1 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.084 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bangladesh Women and India Women will clash in the fifth and the final WT20I of the India Women tour Bangladesh 2024. The match will be hosted at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on May 9 at 03:30 PM IST.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Chances of Winning

Bangladesh Women have their backs against the wall after losing four games in a row. They have already lost the series but will be aiming to keep their heads up in the final game of the series. It was a disaster yet again in their batting order who were unable to chase the target and hence, lost the 4th T20I. Bangladesh Women must prevent the next loss and take something from this series.

India Women will be coming in confident after their fourth consecutive win in the current series. The team looks fantastic in all the departments and will further look for a whitewash in the final game of the tour. They batted fiercely in the previous game and also dominated while defending the target. India will maintain the same momentum coming into the next game.

Bangladesh Women chance of winning - 7%

India Women chance of winning - 93%

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Bangladesh Women vs India Women Betting Tips

Bangladesh Women to score over 14.5 runs before their 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Bangladesh Women have lost four games in a row. They lacked majorly in the batting department and it became a big reason for their defeats in the series. However, their opening order played decently. Murshida Khatun and Dilara Akter have opened for the team in the series and posted the scores of 4, 14, 46 & 18 runs for their opening partnership. Although the scores don't impress much, they satisfy the target for this betting tip. They scored over 14 runs in two of the four outings. Khatun averages at 17.25 whereas Akter holds an average of 18.50 after four games in the current series. That said, BAN-W should be able to score past 14 runs in the fifth T20I of the series.

Match Prediction Best Odds BAN-W’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 14.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch IND-W’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: India Women 1.54 Bet on Parimatch

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium generally favours spinners, making it tough for batsmen to post high scores. As the match progresses, the conditions increasingly support spin bowling, giving an advantage to the team that chooses to bat first after winning the toss. While there are opportunities for batsmen to accumulate significant runs, their success depends on being patient and executing well-timed shots, particularly in the powerplay period.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Thursday is far from ideal as thundery showers are expected to take place throughout the course of the match. The wicket prepared at Sylhet will definitely help the seamers due to overcast conditions. The temperature will peak at 29 degree Celsius.

Bangladesh Women Player List

Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Nigar Sultana, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Fariha Trisna, Rubya Haider, Sumaiya Akter, Marufa Akter, Dilara Akter, Rabeya Khan, Shorna Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sultana Khatun, Shorifa Khatun and Habiba Pinky

Predicted Playing XI

Dilara Akter Batter Murshida Khatun Batter Ritu Moni Batter Fariha Trisna Bowler Fahima Khatun All-rounder Sultana Khatun All-rounder Marufa Akter Bowler Nigar Sultana (c) Wicket-keeper Nahida Akter Bowler Rabeya Khan Bowler Sobhana Mostary Batter

Bangladesh Women Team Form

Bangladesh Women team lacks in both their departments. Their batting order could not chase the target in time and lost the game by 56 runs.

India Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Dayalan Hemalatha, Renuka Singh, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Asha Sobhana, Shreyanka Patil, Amanjot Kaur, Titas Sadhu, Sajeevan Sajana and Saika Ishaque

Predicted Playing XI

Harmanpreet Kaur (c) All-rounder Deepti Sharma All-rounder Richa Ghosh Wicketkeeper Smriti Mandhana Batter Shafali Verma Batter Dayalan Hemalatha Batter Sajeevan Sajana Batter Pooja Vastrakar Bowler Asha Sobhana Bowler Radha Yadav Bowler Titas Sadhu Bowler

India Women Team Form

India Women have a stellar line-up of batters and bowlers. The team did exceptionally well with their bowling throughout the series and also scored many runs. With the team in top-notch form, they will be looking to secure another victory in the next game.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Head-to-Head

Bangladesh Women and India Women have met on 21 occasions in the WT20I format, IND women won on 18 occasions while BAN women has only 3 wins.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

India Women - 18

Bangladesh Women - 3

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Betting Odds

Bangladesh Women are 0-4 behind in the series. They met India Women in a weather-hit game. IND-W went in to bat first and secured 122/6 in 14 overs. Harmanpreet Kaur scored 39 runs whereas there were sound contributions from other batters as well. Marufa Akter and Rabeya Khan picked 2 wickets each for Bangladesh. The target was tough for the hosts. Dilara Akter scored 21 runs but as soon as she lost her wicket, no one else in the team could sustain their innings and kept losing cheap wickets. Asha Sobhana and Deepti Sharma shined with the ball as they picked 2 wickets each in the game. BAN-W were 68/7 by the end of 14 overs, losing the game by 56 runs.

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Bangladesh Women vs India Women Best Batters

Nigar Sultana to be Bangladesh Women’s Best Batter

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana’s form has declined after a half-century in the first match. She totals 86 runs from four matches. She scored 1 run in the last game but remains the top run scorer of this series. Sultana will be looking to return to her form in the last T20I of the series.

Shafali Verma to be India Women’s Best Batter

Shafali has been inconsistent, though she is the highest scorer for India with 84 runs in this series. She scored 51 runs in the first game which remains the only half-century from the Indian side. She scored 22 runs in the last game and will be eager to strike hard in the upcoming fixture.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Best Bowlers

Rabeya Khan to be Bangladesh Women’s Best Bowler

Bangladesh’s Rabeya Khan is currently second in the bowling chart with six wickets from four matches. The 19-year-old pacer Marufa Akter has also impressed with five wickets from four matches.

Radha Yadav to be India Women’s Best Bowler

Radha Yadav was the best bowler in the last game. She has been exceptional in the current series and picked 7 wickets in 4 games. She picked 1 wicket in the last game. She has a pretty impressive economy rate and will be coming in hot in the next game as well.