BANG (Bangladesh Women) vs IND (India Women) Match Prediction BANG 1 % Chance of Winning IND 99 % Bet Now! After winning the opening T20I of the series by a margin of seven wickets, Indian Women will look to seal the second T20I on July 11, 2023 (Tuesday), at 1:30 PM IST, in order to extend their dominance in the series and seal it in their favour. Bangladesh were found wanting in every regard, and how they proceeded about their business spoke volumes about the tangible degradation of their side in the shortest format of the game.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Chance of Winning

So lopsided is the prediction for the next T20I is Parimatch is offering odds of 1.04 for India to win the match, whereas keeping 11.04 odds for Bangladesh. That is a humongous 99% chance of win for India.

BAN-W’s chance of winning is 1%

IND-W’s chance of winning is 99%

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Bangladesh Women vs India Women Betting Tips

Smriti Mandhana and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur are two of the finest batters in the side, and the opening T20I against Bangladesh bore testimony to the fact that they can ramp up their success story further. While I am banking on Pooja Vastrakar and Deepti Sharma to steer the ship, I am sure Sharma will be the biggest difference with the ball with her wicket-taking as well as run-containing ability.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Match Toss Prediction

Famed for its bowler-friendly conditions, the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Chattogram keeps the run rate below 6 runs per over in women's T20Is. Typically, teams manage around 107 runs in the first innings at this venue, with the average winning score slightly surpassing that at 113. However, it's crucial to note that these figures are rooted in historical data and can fluctuate depending on unique match circumstances.

Weather Report

Based on AccuWeather, the weather forecast for Chattogram indicates cloudy and hot conditions with a chance of thunderstorms in certain areas. There is a 40% likelihood of precipitation, and specifically a 24% chance of thunderstorms occurring.

Bangladesh Women Player List

Nigar Sultana (C/WK), Disha Biswas, Shathi Rani, Robhana Mostary, Dilara Akter, Sultana Khatun, Shamima Sultana, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Salma Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Shanjida Akter, Marufa Akter.

Predicted Playing XI

Nigar Sultana Wicket-keeper Shamima Sultana Batter Murshida Khatun Batter Sobhana Mostary Batter Dilara Akter All-rounder Shorna Akter Batter Ritu Moni All-rounder Fahima Khatun Bowler Marufa Akter Bowler Nahida Akter Bowler Rabeya Khan Bowler

Bangladesh Women Team Form

So bad has been Bangladesh’s performance in the last three years that they have registered only one win in the last 13 games. That India rolled them over in the last game is fundamental to how they have performed as a unit in the last few years. Don’t have much faith on them.

India Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, S. Meghana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Anusha Bareddy, Minnu Mani

Predicted Playing XI

Shafali Verma Batter Smriti Mandhana Batter Harmanpreet Kaur Batter Yastika Bhatia Wicket-keeper Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Harleen Deol Batter Amanjot Kaur All-rounder Deepti Sharma All-rounder Devika Vaidya All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar Bowler Rashi Kanojiya Bowler

India Women Team Form

The Indian Women's team has been performing well in recent matches, with seven wins, three losses, and one no result game in their last 11 games. This record reflects their strong form and justifies their status as favorites for the second game of the series. Fans can have confidence in their ability to deliver a positive outcome.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Head-To-Head

In the history of Women's T20I matches between India and Bangladesh, the former have emerged victorious in 12 out of the 14 encounters, while Bangladesh has managed to win two matches. This impressive success rate of 87.6% clearly reflects India's dominance in their head-to-head clashes.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Betting Odds

India to have an explosive powerplay (Parimatch)

Indian Women's team excels in the powerplay phase with the formidable batting duo of Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana epitomizes their devastating prowess, evident in India's impressive powerplay run rate of 8.7. Then with Rodrigues and Harmanpreet adding runs quickly, the run rate is poised to soar even higher.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Best Batters

Mandhana to be IND’s best batter (Parimatch)

Smriti Mandhana's consistent performances have established her as one of the premier batters in women's cricket. With an impressive tally of 2840 runs in T20Is, she ranks among the top eight highest run-scorers in the format. Her solid average of 27.74 showcases her ability to consistently contribute to the team's score. Moreover, her 22 half-centuries stand as a testament to her ability to reach significant milestones.

Nigar Sultana to be BAN’s best batter (Parimatch)

Nigar Sultana's achievements in the shortest format of the game are noteworthy. With 1463 runs at an average of 26.08, she stands as the highest run-scorer for Bangladesh, but unfortunately, she couldn’t add much to the stable in the last encounter. If she gets going, then it will be a great performance.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Best Bowlers

Deepti Sharma to be India’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Deepti Sharma's remarkable bowling prowess has earned her the distinction of being India's all-time highest wicket-taker in Women's T20Is. Her exceptional performance can be gauged by her outstanding average of 6.1 and an impressive strike rate of 19. With such remarkable statistics, Deepti Sharma has consistently made an impact with the ball. She didn’t pick up a wicket in the last game, because Bangladesh went defensive in their approach but there’s definitely a chance reckoning for the Bangladeshi star.

Nahida Akter to be Bangladesh’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Nahida Akter has proven to be a formidable bowler, amassing an impressive tally of 92 wickets in WT20Is, making her the second-highest wicket-taker among Bangladeshi bowlers. Akter's knack for delivering exceptional performances further imparts a value base for the side.