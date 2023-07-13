BANG (Bangladesh Women) vs IND (India Women) Match Prediction BANG 2 % Chance of Winning IND 98 % Bet Now! After taking an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the T20 series, India and Bangladesh will take on each other in the third and final match of the series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, on July 13, 2023 (Thursday), at 1:30 PM IST. Bangladesh batters found wanting in every regard, and their success was limited due to the inability of them chasing down a mere total of 96 runs.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Chance of Winning

There is no discussion in this regard, with India having winning odds of 1.04 by Parimatch, whereas the home side are given odds of 9.07.

BAN-W’s chance of winning is 2%

IND-W’s chance of winning is 98%

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Bangladesh Women vs India Women Betting Tips

Smriti Mandhana and captain Harmanpreet Kaur showcased their exceptional batting skills in the opening T20I against Bangladesh, and even though excessive turn doomed their chances, I am fairly confident that they will score a fifty each in the final game to put Bangladesh under pressure. Sharma, in particular, will make a significant impact with her ability to take wickets and restrict runs, making her the standout performer with the ball.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Match Toss Prediction

Known for favoring bowlers, the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Chattogram consistently restricts the run rate below 6 runs per over during women's T20Is. Historically, teams have averaged around 105 runs in the first innings, with the average winning score slightly exceeding 113. Nevertheless, it's important to acknowledge that these statistics are based on past records and may vary depending on the specific conditions and dynamics of each match.

Weather Report

According to the latest AccuWeather report, Chattogram is expected to experience partly cloudy and hot weather conditions with a possibility of thunderstorms in specific regions. The forecast indicates a 40% chance of precipitation, with a specific 24% chance of thunderstorms.

Bangladesh Women Player List

Nigar Sultana (C/WK), Disha Biswas, Shathi Rani, Robhana Mostary, Dilara Akter, Sultana Khatun, Shamima Sultana, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Salma Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Shanjida Akter, Marufa Akter.

Predicted Playing XI

Nigar Sultana Wicket-keeper Shamima Sultana Batter Murshida Khatun Batter Sobhana Mostary Batter Dilara Akter All-rounder Shorna Akter Batter Ritu Moni All-rounder Fahima Khatun Bowler Marufa Akter Bowler Nahida Akter Bowler Rabeya Khan Bowler

Bangladesh Women Team Form

Bangladesh's performance in the last three years has been disappointing, with just one win in their last 14 games. The recent loss to India highlights their struggles as a team during this period. This consistent lack of success does not instill much confidence in their abilities.

India Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, S. Meghana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Anusha Bareddy, Minnu Mani

Predicted Playing XI

Shafali Verma Batter Smriti Mandhana Batter Harmanpreet Kaur Batter Yastika Bhatia Wicket-keeper Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Harleen Deol Batter Amanjot Kaur All-rounder Deepti Sharma All-rounder Devika Vaidya All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar Bowler Rashi Kanojiya Bowler

India Women Team Form

The Indian Women's team has shown impressive form in their recent matches, securing eight wins, three losses, and one no-result game out of their last 12 outings. This commendable record signifies their strong performance and establishes them as favorites for the second game of the series. Fans can be confident in their team's capability to achieve a favorable result.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Head-To-Head

In the head-to-head history of Women's T20I matches between India and Bangladesh, India has displayed their dominance by emerging victorious in 13 out of the 15 encounters. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have managed to win only two matches. This remarkable success highlights India's clear superiority in their clashes against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Betting Odds

India to have an explosive powerplay (Parimatch)

Indian openers’ devastating prowess is evident in their impressive powerplay run rate of 8.7, indicating their ability to score runs at a rapid pace. Even though runs have come at a premium in Bangladesh, with the contributions of players like Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur, the team's run rate has the potential to dominate the powerplay overs.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Best Batters

Mandhana to be IND’s best batter (Parimatch)

One of the most fierce and stylish batters in women’s cricket, Smriti Mandhana has a remarkable tally of 2840 runs in T20Is and holds a position among the top eight highest run-scorers in the format. Her solid average of 27.74 reflects her ability to consistently make significant contributions to the team's total. Additionally, her 22 half-centuries highlight her skill in reaching important milestones, for which we are trusting to deliver on the promise.

Nigar Sultana to be BAN’s best batter (Parimatch)

Despite the lack of contributions from other players, Nigar Sultana showed her resilience by scoring a valiant 38 runs against India in the second T20I. With an impressive tally of 1501 runs at an average of 27.18, she holds the distinction of being the highest run-scorer for Bangladesh. If she manages to find her rhythm and perform at her best, it will undoubtedly be a remarkable display of skill and a significant boost for the team.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Best Bowlers

Deepti Sharma to be India’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Deepti Sharma was exceptionally good in the last game, grabbing three wickets of her own, and taking her tally of wickets in the shortest format of the game to 105. An average of 19.2 is incredible and what makes it even more impressive is the fact that Deepti is the highest wicket-taker in the shortest format of the game for India.

Nahida Akter to be Bangladesh’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Nahida Akter has emerged as a formidable bowler, demonstrating her prowess by taking an impressive tally of 92 wickets in WT20Is. Her remarkable achievement places her as the second-highest wicket-taker among Bangladeshi bowlers. Akter's consistent ability to deliver exceptional performances adds a valuable foundation to the team. Her bowling skills and knack for taking wickets make her a crucial asset for Bangladesh in their quest for success.