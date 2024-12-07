Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women Match Prediction BANG 68 % Chance of Winning IRL 32 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.32 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.42 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.48 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Bangladesh Women and Ireland Women are going to engage in their second T20I match at Sylhet Stadium on December 7, 2024. The clash is slated to begin at 1:30 P.M IST.

Facts: Ireland Women’s Leah Paul is the leading run scorer of the T20I series with 79 runs in one innings.

Dilara Akter, Bangladesh Women’s wicket-keeper, is the third highest run-getter with 49 runs in the first match.

Bangladesh Women and Ireland Women are going to engage in their second T20I match at Sylhet Stadium on December 7, 2024. The clash is slated to begin at 1:30 P.M IST.

Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women Chances of Winning

The first game between the sides produced an unexpected result as Ireland Women claimed victory after a 3-0 whitewash in the One Day International series. The visitors chose to bat first and they managed to secure a total of 169 runs. Leah Paul led the innings with an unbeaten 79 while skipper Gaby Lewis laid out the foundation with 60 runs. This was not a particularly daunting score but Bangladesh Women absolutely butchered their chase.

Wicket-keeper batter Dilara Akter opened with Sobhana Mostary and the two went hammer and tongs right from the start. The openers missed out on their half-centuries as the former scored 49 and the latter was dismissed for 46. Together, they added 103 runs to the first wicket but the rest of the batters failed the team. Sharmin Akhter was the only one trying to salvage the innings as she was not out on 23 but with virtually no support from the others, the innings came to an end with 157 runs on the board. The home team suffered their first defeat of the tour by a mere 12 runs.

Bangladesh Women chance of winning - 68%

Ireland Women chance of winning - 32%

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Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women Betting Tips

Bangladesh Women to score over 17.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

Dilara Akter and Sobhana Mostary pulled off a spectacular partnership in the first match of the T20I match against Ireland Women where they secured a stand of 103 runs. Both batters were close to achieving half-centuries before their dismissals. Akter and Mostary were averaging at 49.00 and 46.00, respectively, and will be expected to do similarly well in the second fixture as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Bangladesh Women Opening Partnership to be Over 17.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Ireland Women Opening Partnership to be Over 17.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women Toss Prediction

Ireland Women won the toss at Sylhet Stadium in the previous game where they elected to bat first. It worked perfectly, especially since the track has a history of favoring batters in the T20 format. A total of 57 T20I matches were held at the stadium and the teams batting first have the advantage with 34 victories. Although the average first innings total of 133 is slightly on the lower side, the team that wins the toss will still favor batting first.

Weather Report

The weather will remain sunny with no sign of rainfall throughout the day. The temperature is likely to hover around 26 degrees Celsius.

Bangladesh Women Player List

Nigar Sultana (c), Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Taj Nehar, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Dilara Akter, Fariha Trisna, Jahanara Alam, Jannatul Ferdus, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sanjida Akter Meghla.

Predicted Playing XI

Dilara Akter Wicket-keeper Sobhana Mostary Batter Nigar Sultana (C) Batter Sharmin Akhter Batter Taj Nehar Batter Shorna Akter All-rounder Ritu Moni All-rounder Jannatul Ferdus Bowler Nahida Akter Bowler Jahanara Alam Bowler Fariha Trisna Bowler

Bangladesh Women Team Form

Bangladesh Women have a brilliant opening wicket but the rest of their batting order needs to step up in the next match.

Ireland Women Player List

Gaby Lewis (c), Rebecca Stokell, Una Raymond-Hoey, Arlene Kelly, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Amy Hunter, Christina Coulter Reilly, Sarah Forbes, Aimee Maguire, Alana Dalzell, Ava Canning, Cara Murray, Freya Sargent.

Predicted Playing XI

Amy Hunter Wicket-keeper Gaby Lewis (C) Batter Orla Prendergast All-rounder Leah Paul All-rounder Laura Delany All-rounder Una Raymond-Hoey Batter Sarah Forbes Batter Arlene Kelly All-rounder Ava Canning Bowler Freya Sargent Bowler Aimee Maguire Bowler

Ireland Women Team Form

Ireland Women were quite dependent on Gaby Lewis and Leah Paul in the first match. The other batters will be required to pull their weight in the upcoming game if they want to stand a chance at the series win. Their bowling, however, was top-notch.

Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women Head-to-Head

Ireland Women broke Bangladesh Women’s winning streak in their head-to-head tally with one win in the last five matches.

T20 Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Bangladesh Women - 4

Ireland Women - 1

Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women Betting Odds

Bangladesh Women to have a better opening partnership than Ireland Women

There was a world of difference between Ireland Women and Bangladesh Women’s first wicket in the previous match, where Amy Hunter and Gaby Lewis added 16 runs to the scoreboard before the first dismissal. However, Bangladesh Women’s openers, Dilara Akter and Sobhana Mostary, were in a league of their own with an opening total of 103 runs. They absolutely will be endorsed to outdo Ireland Women’s first partnership once again.

Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women T20i Sylhet Stadium, Sylhet Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.32 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.42 Bet Now! Ireland Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.65 Bet Now!

Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women Best Batters

Sharmin Akhter to be Bangladesh Women’s Best Batter

Sharmin Akhter was among Bangladesh Women’s top scorers in the last match against Ireland Women, wherein she scored an unbeaten 23. She was the team’s leading batter in the previous ODI series with 211 runs in three innings, including two half-centuries. She had an average of 70.33 and will be expected to come good in the upcoming match.

Amy Hunter to be Ireland Women’s Best Batter

Amy Hunter did not make a particularly impressive start to the series, having been dismissed for ten runs in the first game. Nevertheless, she was Ireland Women’s top run-getter in the ODI series with 91 runs in three innings and an average of 30.33. Even after an underwhelming start to the T20I tournament, she is expected to bounce back in the next fixture.

Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women Best Bowlers

Nahida Akter to be Bangladesh Women’s Best Bowler

Nahida Akter was the joint highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh Women in the previous outing where she picked one wicket in four overs with an economy rate of 5.00, the best of the team. She was second among the bowlers in the ODI series with six wickets in three innings and an average of 18.33. She remains the top pick for the next game, too.

Orla Prendergast to be Ireland Women’s Best Bowler

Orla Prendergast was tied as Ireland Women’s leading wicket-taker in the last match, having bagged three wickets in four overs with an economy rate of 6.00. In the ODI series, she had two wickets in three innings but her average of 22.00 was the best of the team, making her the top choice for the second match as well.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Bangladesh Women Bangladesh Women to win @ 1.48 (Batery)

Ireland Women to win @ 2.65 (Batery) Bangladesh Women faltered for the first time in the tournament so far and even then, Ireland Women did not enjoy a landslide victory. The home side lost as a result of a minor misstep and there is no doubt that they will have the advantage in the next game. Given that Ireland Women lost three back-to-back games against Bangladesh Women by incredibly dominant margins prior to this series, Bangladesh Women are the match favorites to take victory this time around. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







