Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women Match Prediction
BANG
68%
Chance of Winning
IRL
32%
T20i
Sylhet Stadium
Facts:
- Ireland Women’s Leah Paul is the leading run scorer of the T20I series with 79 runs in one innings.
- Dilara Akter, Bangladesh Women’s wicket-keeper, is the third highest run-getter with 49 runs in the first match.
Bangladesh Women and Ireland Women are going to engage in their second T20I match at Sylhet Stadium on December 7, 2024. The clash is slated to begin at 1:30 P.M IST.
Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women Chances of Winning
The first game between the sides produced an unexpected result as Ireland Women claimed victory after a 3-0 whitewash in the One Day International series. The visitors chose to bat first and they managed to secure a total of 169 runs. Leah Paul led the innings with an unbeaten 79 while skipper Gaby Lewis laid out the foundation with 60 runs. This was not a particularly daunting score but Bangladesh Women absolutely butchered their chase.
Wicket-keeper batter Dilara Akter opened with Sobhana Mostary and the two went hammer and tongs right from the start. The openers missed out on their half-centuries as the former scored 49 and the latter was dismissed for 46. Together, they added 103 runs to the first wicket but the rest of the batters failed the team. Sharmin Akhter was the only one trying to salvage the innings as she was not out on 23 but with virtually no support from the others, the innings came to an end with 157 runs on the board. The home team suffered their first defeat of the tour by a mere 12 runs.
- Bangladesh Women chance of winning - 68%
- Ireland Women chance of winning - 32%
Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women Betting Tips
Bangladesh Women to score over 17.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)
Dilara Akter and Sobhana Mostary pulled off a spectacular partnership in the first match of the T20I match against Ireland Women where they secured a stand of 103 runs. Both batters were close to achieving half-centuries before their dismissals. Akter and Mostary were averaging at 49.00 and 46.00, respectively, and will be expected to do similarly well in the second fixture as well.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Bangladesh Women Opening Partnership to be Over 17.5
Ireland Women Opening Partnership to be Over 17.5
Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women Toss Prediction
Ireland Women won the toss at Sylhet Stadium in the previous game where they elected to bat first. It worked perfectly, especially since the track has a history of favoring batters in the T20 format. A total of 57 T20I matches were held at the stadium and the teams batting first have the advantage with 34 victories. Although the average first innings total of 133 is slightly on the lower side, the team that wins the toss will still favor batting first.
Weather Report
The weather will remain sunny with no sign of rainfall throughout the day. The temperature is likely to hover around 26 degrees Celsius.
Bangladesh Women Player List
Nigar Sultana (c), Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Taj Nehar, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Dilara Akter, Fariha Trisna, Jahanara Alam, Jannatul Ferdus, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sanjida Akter Meghla.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Dilara Akter
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sobhana Mostary
|
Batter
|
Nigar Sultana (C)
|
Batter
|
Sharmin Akhter
|
Batter
|
Taj Nehar
|
Batter
|
Shorna Akter
|
All-rounder
|
Ritu Moni
|
All-rounder
|
Jannatul Ferdus
|
Bowler
|
Nahida Akter
|
Bowler
|
Jahanara Alam
|
Bowler
|
Fariha Trisna
|
Bowler
Bangladesh Women Team Form
Bangladesh Women have a brilliant opening wicket but the rest of their batting order needs to step up in the next match.
Ireland Women Player List
Gaby Lewis (c), Rebecca Stokell, Una Raymond-Hoey, Arlene Kelly, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Amy Hunter, Christina Coulter Reilly, Sarah Forbes, Aimee Maguire, Alana Dalzell, Ava Canning, Cara Murray, Freya Sargent.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Amy Hunter
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Gaby Lewis (C)
|
Batter
|
Orla Prendergast
|
All-rounder
|
Leah Paul
|
All-rounder
|
Laura Delany
|
All-rounder
|
Una Raymond-Hoey
|
Batter
|
Sarah Forbes
|
Batter
|
Arlene Kelly
|
All-rounder
|
Ava Canning
|
Bowler
|
Freya Sargent
|
Bowler
|
Aimee Maguire
|
Bowler
Ireland Women Team Form
Ireland Women were quite dependent on Gaby Lewis and Leah Paul in the first match. The other batters will be required to pull their weight in the upcoming game if they want to stand a chance at the series win. Their bowling, however, was top-notch.
Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women Head-to-Head
Ireland Women broke Bangladesh Women’s winning streak in their head-to-head tally with one win in the last five matches.
T20 Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
Bangladesh Women - 4
Ireland Women - 1
Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women Betting Odds
Bangladesh Women to have a better opening partnership than Ireland Women
There was a world of difference between Ireland Women and Bangladesh Women’s first wicket in the previous match, where Amy Hunter and Gaby Lewis added 16 runs to the scoreboard before the first dismissal. However, Bangladesh Women’s openers, Dilara Akter and Sobhana Mostary, were in a league of their own with an opening total of 103 runs. They absolutely will be endorsed to outdo Ireland Women’s first partnership once again.
Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women
T20i
Sylhet Stadium, Sylhet
Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women Best Batters
Sharmin Akhter to be Bangladesh Women’s Best Batter
Sharmin Akhter was among Bangladesh Women’s top scorers in the last match against Ireland Women, wherein she scored an unbeaten 23. She was the team’s leading batter in the previous ODI series with 211 runs in three innings, including two half-centuries. She had an average of 70.33 and will be expected to come good in the upcoming match.
Amy Hunter to be Ireland Women’s Best Batter
Amy Hunter did not make a particularly impressive start to the series, having been dismissed for ten runs in the first game. Nevertheless, she was Ireland Women’s top run-getter in the ODI series with 91 runs in three innings and an average of 30.33. Even after an underwhelming start to the T20I tournament, she is expected to bounce back in the next fixture.
Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women Best Bowlers
Nahida Akter to be Bangladesh Women’s Best Bowler
Nahida Akter was the joint highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh Women in the previous outing where she picked one wicket in four overs with an economy rate of 5.00, the best of the team. She was second among the bowlers in the ODI series with six wickets in three innings and an average of 18.33. She remains the top pick for the next game, too.
Orla Prendergast to be Ireland Women’s Best Bowler
Orla Prendergast was tied as Ireland Women’s leading wicket-taker in the last match, having bagged three wickets in four overs with an economy rate of 6.00. In the ODI series, she had two wickets in three innings but her average of 22.00 was the best of the team, making her the top choice for the second match as well.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Bangladesh Women
- Bangladesh Women to win @ 1.48 (Batery)
- Ireland Women to win @ 2.65 (Batery)
Batery