Facts: Ireland Women’s Orla Prendergast is the top wicket-taker of the T20I series, having taken six wickets in two innings.

Bangladesh Women’s Nahida Akter is the third highest wicket-taker of the series with three wickets in two innings.

Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women Match Prediction

Bangladesh Women and Ireland Women will go head-to-head in their final T20I game as part of the latter’s tour of Bangladesh. The teams are slated to meet at Sylhet Stadium, and the match is going to begin at 9:30 A.M IST.

Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women Chances of Winning

Bangladesh Women’s first defeat against Ireland Women could have been chalked up to the visitors’ luck but it is now quite evident that the former’s performance has not been adequate. Ireland Women batted first in the opening game to score 169 runs. Bangladesh Women were on track to overcoming the total but a lack of effort and mettle from their batting order saw them fall short by a minor deficit. Openers Dilara Akter and Sobhana Mostary went hammer and tongs to kick off the innings, having scored 49 and 46 runs, respectively. Although they laid down the groundwork and all the others had to do was bring it home, the team failed miserably and ended up losing by 12 runs.

Despite this puzzling result, Bangladesh Women were the favorites for the second match, too, until they landed themselves in hot water once again. This time, Ireland Women’s first innings score of 134 was an easily attainable target and Bangladesh Women certainly had the firepower to overcome this total if they kept their head down. However, the hosts made a mess of their innings by getting bundled out for 87. Barring Sharmin Akhter’s 38, no other batter from the team made a substantial contribution which led to a 47-run defeat.

Bangladesh Women chance of winning - 63%

Ireland Women chance of winning - 37%

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Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women Betting Tips

Bangladesh Women to score over 17.5 before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Dilara Akter and Sobhana Mostary were virtually the only ones who performed well in the first match of the T20I series against Ireland Women, having added 103 runs to the first wicket together. Unfortunately, their partnership collapsed in the second over of the previous match which resulted in a total of six runs. It is, however, worth noting that Akter and Mostary have averages of 29.50 and 23.50, respectively, in the tournament so far and will be relied upon to return in better shape for one final push.

Match Prediction Best Odds Bangladesh Women Opening Partnership Over 17.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Ireland Women Opening Partnership Over 17.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership to be Bangladesh Women 1.88 Bet on Parimatch

Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women Toss Prediction

The teams batting first clinched victory both times in the series so far as the track at Sylhet Stadium tends to favor the batters. The toss winners also concur with this as they opted to bat first on both occasions in the tournament. The average first innings total of 151 in the ongoing competition has been a defendable score and the toss winning side in the next game will want to set the target.

Weather Report

The rain will not have a role to play in the outcome of the next game even though partially overcast skies will persist throughout the day. The temperature will likely touch 26 degrees Celsius.

Bangladesh Women Player List

Nigar Sultana (c), Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Taj Nehar, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Dilara Akter, Fariha Trisna, Jahanara Alam, Jannatul Ferdus, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sanjida Akter Meghla.

Predicted Playing XI

Dilara Akter Wicket-keeper Sobhana Mostary Batter Nigar Sultana (C) Batter Sharmin Akhter Batter Taj Nehar Batter Shorna Akter All-rounder Fahima Khatun Bowler Jahanara Alam Bowler Jannatul Ferdus Bowler Nahida Akter Bowler Sanjida Akter Meghla Bowler

Bangladesh Women Team Form

Bangladesh Women’s batting display is their weak link in the series but they are backed to smooth out their shortcomings for the final match.

Ireland Women Player List

Gaby Lewis (c), Rebecca Stokell, Una Raymond-Hoey, Arlene Kelly, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Amy Hunter, Christina Coulter Reilly, Sarah Forbes, Aimee Maguire, Alana Dalzell, Ava Canning, Cara Murray, Freya Sargent.

Predicted Playing XI

Amy Hunter Wicket-keeper Gaby Lewis (C) Batter Orla Prendergast All-rounder Leah Paul All-rounder Laura Delany All-rounder Sarah Forbes Batter Rebecca Stokell Batter Arlene Kelly All-rounder Alana Dalzell Bowler Freya Sargent Bowler Aimee Maguire Bowler

Ireland Women Team Form

Ireland Women’s bowling attack has been responsible for both of their victories so far, particularly the last match where they successfully defended a mediocre score.

Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women Head-to-Head

Bangladesh Women and Ireland Women are nearly even in their last five head-to-head games as the former has three wins and the latter have emerged victorious twice.

T20 Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Bangladesh Women - 3

Ireland Women - 2

Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women Betting Odds

Bangladesh Women to have a better opening partnership than Ireland Women

In the two matches so far, Bangladesh Women and Ireland Women have both had fluctuating, inconsistent opening partnerships. Amy Hunter and Gaby Lewis did not start on a positive note as they settled for a stand of 16 runs for Ireland Women in the first match. However, they improved a great deal in the second game, having amassed 34 runs together. On the other hand, Bangladesh Women’s first wicket saw a tremendous decline in performance considering Dilara Akter and Sobhana Mostary scored 6 and 103 runs before the first dismissal. Nevertheless, the latter are expected to come back stronger in the final game of the series.

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Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women Best Batters

Sharmin Akhter to be Bangladesh Women’s Best Batter

The prediction panned out as expected for the last match as Sharmin Akhter emerged as Bangladesh Women’s top batter with 38 runs. After scoring an unbeaten 23 in the first match of the series, she now stands as Bangladesh Women’s leading run scorer with 61 runs in two innings. Given her performance in the last two matches, she is expected to be their standout batter once again.

Gaby Lewis to be Ireland Women’s Best Batter

Skipper Gaby Lewis is Ireland Women’s second highest run-getter in the series so far, having notched up 74 runs in two innings. She scored a half-century in the first match with 60 runs and got dismissed for 14 in the second match. However, with an average of 37.00, she is the top pick for the upcoming fixture.

Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women Best Bowlers

Nahida Akter to be Bangladesh Women’s Best Bowler

As predicted for the last match, Nahida Akter was Bangladesh Women’s top wicket-taker against Ireland Women where she picked two wickets in four innings with an economy rate of 5.00. She is their leading bowler overall with three wickets in two innings and an impressive average of 13.33, making her the top choice for the next match as well.

Orla Prendergast to be Ireland Women’s Best Bowler

The prediction came true for the previous outing as Orla Prendergast took the top spot among Ireland Women’s bowlers for a second time in the tournament. She took three wickets in 3.1 overs and achieved an economy rate of 4.10. She leads the team’s bowling attack with six wickets in two innings and an incredible average of 6.16 which makes her the top contender against Bangladesh Women once more.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Bangladesh Women Bangladesh Women to win @ 1.58 (Parimatch)

Ireland Women to win @ 2.38 (Parimatch) Bangladesh Women and Ireland Women will go head-to-head in their final T20I game as part of the latter’s tour of Bangladesh. The teams are slated to meet at Sylhet Stadium, and the match is going to begin at 9:30 A.M IST. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







