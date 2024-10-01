Canada vs Nepal Match Prediction CND 48 % Chance of Winning NEP 52 % Place a bet Batery 2.17 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 2.15 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.155 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Canada and Nepal will face each other in the 3rd game of the Canada T20 Tri-series 2024. The game will be played at Maple Leaf North-West Ground, King City on October 1, 2024. The game will begin at 9:30 PM IST. Have a look at the match preview for this game.

Canada vs Nepal Chance of Winning

Both teams haven't had great success in recent months and shall look to make a positive start. Canada came into this series with a win over Nepal in the first game of the competition. However, the team faced a loss in the last game against Oman. Canada will have to make better efforts coming into the next game against Nepal. Canada is placed at the second place in the standings with 2 points and a net run rate of -0.021.

After making news for their consistency at the start of the year, Rohit Paudel and his men have lost form in recent months. The team failed to compete during the recent World Cup and shall expect a strong comeback in this tournament. They lost the first game of the series against Canada but returned with a win in the next game against Oman. The team is placed at the top place with 2 points and a net run rate of 0.575. The team will look to make a return against Canada in the next game.

Canada's chance of winning: 48%

Nepal's chance of winning: 52%

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Canada vs Nepal Betting Tips

Canada to score low before 1st dismissal ( @ Parimatch)

Canada had a strong start in the competition. They won the first game but faced a heavy loss in the last game against Oman. Aaron Johnson and Navneet Dhaliwal opened for the team in the two games and scored 15 & 0 for their opening partnerships in the two games. The team has a fragile batting order and have been observed to lose quick wickets in the series. The team could only amass 15 runs before their first dismissal in their last game against Nepal. That said, the team is expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Canada vs Nepal Toss Prediction

Maple Leaf North-West Ground, King City, is a small ground with a quick outfield. It allows the batsmen to free their arms and make big scores. There is some assistance for the fast bowlers early in the game. However, spinners have struggled as the short boundaries make life difficult for them. The average scores here have been less than 160. We expect the side winning the toss in this game to have no hesitation in bowing first.

Weather Report

There will be clear skies over King City. The temperature will remain under 37 degrees Celsius.

Canada Player List

Navneet Dhaliwal, Aaron Johnson, Pargat Singh, Harsh Thaker, Nicholas Kirton(c), Shreyas Movva(w), Saad Bin Zafar, Kaleem Sana, Dillon Heyliger, Parveen Kumar, Gurbaz Bajwa, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Dilpreet Bajwa, Ansh Patel, Akhil Kumar

Predicted Playing XI

Shreyas Movva Wicketkeeper Aaron Johnson Batter Dilpreet Bajwa Batter Navneet Dhaliwal Batter Nicholas Kirton (c) Batter Parveen Kumar All-rounder Saad Bin Zafar All-rounder Kaleem Sana Bowler Akhil Kumar Bowler Harsh Thaker All-rounder Ansh Patel Bowler

Canada Team Form

Canada won the first game of this tri-series against Nepal. The team lacked in their batting order in both the games. They lost their last outing against Oman. Canada will look to win the next game and sit atop the standings.

Nepal Player List

Arjun Saud(wk), Asif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel(c), Aarif Sheikh, Anil Sah, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Kushal Malla, Dev Khanal, Kushal Bhurtel, Dipendra Singh Airee

Predicted Playing XI

Kushal Bhurtel Batter Rohit Paudel (c) Batter Gulsan Jha All-rounder Dipendra Singh Airee All-rounder Aasif Sheikh Wicket-keeper Kushal Malla All-rounder Karan KC Batter Sompal Kami All-rounder Sandeep Lamichhane Bowler Anil Sah Batter Rijan Dhakal Bowler

Nepal Team Form

Nepal batted very poorly in the first game and lost the match against Canada. However, the team returned in the next game to score well and register a win. The team will be looking to win the next game and sit at the top of the standings.

Canada vs Nepal Head-to-Head Record

Canada and Nepal have met each other twice before where both the sides split a victory each.

Canada Won: 1

Nepal Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Canada vs Nepal Betting Odds

Canada clashed with Oman in the last game. Batting first in the game, Canada could only amass 106 runs before running out of all their wickets. They kept losing cheap wickets. The middle order scored some runs. Nicholas Kirton scored 18 runs while Saad Bin Zafar chipped in 15 runs. It was a low total for the team. Chasing the target, Oman scored 107/2 and won the game by 8 wickets. The bowling order of Canada could not make much difference. Dilon Heylinger picked a single wicket in the game for Canada.

Nepal clashed against Oman in their last game. Batting first, Nepal scored 176/6 in the game. Aasif Sheikh (27) and Anil Sah (27) established an opening partnership of 39 runs in the game. Kushal Malla knocked 30 runs while Gulsan Jha remained unbeaten at 40 runs. The team were confident with their bowling as well. They bundled out Oman at 139 runs in the game and won the match by 37 runs. Kushal Bhurtel and Gulsan Jha picked 2 wickets each in the game. Nepal looks strong and shall return in the next game.

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Canada vs Nepal Top Batters

Aasif Sheikh to be the top batter for Nepal

Nepal’s top batter, Aasif Sheikh, averages 23.85 in his T20I career. He scored 8 & 27 runs in the two games of the series. He will come in as the best batter from Nepal in the next game.

Saad Bin Zafar to be the top batter for Canada

Saad Bin Zafar is a terrific batter and averages nearly 25 in the format. The batter has scored consistently in the two T20Is of this series. He posted 23 & 15 runs in the two games respectively. That said, he will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Canada vs Nepal Top Bowlers

Sandeep Lamichhane to be the top bowler for Nepal

Sandeep Lamichhane was fantastic in the last two games in the series. The bowler picked 3 wickets against Canada in the first game of the series. He took a wicket against Oman in the last fixture. With his bowling skill, he shall pick many wickets in the next game.

Kaleem Sana to be the top bowler for Canada

Kaleem Sana was impeccable in the first game against Nepal. He picked 4 wickets for 26 runs in the game. Sana was wicketless in the last game. He is set to return in the next game with his terrific bowling form.